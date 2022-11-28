Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa StateLarry Lease
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
theperrynews.com
Darlene Myers of Perry
A Celebration of Life service for Darlene Myers, 93, of Perry will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Murdock Funeral Home. Visitation will start at 12:00 noon prior to the service. A private burial will take place at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, at a later date.
theperrynews.com
Patsy Peters of Perry
Patsy Peters, 83, of Perry passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Kings Garden Campus of Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. According to wishes, no services are planned. Patsy Lou Peters was born Dec. 27, 1938, in Oakley, Minnesota, to James Arthur and Pearl Lavina (Carlisle) Birdsell. She...
theperrynews.com
John McHenry of Des Moines
John McHenry, 86, of Des Moines passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at the Edencrest at Beaverdale in Des Moines, Iowa. A graveside service will be held in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, Monday, Dec. 5 at 10:30 a.m. John Alden McHenry was born July 12, 1936, in...
theperrynews.com
Norton Chayet of Ankeny
Graveside services for Norton Chayet will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. Norton Barry Chayet, 82, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his home in Ankeny, Iowa. Norton was born on August 3, 1940, to George and Francis Ann (Elper) Chayet in New York, N.Y.
dmcityview.com
The PS Lounge and The Blue Goose
I love the history of gay bars. One of my favorite films is “Cruising,” directed by William Friedkin, based on the book by Gerald Walker. Seedy gay bars in the New York City Underground blasted funk, disco and punk rock until the early hours in the morning. The uniform was Wranglers or Levis topped with leather or flannel. Blue-collar dudes worked hard during the day and then headed out on their motorcycles into the night. Sounds almost romantic.
beeherald.com
Jefferson, Carroll newspapers remain with Iowa family under new ownership
The Thursday edition of the Jefferson Herald is the final newspaper published by the Wilson and Burns families, the three-generation local owners of the publication the past 10 years. The Sheldon-based Wagner family, well regarded for its award-winning flagship newspaper, The N’West Iowa REVIEW, a growing portfolio of other publications,...
Hip-hop controversy leads to a Des Moines resignation
A Parks Area Foundation board member who helped schedule lineups for a free Des Moines summer music series resigned earlier this year after a disagreement about hip-hop performances.Why it matters: Hip-hop's roots and prevalence lies within African American communities.The genre's absence at Rendezvous on Riverview (RoR) ignores the culture and identity of a large portion of the community, Tanner Briggs Faaborg, who is white, argued just before his March 7 resignation from the board.Driving the news: Last month, Briggs Faaborg provided a two-page statement about his experience to the Greater Des Moines Music Coalition with a note to "feel free...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 1
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Carlos Ceballos, 38, of 760 N. 16th St., Fort Dodge, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order. Alexander Acero of Phoenix was traveling on Iowa Highway 141 near O Avenue when his vehicle struck a vehicle, driven by Michael Miller of Bouton, who was preparing to turn onto O Avenue. No injuries were reported. Damage to Acero’s car was estimated at $4,000, and damage to Miller’s car was estimated at $10,000.
theperrynews.com
Perry Child Development Center lands 100+ People for Perry funds
The November meeting of the 100+ People for Perry charity group was held Monday night at the Hotel Pattee, and the members selected the Perry Child Development Center project to receive $7,500 for assistance with the purchase of art supplies, toys, equipment and other program needs. Awards from 100+ People...
theperrynews.com
Weather cancels evening activities in Perry schools, DMACC
Inclement weather has forced the cancelation of Tuesday evening activities in Perry schools, with a winter weather advisory in effect until 6 p.m. An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring a wintry mix into the Perry area, with snow. and light freezing precipitation coupled with strong northwest winds, gusting...
theperrynews.com
PCSD leadership congratulates Doctor Ryan Marzen
Dr. Ryan Marzen, now in his second year as the principal at the Perry Elementary School (PES), was heartily congratulated Tuesday by the school district leadership upon his recent completion of a Doctorate in Education Degree from Drake University. As the final component of the program, Dr. Marzen successfully presented...
How to recycle old and broken Christmas lights in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Metro Waste Authority is partnering with local communities around the metro to help people get rid of their old Christmas lights. Here are the locations where Metro Waste Authority has drop boxes set up for old or broken lights: Clive Public Library East Side Library – Des Moines Public Library Central […]
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report December 1
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Dustin Dean Reis, 32, of 2001 First Ave., Perry, was arrested on a charge of two counts of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. Paula Anne Devilbiss, 35, of 503 Third St., Perry, was arrested on a charge...
theperrynews.com
Rotary Club seeks nominations for 2022 Civil Servant of Year
The Perry Rotary Club will once again honor a deserving individual as its Civil Servant of the Year for 2022. Individuals who work/volunteer or live in Perry are eligible for the award. Civil servants from the following areas of work are eligible for this award:. Law enforcement. Fire Department. Ambulance...
kscj.com
SUSPECT SHOT IN CARROLL, IOWA INCIDENT
THE POLICE CHIEF IN CARROLL, IOWA SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT’S INITIAL INVESTIGATION INDICATES A MAN WHO WAS CRITICALLY WOUNDED EARLY THIS (WEDNESDAY) MORNING WAS SHOT IN SELF-DEFENSE. CARROLL POLICE CHIEF BRAD BURKE SAYS RESIDENTS IN AN APARTMENT BUILDING STARTED CALLING 9-1-1 AROUND 1 A.M. CARROLL1 OC……..A DIFFERENT BUILDING.” :18...
ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Des Moines Business Record
Nonprofit group eyes converting WDM hotel into apartments for women taking part in jail diversion program
A nonprofit has an agreement to purchase West Des Moines hotel property that would be converted into supportive housing for women taking part in a jail diversion program, the organization’s executive director told the Business Record. The Beacon, a nonprofit group that provides housing for women in crisis, is...
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
Space heater may be to blame for Des Moines house fire, DMFD says
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were able to safely escape a burning Des Moines home early Thursday morning and officials believe they know what caused the fire. The residents of a home in the 1500 block of 17th Street were awakened by the fire just before 5:30 a.m. Lt. Jamie Sauter with the Des […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines man who hit motorcyclist with pickup truck charged
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcyclist with his pickup truck faces charges. It happened back in August on East Douglas Avenue near Hubbell Avenue. Police say security video captured Bradley Morgan running down the motorcycle as it sat at a stop...
