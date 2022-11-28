ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Free Press

A guide to being homesick

The fall semester is nearly over and I’m excited to cross that finish line. However, the last few days of November brought the familiar, dreadful feeling of homesickness. As an international student and a senior, this isn’t something new to me. Being three time zones and an 8-hour...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

An honest conversation about intercultural relationships

How we are raised at home tells a lot about how we act in our relationships. We grow up with certain notions about how people interact, make plans and show affection. Everyone’s background is unique, which means one is bound to come into conflict with different perceptions of what a relationship looks like — especially when you bring ethnicity into the mix.
Daily Free Press

Cooking a turkey

“I bet you wish you were standing there, arrayed before the press, all set up on the White House lawn,” I said to the lifeless bird in front of me. “Joe Biden smiling through his aviators behind you. You look dumbly smug. The Dramamine in your stomach and brain stops you from freaking out and clawing our president to death. No, you’re not that lucky. You weren’t chosen. Instead, you’re here, naked and raw sitting on my kitchen counter.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy