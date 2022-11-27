Read full article on original website
Pewter Report
Bucs OT Wirfs’ Injury Status Updated
When right tackle Tristan Wirfs was carted off the field late in overtime of the Bucs’ 23-17 loss, it was a scary sight. Typically when a player needs a cart to get to the locker room, you expect the worst kind of scenario. After the game, Todd Bowles didn’t have an update outside of that it’s a leg injury.
Pewter Report
Former Bucs WR To Be Arrested
The drama continues for former Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown after his unceremonious departure from the organization last year. According to Fox News’ Scott Smith, Brown is set to be arrested by Tampa Police after a domestic violence allegation. Brown, who joined the Bucs midway through the 2020 season...
Pewter Report
Bucs’ White, David, Hold Important Dinner For Defense
As the Bucs get ready to play on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints in their next game, they are looking to get back to .500 and sweep the season series against their NFC South foe. To do that, the team needs to stay focused on the task at hand and be able to handle what remains a tough opponent.
Pewter Report
Bucs’ Decision To Punt On Fourth-And-2 Was Inexcusable
There are so many things you can point to in the Bucs’ 23-17 loss in Cleveland. Play-calling was inefficient, but what’s new? Execution was off, but that’s normal. Tampa Bay has semi-regularly overcome both of those obstacles this season. And they almost overcame them again against the Browns.
Pewter Report
Multiple Bucs Are Banged Up In The Secondary
Tristan Wirfs isn’t the only player dealing with an injury from the Bucs last game. In fact, most of Tampa Bay’s secondary went down at some point in their 23-17 overtime loss to Cleveland. While cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Jamel Dean were both hurt at moments in...
Pewter Report
Bucs’ Brady-Evans Connection On The Fritz
Of the many issues that have faced the Bucs offense this year, one that is becoming increasingly apparent is the connection between quarterback Tom Brady and his “X” receiver Mike Evans. Head coach Todd Bowles was asked about this in his press conference on Monday. “That’s a good...
Pewter Report
Bucs QB Brady: “In A Crazy Way, We’re Still In First Place”
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady discussed the team’s stunning 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns during his SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” Yet despite the loss, which dropped Tampa Bay to 5-6, the Bucs are still on top of the NFC South division.
Pewter Report
Bucs Designate Key DB To Return From IR
The Bucs announced on Wednesday that they have designated veteran safety Logan Ryan to come off of injured reserve. He has a three-week window in which he can do so and can return as soon as the Bucs’ Monday night home game against the Saints. Ryan has been out...
Pewter Report
Bucs, Bowles Face Must-Win In Week 13
Everything seemed to be looking up for the Bucs when they won back-to-back games and reached 5-5 before their Week 11 bye. But after coming out of the bye with an inexcusable overtime loss to the Browns last week, they now face a must-win as the division rival Saints come to town in Week 13 for Monday Night Football.
Standoff between Antonio Brown, police after arrest warrant issued
Update: According to multiple reports, there’s currently a standoff between Brown and local authorities outside of his Tampa-based bome. Cops
