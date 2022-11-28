“I bet you wish you were standing there, arrayed before the press, all set up on the White House lawn,” I said to the lifeless bird in front of me. “Joe Biden smiling through his aviators behind you. You look dumbly smug. The Dramamine in your stomach and brain stops you from freaking out and clawing our president to death. No, you’re not that lucky. You weren’t chosen. Instead, you’re here, naked and raw sitting on my kitchen counter.”

20 HOURS AGO