Positive News: Kind Dentist Pays off Over $3,000 in Predatory Loans for Disabled Arizona Man Proving Kindness ExistsZack LoveArizona State
5 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
arizonawildcats.com
Arizona Adds Sasha Rozin
TUCSON, Ariz. - Men's Tennis head coach Clancy Shields has signed Sasha Rozin of Toronto, Canada who will join the Wildcat fleet in fall 2023. Rozin currently ranks No. 466 in ITF Junior rankings with a career high of No. 354 and holds a 12.05 UTR rating. The high school senior was the 2021 doubles champion of the Canadian National Championships and placed fifth in the 2022 singles competition.
allsportstucson.com
13/14U Tucson United Football All-Star Game Tryouts Wednesday Night
The Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation (TYFSF) is joining forces with the Sonoran Desert Youth Football Conference (SDAYF) to hold a 13/14U All-Star Game. Tryouts are Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at Tucson High. Former University of Arizona standout Clarence “Bam” McRae is set to coach one team...
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball opens Pac-12 play at Utah
The calendar turns to December on Thursday, and with it comes the start of Pac-12 play as the fourth-ranked Arizona Wildcats face Utah in Salt Lake City. The Wildcats (6-0) are defending conference champions, both in the regular season when they set a record with 18 victories and by sweeping through the Pac-12 tourney in Las Vegas. The UA was picked to finish second this season, getting three of 32 first-place votes, while the other teams getting first-place votes (26 for UCLA, 3 for Oregon) have combined to lose six games already.
thesundevils.com
Vince Amey Returns to ASU as Defensive Line Coach
TEMPE – Sun Devil Football Head Coach Kenny Dillingham continues to build a staff with local connections with the addition of fellow Arizona State alum and revered defensive coach Vince Amey as the program's defensive line coach. Amey – a member of the 1996 ASU Rose Bowl roster -...
No. 4 Arizona turning heads early in the season
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd knew there was talent on his roster. He wasn’t exactly sure how good the team would be. The former longtime Gonzaga assistant had a similar view of last year’s team and that one turned out to be pretty good, running all the way to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
buffalonynews.net
Flair Airlines Connects Canadians and Americans With Canada's First Direct Flights to Tucson, Arizona
Flair Airlines, Canada's third largest domestic airline, is excited to connect Canadians and Americans with Canada's first direct route to Tucson, Arizona. Weekly service from Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Prince George, London, and Windsor to Tucson begins November 30, 2022. One-way fares starting from $99 CAD. EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE /...
azdesertswarm.com
Big jump in rankings not changing Arizona’s approach entering Pac-12 play
Arizona jumped 10 spots in the latest Associated Press poll, sitting at No. 4 after beginning the season at No. 17. So what? That’s the line Tommy Lloyd is taking as the Wildcats head into December as one of just 18 unbeaten teams out of 363 in Division I. A 6-0 start is nice, but in the grand scheme of things it means nothing.
azdesertswarm.com
Jedd Fisch: Arizona’s roster to have ‘pretty substantial’ turnover ahead of 2023 season
Arizona had 18 players participate in pregame Senior Day activities ahead of the Territorial Cup win over ASU. Fourteen of those Wildcats still have eligibility remaining, including several starters. Until those players decide what to do, whether it be stay with the program or pursue other opportunities, Arizona is in...
azpm.org
Canadian airline is starting new seasonal flights to Tucson
Tucson International Airport welcomes visitors with iconic saguaros and very frequent sunny skies. Many Canadian residents who want to get away from their winter homes like to fly to Hawaii, California or Mexico, but now they can also add Tucson to their list of possible destinations. On November 30th, Flair...
azbigmedia.com
Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona
A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
thisistucson.com
23 very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season 🎁🌵
'Tis the season for Googling "what to get my sister for Christmas" and reading through list upon list upon list of gift ideas. I wanted to get in on the action, and create a list of very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season (and beyond). Saguaro-shaped earrings, candles that smell like Mount Lemmon, stickers that remind you of home.
Lithium battery gigafactory could be coming to Tucson
A new lithium battery gigafactory could be coming to Tucson, along with hundreds of jobs, if the Pima County Board of Supervisors gives the plan the green light.
tribunenewsnow.com
Wildcats open with a 66-33 win over the Wildkats
Head Wildcat Coach Eric Miller and his team opened the hoop season last week with four games played at the Boyd Baker Tournament hosted by The Gregory School in Tucson. Coach Miller’s veteran roster currently has seniors Kelten Chairez, Jareon Miller, Nehemiah Balda, Mees Koopman, Tristan Paddock, Bannon Johnston, Bryce Bushman, Zane Johnson, Damarcus Bufford, Blake Palmer and Bridger Fields on the roster. Junior Brent Bush, sophomore Landon Miller, and freshmen Cort Miller and Eli James round out the team.
azbigmedia.com
Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff
One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
Chicago transplants are rooted in Tucson tradition
Tucson is home to many transplants who bring their own backgrounds and traditions. One of the oldest and strongest pipelines to the Old Pueblo comes from Chicago.
64-Year-Old Roxane Marie Fobes Killed In A Fatal Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Tucson. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials confirmed that the collision occurred in the 4900 block of East Speedway, near North Arcadia Avenue.
5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
KOLD-TV
Deadly pedestrian crashes on the rise in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department said deadly pedestrian crashes are on the rise in Tucson. Tucson Police said the number of pedestrians killed on our streets have almost doubled compared to last year. “To this day we have seen 45 fatalities related to pedestrian collisions. Lat...
Where to see 'snow' in Tucson this December
'Enchanted Snowfall' is now happening every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Dec. 23 at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. starting at 6 p.m.
KGUN 9
17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival Saturday, Dec. 3
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol is holding the 17th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is planned from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the AVA Amphitheatre. Entrance is free. These following are featured:. Tamale contest. Live local entertainment. Food vendors.
