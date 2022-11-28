Read full article on original website
OFD Podcast: Moving on from Notre Dame’s loss to USC - HOLDING!
Joshua, Jude, and Brendan crawl out from underneath the pod bunker to talk about Notre Dame’s loss to the USC Trojans, and all of the wild stuff since then - and down the road. In this episode:. HELLO!. The warmth of a rivalry trophy was still felt in the...
Notre Dame Football: The CFB Playoff is going to expand to 12 teams in 2024
The college football playoff is going to expand to 12 teams, and it is going to expand very soon. According to multiple media outlets, the Rose Bowl has finally caved to the pressure of change, and will allow the playoff to expand in 2024 rather than 2026. This new format...
It’s been one year since Brian Kelly left Notre Dame — how do you feel now?
It’s been one year since Brian Kelly left his job as the head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and bolted to the bayou to become the head coach of the LSU Tigers. It was a day a lot of us won’t forget anytime soon — if not for anything else but just how wild it all got.
Notre Dame Hockey: Irish are #19 in Pairwise Rankings
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team isn’t having a great start to the 2022-2023 season, but there is plenty of season left for them to make some real noise in the Big 10 and nationally. Speaking of the Big 10... Notre Dame is off this weekend, but they...
