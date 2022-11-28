ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US

The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
INDIANA STATE
macaronikid.com

Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!

Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Motherly

10 dazzling Christmas light displays around the USA

Holiday season heralds glittering and sparkling red and green lights all around. Elaborate decorations are one of the many ways to celebrate and whether you’re a family that treks to different places in search of these Christmas light displays or you like to see the pictures online, there’s nothing quite like Christmastime decor.
GEORGIA STATE
foodgressing.com

Northern Lights Toronto: Immersive Outdoor Holiday Experience

This winter, experience the new and unforgettable adventure Northern Lights, taking over the Grand Bizarre at Exhibition Place from December 1 to January 8. With over 80,000 square feet of breathtaking installations and uniquely immersive experiences, Northern Lights welcomes guests of all ages to step away from the city and into an unparalleled winter wonderland filled with the cheerful lights, sights, sounds, and feelings of the holidays.
Parents Magazine

EXCLUSIVE: 5 New 'CoComelon' Episodes Are Dropping for the Holidays

'Tis the season for holiday specials, and you can add CoComelon to your queue. New holiday-themed episodes of the popular show are coming soon to a streaming device near you. There will be five new holiday episodes, which will stream on the CoComelon YouTube Kids Channel. The first drops Tuesday, November 29, and your child's favorite characters will call it a wrap on the holiday season with a final special debuting on Tuesday, December 20. Spoiler alert: Here's what to expect from Catch JJ, Cody, Nina, and the Melon Patch Kids during the five-episode holiday arch.
Hot 97-5

Take A Tour Of All The X-Mas Lights In BisMan From High Above

I never thought about it before I saw this cool opportunity. Well, it's definitely here now, the holidays. We just surpassed another Thanksgiving and are days away from December. Of course with that, we might as well start planning for Christmas. All the traditions slowly begin to unfold. When the last relative drags him or herself off your couch and heads back home after turkey day is over, the excitement turns to December, egg nog, finding a tree for the living room, and lights. Almost everyone I know either tries to outdo their neighbor with a more impressive display of Christmas lights, and they won't admit it, but they do. If you decorate your house or not, one of the coolest things people look forward to is driving around different neighborhoods and checking out all the lights and holiday glitter. Imagine being in the sky and looking down, you can make that happen.
MySanAntonio

Lexus Launches Annual 'December to Remember' Holiday Campaign

Cue the music and the big red bow. You know it's the holiday season when you see Lexus' annual 'December to Remember' holiday campaign hit the airwaves. This year, Lexus is celebrating moments of connection in its new ad spot called "Time Machine". It features a young boy who thinks the new Lexus RX is a time machine and hopes it will make the holidays come faster. When his older brother surprises him at Christmas, he gives him a red bow on a present. Of course, the spot isn't complete without the familiar Lexus jingle. This holiday season, the automaker is also partnering with Sprinkles cupcakes to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
hotelnewsme.com

CROSS OFF W ABU DHABI YAS ISLAND FROM YOUR TRAVEL BUCKET LIST THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

The festive season is here and W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is ready to light it up in the best way! Get inspired and celebrate this holidays with friends or family in the coolest spot in town. From pumpkin spiced lattes and hot chocolates to exclusive parties. B.I.G. Brunch In Garage is coming with special evening edition in Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Get lit at W Lounge or join WET DECK to enjoy the music, the food and the golden bubbles! If you want to bring the magic home, Turkey2GO is back for a delicious feast. Whatever you do this year, make sure to have W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island on your festive bucket list & get ready to shine.
agupdate.com

Enjoy the build-up to Christmas

We are starting Christmas season now. Thanksgiving is over, and we can fully and squarely focus on Christmas. This time of the year is both the most exciting and frustrating for me. Maybe most of you are like me and maybe it is just me, but each year I find myself anticipating Christmas with the excitement I had when I was a kid and each year at the end, I feel the disappointment of the season being over and going by too quickly.

