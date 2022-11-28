Read full article on original website
PAIR OF MINOR HOCKEY COACHES BANNED FOR LIFE AFTER VIOLENT ALTERCATION
Following a physical altercation in Gatineau, Que., two. minor hockey coaches were slapped with a lifetime ban from coaching by Hockey Outaouais. The alleged altercation transpired after a rowdy U15 game between the Jets 1 La Lièvre and the Remparts Gatineau on Sunday November 20 at Slush Puppy Centre in Gatineau.
COLORADO YOUTH HOCKEY PLAYER FACING ASSAULT CHARGE FOR INCIDENT DURING GAME
A Colorado youth hockey player faces a municipal assault charge after an incident that happened in a recent tournament game. The specific teams have not been identified, but according to Denver7, Mikey Keenan released that his 15-year-old son, Xander, was the player who was assaulted. "My wife and I, we...
SENATORS' PROSPECT TYLER BOUCHER SUSPENDED FOR BEING 'AGGRESSOR' IN FIGHT (VIDEO)
Tyler Boucher of the OHL's Ottawa 67's has been punished for being an 'aggressor' during a game Sunday night. Boucher will sit for two games after rushing in to fight Marc Boudreau of the Sudbury Wolves after Boudreau delivered a check to the head of the a teammate. Boudreau was given a 5 minute major and a game misconduct for the illegal check, as well as another 5 for fighting. Boucher was give the 5 and a misconduct for being the aggressor.
FORMER CANADIEN CHRIS NILAN HELPS PAIR OF HABS ROOKIES FEEL AT HOME IN MONTREAL
In a classy gesture, former Montreal Canadiens forward Chris 'Knuckles' Nilan reached out to rookie defencemen Jordan Harris and Arber Xhekaj to invite them over to his home for dinner. Nilan wanted to make the pair, who are currently roommates, feel like they were at home in Montreal. "Very classy...
ANTON STRALMAN TO PLAY IN AHL FOR FIRST TIME IN 13 YEARS; BLACKHAWKS PLACE FORWARD ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Boston Bruins defenceman Anton Stralman has cleared waivers. This means that for the first time since the 2008-09 season, Stralman will play in the American Hockey League. Stralman, who's played parts of 16 seasons in the NHL, joined the Bruins on a professional try-out contract...
ISLANDERS VS FLYERS OPENS WITH A PAIR OF FIGHTS
Just two days after a spirited bout between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers, the teams met for the second half of their home and home series. Tuesday night's matchup started with back to back tilts: Matt Martin (NYI) vs Zack MacEwen (PHI) and Ross Johnston (NYI) vs Nic Deslauriers (PHI).
STEVE YZERMAN GIVES BRILLIANT, INSIGHTFUL BREAKDOWN OF TODAY'S NHL
Steve Yzerman is heralded as one of the NHL's most prolific active minds. As General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings, he is in a perfect role to understand the state of hockey today and its trajectory moving forward. Yzerman joined TNT's panel before the Wings' Wednesday night matchup with...
JOHNNY GAUDREAU'S PARENTS EXPOSE HUGE MISTAKE CALGARY FLAMES MADE DURING CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS WITH THEIR SON
After signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets this offseason, many people have wondered what caused the negotiations with the Calgary Flames to fall through. Now, Gaudreau's parents have shed some light on what caused the talented forward's departure from Calgary. "The summer before, had they offered him a contract even...
CANUCKS TO HONOUR FRANCHISE LEGEND ROBERTO LUONGO NEXT SEASON
The Vancouver Canucks announced on Wednesday that franchise legend Roberto Luongo will become the eighth member of their 'Ring of Honour' during the 2023-24 season. "We are proud to welcome Roberto to the prestigious list of Canucks Ring of Honour inductees," said Jim Rutherford, Vancouver Canucks President, Hockey Operations. He...
CANADIENS' BRENDAN GALLAGHER WON'T PLAY AGAINST CALGARY; MIKE HOFFMAN LANDS ON INJURED RESERVE
Ahead of Thursday's clash with the Calgary Flames, the Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Brendan Gallagher won't suit up for the game and is being evaluated for a lower-body injury. Gallagher, 30, didn't skate on Wednesday before the team left for their four-game road trip and also won't be at...
FORMER NHLER JOHAN GARPENLOV TO TAKE OVER BEHIND THE BENCH FOR HOMETOWN TEAM
Johan Garpenlov, who played more than 650 games in the NHL over the course of 10 years, is the new head coach of his hometown team, the team he played for both before and after his NHL career. Djurgårdens, based in Stolkholm, announced Monday that Garpenlov would take over for Joakim Fagervall, who was fired after a disappointing start to the season. It should be noted that this is taking place in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier hockey league. Djurgårdens was relegated there from the SHL at the end of 2021-22. Garpenlov played for the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Atlanta Thrashers during his NHL career. He had some good years, getting a career high 66 points (22G, 44A), and then 53 points (18G, 35A) in San Jose from 1992 to 1994. Injuries kept him from being consistent, and shortened his playing career.
KINGS PLACE GOALTENDER ON WAIVERS AFTER TUESDAY'S WILD 17-GOAL GAME
Following Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken, the Los Angeles Kings have placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers, according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Petersen, 28, came in relief during Tuesday's game for Jonathan Quick, who allowed five goals on 14 shots. Meanwhile, the Waterloo (Iowa) native has not been much better, allowing four goals on 16 shots, including the overtime winner to Andre Burakovsky.
INSIDER PROVIDES UPDATE ON AUSTON MATTHEWS' FUTURE IN TORONTO
If you are a follower of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the fate of Auston Matthews' time in the Six is of utmost concern. Arguably a top-3 player in the NHL, Matthews has one more season after the current one before he earns unrestricted free-agent status, and many folks question whether or not he re-ups with the Leafs.
12-YEAR NHL VETERAN REPORTEDLY SIGNS IN EUROPE AFTER CLEARING UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
According to Gregory Beaud of Blick.ch, 12-year NHL veteran Riley Sheahan will reportedly sign with National League club EHC Biel-Bienne. Note: the following quote is translated from French. "HC Bienne is currently testing the market to hire a seventh foreigner for the end of the season. According to our information,...
STARS REPORTEDLY LOOKING TO ADD A TOP-SIX FORWARD
Earlier on Tuesday, the Dallas Stars locked up Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension which will see him in 'Victory Green' until the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. It shows that the team is fully focused on the future, but they're also looking to capitalize on their hot start to the 2022-23 season and potentially add a piece or two before the trade deadline on March 3rd.
DARRYL SUTTER PRAISES SEAN MONAHAN, 'THAT'S A CAPTAIN'
Darryl Sutter rarely offers praise, and he never hands it out unless it's earned. With the Montréal Canadiens visiting Calgary on Thursday night, Sutter was asked about Monahan and how he reflects on their short time together with the Flames. Sutter said that he never had the opportunity to...
MITCH MARNER TIES ALL-TIME MAPLE LEAFS RECORD ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mitch Marner tied Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk for the longest point streak in Maple Leafs history with 18 games. Marner narrowly kept his streak alive, as he needed an empty-netter to keep it going - and seal the game for Toronto. Over his last 18 games, Marner has scored...
VEGAS SENDS D ZACK HAYES TO CAROLINA
The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights have pulled off a trade, albeit a fairly minor one. Vegas has sent defenceman Zack Hayes to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for future considerations. "Zack is a young defenseman who will add to our organizational depth on the blue line," said Canes...
TORTORELLA CALLS MORGAN FROST'S UP & DOWN START, 'LIKE A TOILET SEAT'
The John Tortorella quote machine is the gift that keeps on giving. Among the Philadelphia Flyers players who have had rocky starts to the 2022-23 season is 2017 first-round pick Morgan Frost. Just 5 points in 21 games so far, Frost has yet to find his groove in the NHL....
SENS FORWARD TO LOSE NHL ELIGIBILITY IF UNSIGNED BY THURSDAY'S DEADLINE
Ottawa Senators restricted free agent forward Alex Formenton still needs a contract. The Sens' brass have made it clear that they do not plan on signing him this season, leaving many of us to speculate as to why. If Formenton is not signed by 5pm EST on Thursday 12/1, he...
