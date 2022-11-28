LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga matched a career best with 23 points and Nebraska rolled to an 88-67 win over Boston College on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Nebraska used a 33-6 run that spanned the halves for a 64-40 lead with 8:41 remaining. Boston College...

