First time going home seems like an oxymoron. Home should be the base of your life. All through high school, I was the “anywhere-but-here” girl. I fell in love with the East Coast when I visited for the first time during my sophomore year of high school, and instantly knew that I had been living on the wrong coast. The city filled me with energy. It gave me a reason to walk miles and miles every day. Every single day posed new excitement.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO