Snow Hill, NC

Technician Online

Student-made football signs grab attention on Hillsborough Street

“Dabo Swinney pees sitting down,” “Go to hell Carolina” and “#Packby90” are just a few of the phrases that have graced signs on the 105 Friendly Apartment building this football season. Everett Blake, a third-year studying mechanical engineering, and Billy Ryder, a third-year studying business...
RALEIGH, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Beulaville, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The White Oak High School basketball team will have a game with East Duplin High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.
WHITE OAK, NC
CBS 17

Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, NC native dead at 84

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball who wrote a book about using pitch, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Williams steps away from Saints softball

DUDLEY – Southern Wayne administrators find themselves searching for another varsity head coach, this time in softball. Jamie Williams stepped down Nov. 18. Her decision stems from a Feb. 15 incident involving her husband, Anthony, and a student resources officer (SRO) at a basketball game. Charges were filed and eventually dropped, but Wayne County Public Schools reportedly fired him after 15 years of service.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools

Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested in Georgia in connection to Kinston murder

KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department obtained a warrant for arrest for Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston for his involvement in the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. On Monday, November 28th, 2022, Darden was apprehended by the Jones...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Child charged with making threats against Havelock school

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old boy is in a juvenile detention center after police said he made threats against his school. Havelock police said late Tuesday afternoon the school system and the police department were made aware of a threat toward Tucker Creek Middle School. Police learned that a...
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Teen charged after threat to Craven County school

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A 13-year-old was charged with a juvenile petition after Havelock police said he communicated a threat to a Craven County school on Tuesday. The teen, who was not identified since he is a juvenile, was taken into custody after communicating the threat to Tucker Creek Middle School, where he attends. He […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

