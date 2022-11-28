ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

atozsports.com

Chiefs player might regret his comments toward the Bengals this week

One Kansas City Chiefs player might regret some of his comments toward the Cincinnati Bengals. Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid decided to engage in some trash talk this week that was directed at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who has been on a tear lately. Reid told reporters that he’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Vonn Bell Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playing Chiefs

Two of the top teams in the AFC are set to square off this coming Sunday. It'll be a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game as the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs come into this contest with a 9-2 record, while the Bengals are 7-4 and have won seven of their last nine games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Relocation Suggestion

A politician is hoping to see a local NFL team relocated and the wider NFL has some thoughts on that. According to Legal Sports Report, New York State Senator Joe Addabbo Jr. is advocating for the city of New York to build a 70,000-80,000-seat stadium in Queens in hopes of bringing the New York Jets back to New York City. The Jets have the option to opt out of their current contract at MetLife Stadium in the near future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
atozsports.com

Chiefs take advantage of rival’s mistake

The Kansas City Chiefs just signed one of their rivals’ former players to their practice squad, showing that their foe made a mistake. Melvin Gordon has now been on every AFC West team but the Las Vegas Raiders, which could change. He started his career with the Los Angeles...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Analysis Network

Jimmy Garoppolo Is Tied For This Crazy 49ers’ Team Record

A lot has been made about the quarterback position for the San Francisco 49ers. They were all in on Trey Lance as they spent the entire offseason rebuilding their offense to fit his skill set. Lance couldn’t be much more different from Jimmy Garoppolo, who was the team’s starter when healthy for the last five seasons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs defender takes shot at Tee Higgins ahead of Week 13 matchup

One Kansas City Chiefs player appears to be poking the bengal ahead of Sunday’s showdown. Chiefs safety Justin Reid spoke with reporters on Wednesday and addressed his team’s coming matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Reid took a shot at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, pretending he did not know Higgins and referring to Higgins as “Higbee” instead. Then Reid said that Higgins was “a talented receiver” but “more of a finesse type of guy” and “not the best blocker.” Finally Reid declared that “I’m gonna lock [Higgins] down.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Travis Kelce Is Nearing A Major Milestone

With 9,918 career receiving yards, Kelce has now passed Gonzalez for most yards by a tight end in a player’s first 11 seasons. For context, Gonzalez is also the NFL leader in career receiving yards by a tight end, garnering 15,127 total yards in 270 total games. At his...
KANSAS CITY, MO

