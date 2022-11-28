Read full article on original website
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location ShutteringTy D.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
For Florida Democrats, Orlando is the New Miami for Reliable Voter SupportMatt O'HernFlorida State
AdWeek
Nancy Alvarez to Join WESH as Anchor in January
Nancy Alvarez will join Orlando NBC affiliate WESH as an anchor beginning in January. Alvarez will anchor at Noon and 4 p.m. She will also work on special projects and provide Spanish language content on sister station Estrella TV Orlando. “Nancy has built strong connections with our community through her...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Prime 3 on Main
Whether saving lives or pleasing palates, three longtime friends serve their community. Orlando Health Medical Group FHV Health Doctors David Lew, Dave Sustarsic, and Jose Rosado, after more than 45 years providing cardiovascular care in the Central Florida area, can add the title of “restaurateur” to their resumes.
businessobserverfl.com
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
fox35orlando.com
Florida football player shot by student at Seminole High School suing district, records show
SANFORD, Fla. - A former Seminole High School football player who was shot and injured by a student earlier this year is suing the school district, according to court records. Police say Jhavon McIntyre, 18, was shot three times by 16-year-old Da'raveius Smith on school grounds back in January. McIntyre was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery and has since recovered.
click orlando
⛄Snow in Florida? This attraction has 400-foot snowy slope
DADE CITY, Fla. – It may not feel like the holidays when it comes to the Florida weather, but if you’re looking for a taste of winter in the sunshine state you’re in luck. Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park is about a 90-minute drive from Orlando, at...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Third Annual Bubbles and Brews
The Lake County Museum of Art’s Third Annual Bubbles and Brews on Oct. 7 in Tavares included a pop-up art exhibit, music, live entertainment, raffles, silent auctions, food by Fiesta Grande, and a variety of champagne and beers. Besides being fun, the celebration spotlighted local artists and raised money to further promote art education.
Chicken war heats up with new restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. California-based Dave’s Hot Chicken has fired up the chicken restaurant wars with its second Orlando location, which opened Nov. 18. Read: Merriam-Webster announces word...
What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
Mecatos Bakery & Cafe to Open Ocoee Location
"I love their quality of food and I believe in the brand. I love their product, it was a business I wanted to invest in.”
DISH Network removes WFTV, WRDQ from its channel options
ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV Channel 9 has been removed from DISH Network after DISH refused to agree to a fair deal for a new agreement with Cox Media Group. If you are affected by DISH’s decision to deprive you of important local news, sports and programming, make your voice heard! Call DISH today at 1-800-333-3474 and demand that they get WFTV Channel 9 back on DISH immediately.
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
fox35orlando.com
Grinch cuts 1,400 feet of holiday lights on Florida town's pier
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - An unknown "Grinch" tried to steal holiday cheer in on Florida town. On Monday, Melbourne Beach's public works crews were doing their morning check of the historic town pier and discovered someone cut up their 1,400 feet of holiday lights. "Whoever did it knew how to do it to make them irreparable," said Tom Davis, the Melbourne Beach Public Works Director.
WESH
Tiger Dam system to be installed in Daytona Beach Shores for temporary erosion protection
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The impact tropical storms Ian and Nicole had on our beaches, particularly in Volusia County, where powerful surf undermined homes, was strong. The state department of emergency management is helping by installing temporary erosion protection using a system called Tiger Dam. The state has identified...
9 ways to celebrate the holiday season in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A packed events calendar this month is helping to put the “winter” in Winter Park. The city is hosting a flurry of events throughout December to help you get in the holiday spirit. Here are nine ways to celebrate the festive season in...
Mystery structure found on Florida beach
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole along Florida’s Atlantic coast has revealed a mysterious structure in Volusia County. Volusia Beaches shared photos with WFTV’s Mike Springer, which show objects sticking out of the sand on Daytona Beach Shores. The photos show pieces...
fox35orlando.com
Urn found in Florida hotel parking lot has police searching for rightful owner
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A police department in Florida is attempting to find the owner of a funerary urn that was located in a hotel parking lot. The Lake Mary Police Department said the urn was discovered on June 30, 2022, at a Hilton Hotel, located at 705 Currency Circle. "LMPD has exhausted all investigative means to locate the owner & is requesting the public’s assistance," the agency tweeted five months after the discovery.
