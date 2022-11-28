Read full article on original website
Barry Keith Doane
Barry Keith Doane, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at his farm near Downs, Kansas. He was born July 31, 1943, in Beloit, Kansas to Ralph and Eileen Doane. The oldest of four sons, Keith grew up northwest of Downs and lived in the area his...
Harold Franklin “Bud” Beck Jr.
Body Harold Franklin “Bud” Beck Jr., age 74, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Lawrence Medical Health Center in Lawrence, Kansas. Bud was born August 14, 1948, in Plainville, Kansas. He was the son of Harold F. Sr., and Reva (Rigby) Beck. He grew up in Natoma and graduated from Natoma High School in the Class of 67.
Stockton KAY Club observes Citizenship Week
The National KAY Club Citizenship Week was observed on Sunday, November 13th through Saturday, November 19th. The Stockton High School KAY Club celebrated each day starting with Sunday, which was Serve the Family Day. The students submitted pictures of them eating a sit down meal with their family…
SJH Tigers fall to Plainville and Phillipsburg
In junior high basketball action just before the Thanksgiving Break, the Stockton Junior High Tigers took on Plainville and Phillipsburg. On Thursday, November 17, at Plainville, the Lady Tigers A Team was defeated 3-37, the B Team lost 4-24, and the C Team fell 2-10. The Tiger boys were also…
SHS Tiger Basketball opens at Russell this Friday
This Friday the Stockton High School Tigers will open their basketball seasons when they travel to Russell to take on the Broncos in Mid-Continent League action. Games are scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. with the girls varsity, followed by the boys varsity. Tiger Boys Basketball After not having…
Card Shower
Betty Cadoret will be turning 90 years young on December 3, 2022. Please shower her with cards as she celebrates this milestone. Cards will reach her at 407 S. 2nd, Stockton, KS 67669.
Looking Back
The Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Olde Tyme Christmas was scheduled for the coming Friday, Nov. 28, 2008. The FREE movie was “Shrek the Third,” sponsored by the St. Thomas Knights of Columbus. Dorrine “Dolly” Dix was posed in front of “just a few” of her unique cookie jar collection. The…
Stockton’s Olde Tyme Christmas Parade one for the books
It took months of planning with many phone calls and contacts made to organize Stockton’s 150th Birthday Celebration and Olde Tyme Christmas Parade. And all the hard work and effort by the committee paid off in a big way with Mother Nature also pitching in with a perfect night for the event. This…
SHS Wrestlers to open season on Saturday
The 2022-23 Stockton High School Wrestling Season is set to open this Saturday when the Tigers travel to Trego for tournament action beginning at 10:00 a.m. Coach Clint Bedore and his assistants Justin Basart and Tyler Hahn return two state placers from last year. Emerson Lowry, a 126lb. sophomore,…
PRIDE Christmas Lighting Contest to begin Dec. 13th
The Stockton PRIDE Christmas Lighting Contest will be held again this year with the judging to take place starting Tuesday, December 13th and ending on Tuesday, December 20th. So get your outside lights and decorations up now for a chance to win!. Only the top three will win prizes. Happy...
38th annual Parade of Christmas Trees now on display
It’s the 38th annual Parade of Christmas Trees at the Stockton Public Library! This year’s creative designs/themes include the Grinches, snowflakes, Santas, and much more! The twenty-eight trees will be on display in the Carnegie Room through the month of December during regular library hours…
November 1st Stockton City Commission minutes
The first regular meeting of the month was called to order at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 1st, 2022 by Mayor Reesa Brown with the following commissioners being present: Adam Bryant, Robert Becker and Nathan Glendening. City Manager/City Clerk Courtney Flower and Assistant City Clerk Kayla…
Several presentations given at county meeting
The Rooks County Commissioners listened to two presentations dealing with the County’s property insurance for the 2023 year during their regular weekly meeting on Tuesday, November 22nd. Representatives from K Camp and K Worc first gave their combined presentation to commissioners John Ruder and…
Pre-Season Basketball Tournament schedule
The 2022 Pre-Season Basketball Tournament will be held this year in Osborne, with Lakeside, Stockton, Thunder Ridge and the host Bulldogs competing. Games will be held Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, December 6, 8 and 10. The schedule of games is as follows:. Tuesday, December 6. Game 1 at 3:30 p.m.:...
City commission receives audit report
Tom Carpenter with Mapes and Miller of Stockton was at the Stockton City Commission meeting held on Tuesday, November 22nd to present them the City’s audit report for the year ending December 31st, 2021. After he went over the numbers, the commissioners approved the report as presented with…
