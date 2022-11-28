Read full article on original website
Referee Stéphanie Frappart disrupts narrative to make World Cup history
It is perhaps the biggest testament to the quality of the performance of the French referee Stéphanie Frappart and her assistants, Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Díaz, that the coverage of such a historic men’s World Cup moment was muted to brief mentions. In...
itrwrestling.com
MJF Speaks For The First Time Since Winning AEW World Championship, Knocks Out William Regal
MJF has made his much-anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) since winning the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view event. Before the “Salt of the Earth” came out, William Regal came out — despite the threats from Moxley — and introduced MJF to the ring.
Excel Esports reveals female Valorant roster
Excel Esports revealed is first female esports roster on Thursday as the organization aims to compete in VCT: Game Changers
A regional arms race
All this raises a critical question: should the existing, ineffective sanctions be dropped in an effort to calm relations with North Korea and find a way forward? After all, there are precedents for eventual acceptance that countries have joined the nuclear club. The US relented and dropped sanctions against India...
Stokely Hathaway Opens Up On Mental Health Struggles, Committing Himself During Time In WWE
After completing a three-year stint in WWE working under the name Malcolm Bivens, Stokely Hathaway now appears in AEW and heads up his own faction consisting of Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, The Gunn Club and W. Morrissey, collectively known as The Firm. Stokely Hathaway was released by WWE in April...
Sasha Banks Provides Training Update Amidst WWE Return Rumours
Sasha Banks provides an update on her eventual return to the ring as her WWE hiatus continues. Sasha hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since she and Naomi walked out of the company during WWE Raw on Monday, May 16, 2022. With each passing month, Sasha Banks has kept busy...
WWE Star Believes They’re Being Set Up To Face Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for well over 800 days and has been recognised as the Undisputed Champion since defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. It’s a run of dominance that is almost unparalleled in the modern era, and has seen the star defeat Hall of Famers, former World Champions and some of the very best that the world has to offer.
Andrade El Idolo Says “These Days Off” Enabled Him To Get Surgery
Andrade El Idolo has revealed that he recently underwent surgery as his absence from AEW continues. While the star hasn’t wrestled for the promotion since All Out back in September, he has remained firmly in the headlines. Ahead of the October 5th edition of AEW Dynamite Andrade was sent...
