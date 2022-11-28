Read full article on original website
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Daily Free Press
Terriers to reportedly play 2023-2024 series at Notre Dame
The Boston University men’s hockey team will reportedly travel to South Bend, Indiana next season to play two games against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Less than a week after the Boston trip, Notre Dame head coach Jeff Jackson shared the news in an interview with the Boston Hockey Blog on Tuesday.
Daily Free Press
Men’s basketball falls 67-46 to Milwaukee, remains winless in Cream City Classic
The Cream City Classic clash between the Boston University men’s basketball team and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee underscored offensive struggles from BU’s veteran core with a painful 67-46 defeat. The Terriers (4-4) and Panthers (4-3) met for the first time in program history on Sunday afternoon at the...
Daily Free Press
Fall softball season showcases incoming young talent and strong core
After falling in the Patriot League Championship last spring, the Boston University softball team returned to Ashford Street for the Fall season. Here are the major storylines from the fall season. Ricard adds to strong pitching staff. Freshman Kasey Ricard graduated from Littleton High School just a few months ago....
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: Dribbling to Evansville
It seems like almost yesterday that 15 students from Southeast Missouri State University set out to dribble a basketball from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Evansville, Indiana. The Southeast basketball team of 1960-61 had a great record and qualified to play in the NCAA college division national tournament. To call attention...
semoball.com
Cape entrepreneur to strengthen Cape Catfish off the diamond
In the four years since the Cape Catfish baseball franchise was created, team general manager Mark Hogan has made the types of decisions to make the club as good as there is within the Prospect League. On Wednesday, the franchise got even stronger than it already was — off the...
KFVS12
Cape Catfish plan to make announcement Wednesday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Catfish plan to make an announcement Wednesday regarding their Prospect League Baseball team. The News Conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Dogwood Social House. The Catfish won the 2021 Prospect League Championship.
The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000
Hadler Shoe Tree, Perryville, Missouri.Photo byHadler Shoe Tree page on Facebook. Maybe once in your lifetime, you've seen an old pair of Chucks hanging from a powerline, but have you ever seen a shoe tree? I'm not talking about the shoe device to help shape your shoes.
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
Daily Free Press
Not cuffed this holiday season? Take your friends on these eight dates instead
Ah, the holidays. The season when the label “single” unfairly takes on the connotation of loneliness and misery. Yet, it doesn’t have to be this way. Prove the cynics wrong this holiday season by embracing the single-ness and shifting to a mindset that fosters self-growth. Embody the spirit of the season with your friends by taking part in winter activities.
dailyegyptian.com
SIU students swarm far right preacher on campus
On Monday evening, a woman’s shout could be heard clearly all the way on the east side of Faner hall, drawing onlookers from all over campus to the forefront of the most visceral protest the campus had seen in months. Drawing nearer to the northern end of the student...
Man dead, 2. hospitalized after I-70 crash in Missouri
COOPER COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Wednesday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Kyle J. Horak, 24, Benton, Illinois, was westbound on Interstate 70 near the Blackwater exit. The vehicle traveled off the left...
wpsdlocal6.com
Doctor who helped start heart programs in Paducah remembered by those who worked with him at both hospitals
PADUCAH — Many are mourning the passing of a doctor who is remembered as a true visionary by those he worked with and treated in Paducah. Dr. W. Robin Howe died last week at the age of 77. Baptist Health Paducah says he was instrumental in building the heart programs at Paducah hospitals.
Daily Free Press
New plan to conserve and expand Boston’s tree canopy
The 2022 Urban Forest Plan introduced by Mayor Michelle Wu is a plan that will create a sustainable urban tree canopy in Boston to combat heat waves and rising temperatures in the summer. This plan seeks to invest in tree development in historically underserved areas while increasing protections for existing...
Daily Free Press
Homesick: my first time going home
First time going home seems like an oxymoron. Home should be the base of your life. All through high school, I was the “anywhere-but-here” girl. I fell in love with the East Coast when I visited for the first time during my sophomore year of high school, and instantly knew that I had been living on the wrong coast. The city filled me with energy. It gave me a reason to walk miles and miles every day. Every single day posed new excitement.
kfmo.com
Serious Injuries for Fredericktown Woman
(Butler County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 34 year old Katherine R. Penteres, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car wreck Thursday at 1:50 am in Butler County. Highway Patrol Reports indicate Penteres was a passenger in a car driven north on Highway 67, at Hendrickson by 34 year old Bert D. Sturgeon also of Fredericktown. The car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Penteres, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Sturgeon was not injured. They were both wearing their seat belts during the crash.
Sulfur dioxide pollution in the Bootheel breaks EPA rules. Regulators look to fix it
A coal-fired power plant must cut emissions and an aluminum smelter must spend millions to rid a community in Missouri’s Bootheel of sulfur dioxide pollution by 2026 under a deal with state environmental regulators. Part of New Madrid County is out of compliance with Environmental Protection Agency standards for having triple the limit of sulfur […] The post Sulfur dioxide pollution in the Bootheel breaks EPA rules. Regulators look to fix it appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KFVS12
Fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to arrest of McCracken County couple
Multiple crews responded to an explosion in a chemistry lab at Murray State University on Tuesday. Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel. Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel . Heartland record lounge works raise autism awareness through name. Updated: 5...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah firefighters cooking chili to benefit United Way of Western Kentucky
PADUCAH — Winter is right around the corner. As temperatures drop, a big bowl of chili can do your heart — and your community — a lot of good. The City of Paducah is hosting their annual Firehouse Chili day on Friday, Dec. 2, with proceeds benefitting the United Way of Western Kentucky.
wpsdlocal6.com
Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
kfmo.com
Mueller Death Investigation Underway
(Farmington, MO) Farmington Police are investigating the death of a Ste. Genevieve County Resident, 54 year old Keith A. Mueller. His body was discovered last Tuesday, November 22nd, in the creek behind the Farmington VFW Clinic at 1580 West Columbia Street. According to a press release from Farmington Police Chief, Rick Baker, a man found Mueller's body submerged while hunting for mushrooms. An Autopsy was performed last Wednesday, November 23rd. The results were not conclusive and the cause of death isn't known yet no trauma was discovered on the body. Additional tests and toxicology results will be obtained later. It's hoped those will assist in determining the exact cause of death. So far no foul play is suspected.
