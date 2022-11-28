Read full article on original website
Brady, Bucs look to begin strong stretch run against Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't in a position to make any assumptions about their chances of winning the woeful NFC South
Bengals' Hayden Hurst responds to dis by Chiefs' Justin Reid
Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst on Thursday responded to Chiefs safety Justin Reid saying he was going to shut him down even though he didn't know Hurst's name.
Kyler Murray calls out former Arizona Cardinals teammate Patrick Peterson for ripping into him on podcast
ARIZONA Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray isn't going to take criticism lying down. The 25-year-old decided to fight back when former teammate Patrick Peterson laid into him during a recent podcast appearance. Speaking to his co-host, former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, on the All Things Covered podcast, Peterson made a stunning...
