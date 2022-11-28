Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Senate formally accepts articles of impeachment against Philadelphia prosecutor
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday voted to formally accept the articles of impeachment filed by the state House against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting the stage for a January trial on whether to remove the progressive prosecutor from office. The proceedings marked the first time in...
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker to dine with France's president; Obama historical marker at Old State Capitol
Five people are dead in what police are describing as a murder-suicide. The bodies were found Wednesday at a home in Buffalo Grove after officers went to the home for a wellness check. According to neighbors, a husband and wife, a grandmother and two elementary school children resided in the house. Police believe it was a domestic situation and the public is in no danger.
South Whitehall selects new commissioner
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners appointed Jacob Roth to serve as a commissioner during a special meeting Wednesday night at the township building. The vote was 4-0. Roth was selected over Richard Wehr to replace former Commissioner Michael Wolk, who resigned Nov. 2. Roth and Wehr were the only two applicants for the post.
Governor selects new leader for Indiana agency overseeing occupational licenses
Hoosiers working in state-regulated occupations will find a new signature at the bottom of their license the next time it's renewed. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday he's appointed Lindsay Hyer to lead the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency following the upcoming retirement of PLA Executive Director Deborah Frye. Hyer currently is...
SAFE-T Act amendments include denying pretrial release for serious crimes
(The Center Square) – Changes to the SAFE-T Act’s no-cash bail provision set to take effect Jan. 1 have been filed and Illinois state lawmakers are aiming to get it across the finish line on the final day of veto session Thursday. The measure was passed in early...
Proponents say Ohio bill would help lower drug costs
(The Center Square) – The Ohio Legislature continued its push Wednesday to force health care insurers to apply charity assistance to deductibles in an effort to lower prescription drug costs, supporters say. House Bill 135, unanimously passed by the House in March, would require health insurance corporations to apply...
Governor Gordon Announces the 2023 Annual Prayer Breakfast
Governor Mark Gordon invites the public to attend the 2023 Governor’s Prayer Breakfast featuring keynote speaker Anne Beiler, founder of Auntie Anne’s, the world’s largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise. A longstanding tradition spanning more than 70 years, the Governor's Prayer Breakfast will take place at 6:30 am on February 15th, 2023 at Little America Hotel and Resort.
Washington Policy Center brings on new transportation, Eastern Washington heads
(The Center Square) – The free market think tank Washington Policy Center has made two new hires: Charles Prestrud as the director of the organization’s Cole Center for Transportation and Sean O’Brien (pictured above) as its Eastern Washington director. Prestrud, a Seattle native and University of Washington...
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces senior staff appointments
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the appointments of four senior staff members on Tuesday. Judd P. Deere was chosen as deputy chief of staff. Also chosen as deputy chief of staff was Kelly Eichler. Andrew “Vu” Ritchie was appointed chief legal counsel and named as director...
Critics say Cooper's electrified transportation vision for North Carolina exceeds his authority
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper is touting his forced transition to a "clean transportation future," a move critics claim mirrors socialist policies that exceed the governor's authority. Cooper attended the North Carolina Medium- and Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicle State Policy Bootcamp and Showcase Tuesday to "highlight the importance...
Illinois lawmakers pass measure limiting state investment in Russian assets
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House gave final passage Wednesday to a bill aimed at prohibiting state investment in assets tied to Russia and Belarus in retaliation for their participation in the war in Ukraine. House Bill 1293, by Rep. Lindsey LaPointe, D-Chicago, urges the state’s five retirement systems to...
Farm Service Agency committee elections are open
ATHENS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture began mailing ballots last week for the Farm Service Agency county and urban county committee elections to all eligible agricultural producers and private landowners across the country. Elections are occurring in certain Local Administrative Areas for these committee members who make important...
Illinois quick hits: License renewal deadline Thursday; holiday train coming
The Illinois House voted unanimously Wednesday to withdraw state investments in Russia to protest the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The legislation requires divestment of money in Russian banks and companies and prohibits future investments. The bill also would welcome Ukrainian refugees to Illinois and develop a way for detecting Russian money laundering in real estate. The bill now goes to the governor for his signature.
Great Pollinator Census expands to include neighboring states
ATHENS — On Aug. 23, 2019, students at Colham Ferry Elementary School participated in the state’s first-ever pollinator census. On Dec. 1, the Great Georgia Pollinator Census will become the Great Southeast Pollinator Census, expanding to include both South Carolina and North Carolina in the citizen science research project.
What now for Newsom’s oil profits tax? | Dan Walters
For several months, Gov. Gavin Newsom has waged a war of words on California’s petroleum industry, accusing it of price-gouging and asking the Legislature to impose a tax on its soaring profits. “Big oil is ripping people off at the pump, and they’re making more in profits off of...
Pillen picked Omaha for inaugural ball, saying size matters
Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen selected Omaha as the venue for his inaugural ball, differing from his predecessor Gov. Pete Ricketts, who hosted the event in Lincoln after both of his election victories. Pillen will hold his inaugural ball at Omaha's CHI Health Center on Jan. 7. At a news conference...
Pawnbrokers criticize measure capping interest rates on their loans
(The Center Square) – The Predatory Loan Prevention Act instituted a 36% interest rate cap on loans in Illinois, but some lawmakers say pawnbrokers are skirting the law. A Sangamon County judge issued a preliminary injunction against the cap after pawnbrokers filed a lawsuit against the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
South Dakota residents question 17.9% electricity rate increase
(The Center Square) - South Dakota residents questioned the need for an increase in their electricity rates by a company investing more than $1 billion in wind generation. Xcel Energy is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of...
Most popular baby names for boys in Iowa
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Texas man accused of murdering mom has extradition hearing rescheduled
An extradition hearing for Tyler Roenz, the Texas teenager suspected of murdering his mother, has been postponed to Jan. 3. In Hall County Court on Wednesday, Deputy Hall County Attorney Alex West asked for a 30-day continuance because he has not received a governor's warrant. Hall County Court Judge Alfred...
