Bloody fan fight breaks out at Jets-Avalanche game in ugly scene
A bloody brawl broke out in the lower bowl of the Canada Life Centre on Tuesday during a game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche. According to one spectator, tensions escalated when security tried to escort two Avalanche supporters — who were said to be inebriated — out of their seats at intermission and the fans allegedly attacked arena workers. That’s when a Jets fan tried to help security and got thrown down the stairs in front of a witness, who posted a photo of the apparent aftermath that featured a bloodied towel on the ground and blood-spattered boards. Warning: Graphic content In a fan-captured video, the Jets fan can be seen falling down the stairs, appearing to smash into the boards. The Jets fan was reportedly on the ground for some time before multiple police officers arrived at the scene. Two fans were handcuffed and escorted out of the arena, according to Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun. It’s unclear if the injured fan received medical attention or if any arrests were made. The Winnipeg Jets’ PR Twitter account and website have not released a statement as of Wednesday afternoon. The Jets defeated the Avalance, 5-0.
markerzone.com
SENATORS' PROSPECT TYLER BOUCHER SUSPENDED FOR BEING 'AGGRESSOR' IN FIGHT (VIDEO)
Tyler Boucher of the OHL's Ottawa 67's has been punished for being an 'aggressor' during a game Sunday night. Boucher will sit for two games after rushing in to fight Marc Boudreau of the Sudbury Wolves after Boudreau delivered a check to the head of the a teammate. Boudreau was given a 5 minute major and a game misconduct for the illegal check, as well as another 5 for fighting. Boucher was give the 5 and a misconduct for being the aggressor.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER JOHAN GARPENLOV TO TAKE OVER BEHIND THE BENCH FOR HOMETOWN TEAM
Johan Garpenlov, who played more than 650 games in the NHL over the course of 10 years, is the new head coach of his hometown team, the team he played for both before and after his NHL career. Djurgårdens, based in Stolkholm, announced Monday that Garpenlov would take over for Joakim Fagervall, who was fired after a disappointing start to the season. It should be noted that this is taking place in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier hockey league. Djurgårdens was relegated there from the SHL at the end of 2021-22. Garpenlov played for the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Atlanta Thrashers during his NHL career. He had some good years, getting a career high 66 points (22G, 44A), and then 53 points (18G, 35A) in San Jose from 1992 to 1994. Injuries kept him from being consistent, and shortened his playing career.
Yardbarker
Penguins Focus on Kris Letang’s Health as a Person Before Hockey Player
PITTSBURGH - For the second time in his career, Kris Letang will be sidelined from the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup due to a stroke. The Penguins as an organization are making sure to focus on the health of Letang as a person before worrying about his return to the ice. Both...
Yardbarker
Flyers built to fight, not pushed around under Tortorella
Don’t let anyone fool you. Fighting in hockey isn’t something of a bygone era. It’s very much alive and well. Serving the same purposes that range from settling a feud between players to kickstarting the lineup with newfound energy, the Philadelphia Flyers haven’t shied away from the old tried-and-true black-and-blue.
Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards
Fights sometimes happen on the ice in NHL games, but a major one in the stands is unusual. That happened in Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre Tuesday during the hometown Jets‘ game against the Colorado Avalanche, though. The fight broke out at the start of the third period, and it led to two spectators being led Read more... The post Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
markerzone.com
PAIR OF MINOR HOCKEY COACHES BANNED FOR LIFE AFTER VIOLENT ALTERCATION
Following a physical altercation in Gatineau, Que., two. minor hockey coaches were slapped with a lifetime ban from coaching by Hockey Outaouais. The alleged altercation transpired after a rowdy U15 game between the Jets 1 La Lièvre and the Remparts Gatineau on Sunday November 20 at Slush Puppy Centre in Gatineau.
markerzone.com
FRANK SERAVALLI RIPS INTO JACK EDWARDS: 'YOU ACTUALLY SOUND DRUNK'
Former TSN and now Daily Faceoff hockey insider Frank Seravalli has seemingly had it with Boston Bruins play-by-play guy Jack Edwards. Seravalli has publicly called Edwards out for comments the broadcaster made about Pat Maroon during a game Tuesday night between the Bruins and Tampa Bay Lighting. "A blowhard broadcaster...
markerzone.com
PENGUINS' MIKE SULLIVAN BELIEVES REFS MISSED CALL THAT LED TO CAROLINA'S OT WINNER
The Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night and the game ended in a controversial way in overtime. During the extra frame, the puck was over near the benches and Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis laid a dangerous hit on Penguins forward Bryan Rust. After the hit, Jeff Petry went after Jarvis in defence of Rust, but the puck then comes loose, allowing Andrei Svechnikov and Brett Pesce to go in on a 2-on-0, with the latter scoring the game-winner.
markerzone.com
ANOTHER WEIRD JACK EDWARDS MOMENT AS HE MAKES FUN OF PAT MAROON DURING LIVE BROADCAST (VIDEO)
Everyone's favourite NHL play-by-play guy is back at it again, making comments during a live game that make him seem like the biggest homer in the business. During Tuesday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning, Edwards went a full 40 seconds where he seemed to ignore the game completely in order to make fun of Pat Maroon for I guess what he feels is being overweight. Maroon had just snagged the puck behind his own net, when Edwards started in on him.
markerzone.com
KRAKEN, KINGS REACT TO 17-GOAL THRILLER ON TUESDAY NIGHT
Tuesday night's game between the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken was the highest-scoring game in the National Hockey League so far this season, with a whopping 17 goals scored. Heading into the third period, the Kraken had an 8-6 lead, before the Kings stormed back, scoring twice in the...
markerzone.com
FORMER CANADIEN CHRIS NILAN HELPS PAIR OF HABS ROOKIES FEEL AT HOME IN MONTREAL
In a classy gesture, former Montreal Canadiens forward Chris 'Knuckles' Nilan reached out to rookie defencemen Jordan Harris and Arber Xhekaj to invite them over to his home for dinner. Nilan wanted to make the pair, who are currently roommates, feel like they were at home in Montreal. "Very classy...
markerzone.com
ANTON STRALMAN TO PLAY IN AHL FOR FIRST TIME IN 13 YEARS; BLACKHAWKS PLACE FORWARD ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Boston Bruins defenceman Anton Stralman has cleared waivers. This means that for the first time since the 2008-09 season, Stralman will play in the American Hockey League. Stralman, who's played parts of 16 seasons in the NHL, joined the Bruins on a professional try-out contract...
markerzone.com
STEVE YZERMAN GIVES BRILLIANT, INSIGHTFUL BREAKDOWN OF TODAY'S NHL
Steve Yzerman is heralded as one of the NHL's most prolific active minds. As General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings, he is in a perfect role to understand the state of hockey today and its trajectory moving forward. Yzerman joined TNT's panel before the Wings' Wednesday night matchup with...
markerzone.com
ISLANDERS VS FLYERS OPENS WITH A PAIR OF FIGHTS
Just two days after a spirited bout between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers, the teams met for the second half of their home and home series. Tuesday night's matchup started with back to back tilts: Matt Martin (NYI) vs Zack MacEwen (PHI) and Ross Johnston (NYI) vs Nic Deslauriers (PHI).
markerzone.com
INSIDER PROVIDES UPDATE ON AUSTON MATTHEWS' FUTURE IN TORONTO
If you are a follower of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the fate of Auston Matthews' time in the Six is of utmost concern. Arguably a top-3 player in the NHL, Matthews has one more season after the current one before he earns unrestricted free-agent status, and many folks question whether or not he re-ups with the Leafs.
markerzone.com
WAYNE SIMMONDS MAKES SPECIAL GESTURE FOR BULLYING VICTIM
After the drama of the Mitchell Miller saga died down, Wayne Simmonds reached out to the family of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers and set up an arrangement between the two. After a troubling period for the young fan, it is heartening to see things panning out well, and hats off to Simmonds for taking the initiative.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tortorella doesn’t ‘have enough’ to compete
Following ten straight losses, John Tortorella didn’t care to analyze another performance with the media. Before the loss on Long Island, Tortorella said he would not answer questions about individuals. He would address the team. The answers he provided following the loss weren’t full of insight pertaining to the questions. However, if you’re reading the room, they correlate to previous postgame press conferences during the ten-game losing streak.
Penguins vs. Vegas, Game 24: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
Do it for Kris Letang. The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-4) will be without their top defenseman for the foreseeable future after he suffered a stroke earlier this week. The team is rallying around the 17-year veteran as the resurgent Vegas Golden Knights (17-6-1) visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-4) Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
markerzone.com
MITCH MARNER TIES ALL-TIME MAPLE LEAFS RECORD ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mitch Marner tied Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk for the longest point streak in Maple Leafs history with 18 games. Marner narrowly kept his streak alive, as he needed an empty-netter to keep it going - and seal the game for Toronto. Over his last 18 games, Marner has scored...
