Orlando, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating pizza often, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you plan on going there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit, if you want to see what really good seafood tastes like. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never visited them before, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
FLORIDA STATE
AdWeek

Nancy Alvarez to Join WESH as Anchor in January

Nancy Alvarez will join Orlando NBC affiliate WESH as an anchor beginning in January. Alvarez will anchor at Noon and 4 p.m. She will also work on special projects and provide Spanish language content on sister station Estrella TV Orlando. “Nancy has built strong connections with our community through her...
ORLANDO, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Prime 3 on Main

Whether saving lives or pleasing palates, three longtime friends serve their community. Orlando Health Medical Group FHV Health Doctors David Lew, Dave Sustarsic, and Jose Rosado, after more than 45 years providing cardiovascular care in the Central Florida area, can add the title of “restaurateur” to their resumes.
LEESBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida football player shot by student at Seminole High School suing district, records show

SANFORD, Fla. - A former Seminole High School football player who was shot and injured by a student earlier this year is suing the school district, according to court records. Police say Jhavon McIntyre, 18, was shot three times by 16-year-old Da'raveius Smith on school grounds back in January. McIntyre was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery and has since recovered.
SANFORD, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Third Annual Bubbles and Brews

The Lake County Museum of Art’s Third Annual Bubbles and Brews on Oct. 7 in Tavares included a pop-up art exhibit, music, live entertainment, raffles, silent auctions, food by Fiesta Grande, and a variety of champagne and beers. Besides being fun, the celebration spotlighted local artists and raised money to further promote art education.
TAVARES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Chicken war heats up with new restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. California-based Dave’s Hot Chicken has fired up the chicken restaurant wars with its second Orlando location, which opened Nov. 18. Read: Merriam-Webster announces word...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

DISH Network removes WFTV, WRDQ from its channel options

ORLANDO, FL
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Grinch cuts 1,400 feet of holiday lights on Florida town's pier

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - An unknown "Grinch" tried to steal holiday cheer in on Florida town. On Monday, Melbourne Beach's public works crews were doing their morning check of the historic town pier and discovered someone cut up their 1,400 feet of holiday lights. "Whoever did it knew how to do it to make them irreparable," said Tom Davis, the Melbourne Beach Public Works Director.
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mystery structure found on Florida beach

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole along Florida’s Atlantic coast has revealed a mysterious structure in Volusia County. Volusia Beaches shared photos with WFTV’s Mike Springer, which show objects sticking out of the sand on Daytona Beach Shores. The photos show pieces...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Urn found in Florida hotel parking lot has police searching for rightful owner

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A police department in Florida is attempting to find the owner of a funerary urn that was located in a hotel parking lot. The Lake Mary Police Department said the urn was discovered on June 30, 2022, at a Hilton Hotel, located at 705 Currency Circle. "LMPD has exhausted all investigative means to locate the owner & is requesting the public’s assistance," the agency tweeted five months after the discovery.
LAKE MARY, FL

Community Policy