ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Marcus Satterfield leaves Gamecocks to be Nebraska's new OC

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Satterfield will join new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule’s staff as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at South Carolina for two seasons. Satterfield is among five on-field assistants announced by Rhule. The others are running backs coach E.J. Barthel, secondary coach Evan Cooper, special teams coordinator Ed Foley and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton. Corey Campbell has been hired as strength coach.
LINCOLN, NE
voiceofalexandria.com

ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license

(Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Medicine) The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy