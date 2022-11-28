ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Australia reduces national terrorism threat to 'possible'

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fo2Ss_0jPSNUQu00

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s terrorism threat level has been downgraded from “probable" to “possible” for the first time since 2014, the head of the main domestic spy agency said Monday.

The defeat of the Islamic State group in battle in the Middle East and an ineffective al-Qaida propaganda machine failing to connect with Western youth has resulted in fewer extremists in Australia, Australian Security Intelligence Organization Director-General Mike Burgess said.

“This does not mean the threat is extinguished,” Burgess said.

“It remains plausible that someone will die at the hands of a terrorist in Australia within the next 12 months,” he added.

However, there have been increases in radical nationalism and right-wing extremist ideology in Australia in the past couple of years, Burgess said.

“Individuals are still fantasizing about killing other Australians, still spouting their hateful ideologies in chat rooms, still honing their capabilities by researching bomb-making and training with weapons,” Burgess said.

There have been 11 terrorist attacks and another 21 plots have been disrupted since the threat assessment was elevated from “possible” to “probable” in 2014, he said. Half of the foiled plots were in the first two years of the upgraded risk when the Islamic State group was more prominent.

There have also been 153 terrorism-related charges stemming from 79 counterterrorism operations in Australia since 2014.

Burgess warned it was almost guaranteed that the threat level will increase again. But this would not necessarily be the result of a terrorist attack, with the overall security assessment taking into account individuals acting alone, he said.

People are being radicalized online at an extreme pace, sometimes in as short as weeks or months, he said.

But there are fewer groups planning months- or years-long sophisticated terrorist attacks with the aim of maximum destruction, he said.

More than 50 people convicted of terrorist offenses are also due for release in the future, but only a small number will be freed by 2025, Burgess said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Reports: Serbia names pro-Russian politician new spy chief

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Serbia’s government named a staunchly pro-Russian politician as the Balkan state's new spy chief, Serbian media reported Thursday. Aleksandar Vulin, who served as Serbia’s interior minister in the previous government and held the defense ministry portfolio prior to that is taking over as the director of BIA, Serbia’s intelligence agency, Serbia’s state TV said.
KRMG

China eases virus controls amid effort to head off protests

BEIJING — (AP) — More Chinese cities eased anti-virus restrictions and police patrolled their streets Thursday as the government tried to defuse public anger over some of the world's most stringent COVID measures and head off more protests. Following weekend demonstrations at which some crowds made the politically...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

UN makes record aid appeal amid disasters, Ukraine war

BERLIN — (AP) — The United Nations said Thursday that it is asking member states for a record $51.5 billion in aid funding for next year, as disasters and the ongoing war in Ukraine drive up humanitarian needs worldwide. The global body's humanitarian office said the funds are...
KRMG

Germany, Norway urge NATO to protect undersea infrastructure

BERLIN — (AP) — NATO's secretary-general on Thursday welcomed a recommendation by Germany and Norway for the military alliance to set up a center tasked with protecting undersea infrastructure such as gas pipelines and telecommunication cables. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after talks with his his Norwegian counterpart...
KRMG

Biden welcomes Macron amid friction over US climate law

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the long-standing U.S.-French relationship, but these are friends with differences. The French leader is using his visit to Washington to sharply criticize aspects of his ally's signature climate law as a bad deal for Europe. Biden...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Russian FM: US, NATO directly involved in Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister accused the West on Thursday of becoming directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine by supplying the country with weapons and training its soldiers. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said that Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities and other...
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

Winter comes to Ukraine: Civilians forced to face 'extremely difficult few months ahead' as Russian invasion grinds on

TBILISI, Georgia — It’s been nine months since Russia launched its “special operation” in Ukraine in what President Vladimir Putin claimed was done to "de-Nazify" the region. Since February, millions of Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries, while others, unable to leave, have taken shelter in train stations and in the basements of buildings from heavy shelling and invading forces.
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Biden and Macron hold talks on Ukraine, climate, China

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron sat down Thursday for the centerpiece talks of a pomp-filled French state visit, with the two leaders eager to talk through the war in Ukraine, concerns about China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and European dismay over aspects of Biden’s signature climate law.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Suspicious envelope found at US Embassy in Spain amid probe

MADRID — (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious envelope discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received...
KRMG

Syrian rebels did not know Iraqi militant killed was IS head

BEIRUT — (AP) — When Syrian rebels attacked a hideout in mid-October in the southern Syrian village of Jassem, they had no idea that a militant commander who was killed in the operation was the leader of the Islamic State group. Syrian opposition activists and state media apparently...
The Hill

Foreign state sponsors of litigation should lose sovereign immunity from being sued

Foreign states increasingly find creative ways to influence U.S. domestic policy, to shift cultural debates and to destabilize our institutions for strategic geopolitical or even commercial advantages over the U.S. and its businesses. The nation’s courtrooms risk becoming new battlefields in these ubiquitous soft wars. This warning bell rings in...
KRMG

China's Xi urges Ukraine talks in meeting with EU's Michel

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said. Xi was quoted as saying that “solving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is...
KRMG

World court: Bolivia, Chile close together in river dispute

THE HAGUE — (AP) — The United Nations’ highest court found little to rule on Thursday in a long-running dispute over a small river which flows from Bolivia to Chile as the Latin American neighbors had mostly resolved their conflict during the 6-year proceedings. The International Court...
KRMG

Russian shelling cuts off power again in liberated Kherson

KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian shelling cut off power in much of the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson on Thursday, just days after it was restored amid Moscow's ongoing drive to destroy key civilian infrastructure as freezing weather sets in. In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned...
KRMG

US Embassy is latest site in Spain to get suspicious package

MADRID — (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious envelope discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received...
KRMG

Pope reschedules Congo, South Sudan trip for Jan. 31-Feb. 5

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis has rescheduled his delayed trip to Congo and South Sudan for Jan. 31-Feb. 5, cutting out a stop in Congo’s conflict-ravaged east but fulfilling a years-long wish to accompany other Christian leaders to the young nation of South Sudan. The...
KRMG

UK ambulance service struggles in winter health care crisis

LONDON — (AP) — Thousands of patients each week are being stranded for long stretches in ambulances outside overflowing British hospitals, a growing crisis that has likely contributed to scores of deaths, health care leaders said Thursday. The U.K.'s ambulance service is seizing up in some areas as...
KRMG

World Cup scores, updates: Germany vs. Costa Rica, Japan vs. Spain

Can Germany avoid getting eliminated in the group stage at the second straight World Cup?. The Germans currently sit in last in Group E but play Costa Rica on Thursday. Costa Rica was torn apart by Spain in its opening game before surprisingly beating Japan. If Germany beats Costa Rica by multiple goals and Spain ties or beats Japan, then the Germans are through to Round of 16.
KRMG

Iran's national soccer team receives subdued welcome home

BAGHDAD — (AP) — Iran's national soccer team received a subdued welcome home after its World Cup defeat against the United States, a match played against the backdrop of ongoing anti-government protests in Iran. One Iranian man was shot dead celebrating the American victory. The players returned from...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
107K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy