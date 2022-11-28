Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit Red Wings fight back from 3-goal deficit, earn point in 5-4 shootout loss to Sabres
The Detroit Red Wings escaped disaster and delivered a third period that thrilled on Wednesday. Oskar Sundqvist scored less than two minutes apart to tie a game that had favored the Buffalo Sabres by three goals when the period began. Neither side generated much in overtime, forcing a shootout at Little Caesars Arena. The Sabres prevailed, 5-4.
markerzone.com
FORMER CANADIEN CHRIS NILAN HELPS PAIR OF HABS ROOKIES FEEL AT HOME IN MONTREAL
In a classy gesture, former Montreal Canadiens forward Chris 'Knuckles' Nilan reached out to rookie defencemen Jordan Harris and Arber Xhekaj to invite them over to his home for dinner. Nilan wanted to make the pair, who are currently roommates, feel like they were at home in Montreal. "Very classy...
Former Dodger Manager Nearing Agreement to Join Toronto as Bench Coach
He spent five seasons in charge of the Dodgers.
markerzone.com
PAIR OF MINOR HOCKEY COACHES BANNED FOR LIFE AFTER VIOLENT ALTERCATION
Following a physical altercation in Gatineau, Que., two. minor hockey coaches were slapped with a lifetime ban from coaching by Hockey Outaouais. The alleged altercation transpired after a rowdy U15 game between the Jets 1 La Lièvre and the Remparts Gatineau on Sunday November 20 at Slush Puppy Centre in Gatineau.
markerzone.com
FRANK SERAVALLI RIPS INTO JACK EDWARDS: 'YOU ACTUALLY SOUND DRUNK'
Former TSN and now Daily Faceoff hockey insider Frank Seravalli has seemingly had it with Boston Bruins play-by-play guy Jack Edwards. Seravalli has publicly called Edwards out for comments the broadcaster made about Pat Maroon during a game Tuesday night between the Bruins and Tampa Bay Lighting. "A blowhard broadcaster...
Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards
Fights sometimes happen on the ice in NHL games, but a major one in the stands is unusual. That happened in Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre Tuesday during the hometown Jets‘ game against the Colorado Avalanche, though. The fight broke out at the start of the third period, and it led to two spectators being led Read more... The post Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
Don Mattingly close to landing coaching job with AL East team
Donnie Baseball could be returning to the AL East. Mattingly was fired by the Miami Marlins. He says he has received interest from other teams since then, and a report published on Tuesday said he is close to landing a job. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Mattingly and...
markerzone.com
PENGUINS' MIKE SULLIVAN BELIEVES REFS MISSED CALL THAT LED TO CAROLINA'S OT WINNER
The Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night and the game ended in a controversial way in overtime. During the extra frame, the puck was over near the benches and Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis laid a dangerous hit on Penguins forward Bryan Rust. After the hit, Jeff Petry went after Jarvis in defence of Rust, but the puck then comes loose, allowing Andrei Svechnikov and Brett Pesce to go in on a 2-on-0, with the latter scoring the game-winner.
markerzone.com
ANOTHER WEIRD JACK EDWARDS MOMENT AS HE MAKES FUN OF PAT MAROON DURING LIVE BROADCAST (VIDEO)
Everyone's favourite NHL play-by-play guy is back at it again, making comments during a live game that make him seem like the biggest homer in the business. During Tuesday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning, Edwards went a full 40 seconds where he seemed to ignore the game completely in order to make fun of Pat Maroon for I guess what he feels is being overweight. Maroon had just snagged the puck behind his own net, when Edwards started in on him.
Dodgers And Star Free Agent Pitcher Discussing Potential Contract
Two-time World Series champs is set to meet with the Dodgers
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 29 Including Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins.
markerzone.com
INSIDER PROVIDES UPDATE ON AUSTON MATTHEWS' FUTURE IN TORONTO
If you are a follower of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the fate of Auston Matthews' time in the Six is of utmost concern. Arguably a top-3 player in the NHL, Matthews has one more season after the current one before he earns unrestricted free-agent status, and many folks question whether or not he re-ups with the Leafs.
Dodgers Rumors: NL West Team Most Likely to Sign Cody Bellinger
It may not be the NL West team you're thinking of.
markerzone.com
STEVE YZERMAN GIVES BRILLIANT, INSIGHTFUL BREAKDOWN OF TODAY'S NHL
Steve Yzerman is heralded as one of the NHL's most prolific active minds. As General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings, he is in a perfect role to understand the state of hockey today and its trajectory moving forward. Yzerman joined TNT's panel before the Wings' Wednesday night matchup with...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs to Sell Borje Salming Tribute Patch to Support ALS Action Canada
When Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming lost his battle with ALS last week, the team wore a patch on their jerseys to honor the ‘King’. The team will wear the patch again for the first time at home when they host the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, but fans of the team will be able to purchase the patch individually.
markerzone.com
WAYNE SIMMONDS MAKES SPECIAL GESTURE FOR BULLYING VICTIM
After the drama of the Mitchell Miller saga died down, Wayne Simmonds reached out to the family of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers and set up an arrangement between the two. After a troubling period for the young fan, it is heartening to see things panning out well, and hats off to Simmonds for taking the initiative.
markerzone.com
STARS REPORTEDLY LOOKING TO ADD A TOP-SIX FORWARD
Earlier on Tuesday, the Dallas Stars locked up Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension which will see him in 'Victory Green' until the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. It shows that the team is fully focused on the future, but they're also looking to capitalize on their hot start to the 2022-23 season and potentially add a piece or two before the trade deadline on March 3rd.
Yardbarker
Rangers Starting to See Cracks in Gallant’s Coaching Experience
The New York Rangers have performed well below expectations through the first 22 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, highlighted by an ugly 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (Nov. 26). Nearly every player has struggled, and when Leon Draisaitl tapped home the Oilers’ fourth goal of the third period, erasing the Rangers’ 3-0 lead, the fans at Madison Square Garden had finally reached a boiling point.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson at Risk of Losing NHL Roster Spot
Imagine being the most talked about prospect in one of the biggest hockey cities in the world and then falling so far down the depth chart that you’re watching from the press box. Nick Robertson was the top prospect in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ system before the COVID-19 play-in series against the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2020. He even scored his first NHL goal in that series, and the future looked bright for him.
Comments / 0