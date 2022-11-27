Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
New Bern looking to go to seventh football state final in program history
The New Bern football team will put its unbeaten 14-0 record on the line Friday night when it fights for the right to go to the state final in an east regional final matchup up with Millbrook (13-1). The Bears have been to six state championship games in their history,...
Underdog South Carolina State knocks off East Carolina
South Carolina got its first win of the season under new head coach Erik Martin by taking down East Carolina. The post Underdog South Carolina State knocks off East Carolina appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Technician Online
Student-made football signs grab attention on Hillsborough Street
“Dabo Swinney pees sitting down,” “Go to hell Carolina” and “#Packby90” are just a few of the phrases that have graced signs on the 105 Friendly Apartment building this football season. Everett Blake, a third-year studying mechanical engineering, and Billy Ryder, a third-year studying business...
Beulaville, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The White Oak High School basketball team will have a game with East Duplin High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Goldsboro, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Goldsboro. The Wake Forest High School basketball team will have a game with Wayne Preparatory Academy on November 30, 2022, 14:30:00. The Wake Forest High School basketball team will have a game with Wayne Preparatory Academy on November 30, 2022, 13:00:00.
NC A&T pulls away from crosstown rival
NC A&T gets a big win at home before a big home crowd before heading on the road for the next month. A backcourt gem fueled the win. The post NC A&T pulls away from crosstown rival appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Senior LB Xavier Smith says he will not play in ECU’s bowl game
East Carolina will be without one of its most experienced players entering the bowl game. Fifth-year senior and veteran linebacker Xavier Smith shared on social media Tuesday that he will not play in the team’s postseason contest due to “circumstances I’ve been placed in beyond my control.”
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, NC native dead at 84
GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball who wrote a book about using pitch, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He […]
Mount Olive Tribune
Williams steps away from Saints softball
DUDLEY – Southern Wayne administrators find themselves searching for another varsity head coach, this time in softball. Jamie Williams stepped down Nov. 18. Her decision stems from a Feb. 15 incident involving her husband, Anthony, and a student resources officer (SRO) at a basketball game. Charges were filed and eventually dropped, but Wayne County Public Schools reportedly fired him after 15 years of service.
publicradioeast.org
Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools
Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
WITN
Charges expected after gun brought to Duplin County elementary school
WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say charges are expected after a gun was brought to an Eastern Carolina elementary school on Monday. Duplin County deputies say a mother confronted her son after a weapon was found in her home. The child said he got the gun at Warsaw Elementary School,...
Man, mother of 4 identified as victims in fatal double-shooting in Rocky Mount
Police said when employees of the business were arriving to work, they saw the victims inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
Here’s everything coming to North Carolina’s biggest venues in December 2022
You know what December means at North Carolina’s largest entertainment venues: It’s a big beautifully wrapped package of Christmas entertainment and sports, of course.
2 found shot dead in Rocky Mount car with two kids in backseat identified
Police said when employees of the business were arriving to work, they saw the victims inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
ednc.org
Meet Leshaun Jenkins, a first-year principal in Edgecombe County answering ‘the call’
Editor’s Note: Leshaun Jenkins is a first-year principal in Edgecombe County Public Schools. He is going to be posting throughout the year about his day-to-day experiences, and you can follow along with his journey by going to #PrincipalDiary on Facebook. We wanted you to have a chance to get to know him.
wcti12.com
Man arrested in Georgia in connection to Kinston murder
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department obtained a warrant for arrest for Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston for his involvement in the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. On Monday, November 28th, 2022, Darden was apprehended by the Jones...
WITN
Child charged with making threats against Havelock school
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old boy is in a juvenile detention center after police said he made threats against his school. Havelock police said late Tuesday afternoon the school system and the police department were made aware of a threat toward Tucker Creek Middle School. Police learned that a...
Teen charged after threat to Craven County school
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A 13-year-old was charged with a juvenile petition after Havelock police said he communicated a threat to a Craven County school on Tuesday. The teen, who was not identified since he is a juvenile, was taken into custody after communicating the threat to Tucker Creek Middle School, where he attends. He […]
Father of 4, NC State alum remembered for ‘incredible energy’, ‘smile’ after fatal North Carolina helicopter crash
Jason Myers wasn't just a television station meteorologist -- he was a father of four that graduated from North Carolina State University and married his childhood friend.
North Carolina man ‘very grateful’ for $1.8 million lottery win with ticket bought on Thanksgiving
“I thought, ‘oh my gosh!’ and then I called my wife over to look," Matthew Huber said. "It’s phenomenal -- the best Thanksgiving.”
Comments / 8