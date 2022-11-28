ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Free Press

Terriers to reportedly play 2023-2024 series at Notre Dame

The Boston University men’s hockey team will reportedly travel to South Bend, Indiana next season to play two games against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Less than a week after the Boston trip, Notre Dame head coach Jeff Jackson shared the news in an interview with the Boston Hockey Blog on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Fall softball season showcases incoming young talent and strong core

After falling in the Patriot League Championship last spring, the Boston University softball team returned to Ashford Street for the Fall season. Here are the major storylines from the fall season. Ricard adds to strong pitching staff. Freshman Kasey Ricard graduated from Littleton High School just a few months ago....
BOSTON, MA
krcu.org

Almost Yesterday: Dribbling to Evansville

It seems like almost yesterday that 15 students from Southeast Missouri State University set out to dribble a basketball from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Evansville, Indiana. The Southeast basketball team of 1960-61 had a great record and qualified to play in the NCAA college division national tournament. To call attention...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Cape entrepreneur to strengthen Cape Catfish off the diamond

In the four years since the Cape Catfish baseball franchise was created, team general manager Mark Hogan has made the types of decisions to make the club as good as there is within the Prospect League. On Wednesday, the franchise got even stronger than it already was — off the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Catfish plan to make announcement Wednesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Catfish plan to make an announcement Wednesday regarding their Prospect League Baseball team. The News Conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Dogwood Social House. The Catfish won the 2021 Prospect League Championship.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
100.9 The Eagle

300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois

Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
CARBONDALE, IL
Daily Free Press

Not cuffed this holiday season? Take your friends on these eight dates instead

Ah, the holidays. The season when the label “single” unfairly takes on the connotation of loneliness and misery. Yet, it doesn’t have to be this way. Prove the cynics wrong this holiday season by embracing the single-ness and shifting to a mindset that fosters self-growth. Embody the spirit of the season with your friends by taking part in winter activities.
BOSTON, MA
dailyegyptian.com

SIU students swarm far right preacher on campus

On Monday evening, a woman’s shout could be heard clearly all the way on the east side of Faner hall, drawing onlookers from all over campus to the forefront of the most visceral protest the campus had seen in months. Drawing nearer to the northern end of the student...
CARBONDALE, IL
Daily Free Press

New plan to conserve and expand Boston’s tree canopy

The 2022 Urban Forest Plan introduced by Mayor Michelle Wu is a plan that will create a sustainable urban tree canopy in Boston to combat heat waves and rising temperatures in the summer. This plan seeks to invest in tree development in historically underserved areas while increasing protections for existing...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Homesick: my first time going home

First time going home seems like an oxymoron. Home should be the base of your life. All through high school, I was the “anywhere-but-here” girl. I fell in love with the East Coast when I visited for the first time during my sophomore year of high school, and instantly knew that I had been living on the wrong coast. The city filled me with energy. It gave me a reason to walk miles and miles every day. Every single day posed new excitement.
BOSTON, MA
kfmo.com

Serious Injuries for Fredericktown Woman

(Butler County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 34 year old Katherine R. Penteres, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car wreck Thursday at 1:50 am in Butler County. Highway Patrol Reports indicate Penteres was a passenger in a car driven north on Highway 67, at Hendrickson by 34 year old Bert D. Sturgeon also of Fredericktown. The car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Penteres, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Sturgeon was not injured. They were both wearing their seat belts during the crash.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
Missouri Independent

Sulfur dioxide pollution in the Bootheel breaks EPA rules. Regulators look to fix it

A coal-fired power plant must cut emissions and an aluminum smelter must spend millions to rid a community in Missouri’s Bootheel of sulfur dioxide pollution by 2026 under a deal with state environmental regulators.  Part of New Madrid County is out of compliance with Environmental Protection Agency standards for having triple the limit of sulfur […] The post Sulfur dioxide pollution in the Bootheel breaks EPA rules. Regulators look to fix it appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah

PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
PADUCAH, KY
kfmo.com

Mueller Death Investigation Underway

(Farmington, MO) Farmington Police are investigating the death of a Ste. Genevieve County Resident, 54 year old Keith A. Mueller. His body was discovered last Tuesday, November 22nd, in the creek behind the Farmington VFW Clinic at 1580 West Columbia Street. According to a press release from Farmington Police Chief, Rick Baker, a man found Mueller's body submerged while hunting for mushrooms. An Autopsy was performed last Wednesday, November 23rd. The results were not conclusive and the cause of death isn't known yet no trauma was discovered on the body. Additional tests and toxicology results will be obtained later. It's hoped those will assist in determining the exact cause of death. So far no foul play is suspected.
