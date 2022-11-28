Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
COLORADO YOUTH HOCKEY PLAYER FACING ASSAULT CHARGE FOR INCIDENT DURING GAME
A Colorado youth hockey player faces a municipal assault charge after an incident that happened in a recent tournament game. The specific teams have not been identified, but according to Denver7, Mikey Keenan released that his 15-year-old son, Xander, was the player who was assaulted. "My wife and I, we...
markerzone.com
PAIR OF MINOR HOCKEY COACHES BANNED FOR LIFE AFTER VIOLENT ALTERCATION
Following a physical altercation in Gatineau, Que., two. minor hockey coaches were slapped with a lifetime ban from coaching by Hockey Outaouais. The alleged altercation transpired after a rowdy U15 game between the Jets 1 La Lièvre and the Remparts Gatineau on Sunday November 20 at Slush Puppy Centre in Gatineau.
markerzone.com
ANOTHER WEIRD JACK EDWARDS MOMENT AS HE MAKES FUN OF PAT MAROON DURING LIVE BROADCAST (VIDEO)
Everyone's favourite NHL play-by-play guy is back at it again, making comments during a live game that make him seem like the biggest homer in the business. During Tuesday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning, Edwards went a full 40 seconds where he seemed to ignore the game completely in order to make fun of Pat Maroon for I guess what he feels is being overweight. Maroon had just snagged the puck behind his own net, when Edwards started in on him.
markerzone.com
SENATORS' PROSPECT TYLER BOUCHER SUSPENDED FOR BEING 'AGGRESSOR' IN FIGHT (VIDEO)
Tyler Boucher of the OHL's Ottawa 67's has been punished for being an 'aggressor' during a game Sunday night. Boucher will sit for two games after rushing in to fight Marc Boudreau of the Sudbury Wolves after Boudreau delivered a check to the head of the a teammate. Boudreau was given a 5 minute major and a game misconduct for the illegal check, as well as another 5 for fighting. Boucher was give the 5 and a misconduct for being the aggressor.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER JOHAN GARPENLOV TO TAKE OVER BEHIND THE BENCH FOR HOMETOWN TEAM
Johan Garpenlov, who played more than 650 games in the NHL over the course of 10 years, is the new head coach of his hometown team, the team he played for both before and after his NHL career. Djurgårdens, based in Stolkholm, announced Monday that Garpenlov would take over for Joakim Fagervall, who was fired after a disappointing start to the season. It should be noted that this is taking place in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier hockey league. Djurgårdens was relegated there from the SHL at the end of 2021-22. Garpenlov played for the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Atlanta Thrashers during his NHL career. He had some good years, getting a career high 66 points (22G, 44A), and then 53 points (18G, 35A) in San Jose from 1992 to 1994. Injuries kept him from being consistent, and shortened his playing career.
markerzone.com
JOHNNY GAUDREAU'S PARENTS EXPOSE HUGE MISTAKE CALGARY FLAMES MADE DURING CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS WITH THEIR SON
After signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets this offseason, many people have wondered what caused the negotiations with the Calgary Flames to fall through. Now, Gaudreau's parents have shed some light on what caused the talented forward's departure from Calgary. "The summer before, had they offered him a contract even...
Comments / 0