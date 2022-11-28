Read full article on original website
Four-star ATH Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
Lincoln (Neb.) East four-star senior Malachi Coleman de-committed from Nebraska and re-opened his recruitment on Thursday. "I would love to thank all the coaches and staff at Nebraska that recruited me and believed in me," he posted to Twitter. "It has been a long journey and my story will not end here. With the recent changes to the Nebraska coaching staff, I would like to take a step back and re-evaluate Nebraska and other schools. With that said, I will be re-opening my recruitment."
Intriguing Names to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal (Nov. 30): Speeeeeeeeeeeed
If Wednesday was about power, then Thursday was the antithesis with speed ruling the day. The end of November brought several speedy receivers and some proven playmakers into the Transfer Portal. Noles247 continues its daily look at portal entries (or intended entries) with a list of names that will be...
Winston Wright talks rehab process, what the last eight months have been like for him
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football returned to the practice fields on Thursday morning to prep for the program's first bowl game since 2017. The Seminoles finished the season 9-3 after a 45-38 win over Florida last Friday night. Part of FSU's improvement this season came from a brand new wide receiver room of dynamic talents. And that development came without the availability of their top transfer, Winston Wright.
Alex Atkins speaks on Jordan Travis, the offense's performance vs. Florida, and transfer portal process
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football held its second practice of the week on Thursday morning as they continue preparations for the Seminoles' first bowl game since 2017. The 'Noles put up 45 points in their win over rival Florida to conclude the regular season with a 9-3 record. Much of FSU's success has come from a dominant run game and consistent growth of the offense.
Four-star WR Adam Hopkins decommits from Auburn
Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central four-star receiver Adam Hopkins reopened his recruitment on Thursday, backing off a verbal he had given to Auburn in September. “Gonna see who needs a good wide receiver,” Hopkins father told 247Sports. “Last time when (Bryan) Harsin got fired many schools reached out to...
FSU DC Adam Fuller reviews busted plays against Florida, talks personnel, portal hunting, and more
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller discussed a variety of topics on Thursday. He spoke about the good and the bad from the defensive performance in the victory over Florida. He spoke about players such as defensive end Jared Verse as well as defensive backs Jammie Robinson and Shyheim Brown. He talked about transfer portal hunting. That and more in the video below:
Sam McCall no longer on FSU's roster
Florida State freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer on the roster, a school spokesperson confirmed to Noles247 on Tuesday evening. McCall, who released an edit in early November announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal before deleting it and clarifying that he acted emotionally, looks to be on the move for good this time. Exit interviews began this week.
Mike Norvell talks Thursday practice, transfer portal, recruiting, and bowl expansion
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell discusses Thursday’s practice, the transfer portal, recruiting, College Football Playoff expansion, and more.
Lincoln Police: Mickey Joseph arrested Wednesday afternoon
Former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, who was being considered for a spot on Matt Rhule’s coaching staff at Nebraska, was arrested Wednesday afternoon according to Lincoln Police. According to police, officers were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to Joseph’s residence in Lincoln for a domestic disturbance. After an investigation,...
Nebraska's AD details Matt Rhule's secret visit to Lincoln
A big part of landing Matt Rhule as Nebraska's head coach was an in-season visit to Lincoln. Athletic Director Trev Alberts details how the Huskers pulled it off.
