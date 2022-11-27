Read full article on original website
Related
Tampa Police issue arrest warrant for former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown after domestic incident
The Tampa Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for former NFL player Antonio Brown after a "domestic battery incident with a woman," police said in a statement.
airlive.net
A Southwest Airlines flight forced to make an emergency landing after ‘Jesus told a woman to open the door’
A woman who the FBI said forced a Southwest Airlines plane from Houston to Columbus, Ohio, to make an emergency landing in Little Rock, Arkansas on Saturday said in midflight that “Jesus told her to open the plane door,” court documents released Monday said. Documents released by the...
Comments / 0