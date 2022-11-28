Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Pacific (CA) hosts Johnson and UC Davis
Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-5) at UC Davis Aggies (6-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis -8.5; over/under is 153. BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts the Pacific (CA) Tigers after Ty Johnson scored 27 points in UC Davis' 81-70 overtime victory over the Boston University Terriers. The Aggies have gone 2-0 at...
Bucknell 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 65
Bucknell 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 65
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (2-6) Cohen 7-10 4-6 18, Hargis 2-5 0-0 5, Gregory 2-4 0-0 6, Moore 2-9 2-2 8, Land 1-9 1-2 3, McCabe 4-7 0-0 12, Ruggery 2-4 0-0 6, Sanon 2-3 3-3 7, Harrison 0-3 0-0 0, Liberis 0-1 0-2 0, Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 10-15 65.
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: The water supply crisis is devastating California’s farms. It’s time for a crisis-level response.
For decades, California has been paralyzed, prevented from securing an adequate water supply by endless debate, red tape and litigation over where, how, and even if the state should create more water supply infrastructure. In the last few years some major farming regions have received almost no water from state and federal projects built specifically to provide water for food production — yet calls to further choke off water to these and other farming regions have grown even louder. As farms are starved of water, California sacrifices critical food production, jobs in agriculture and the economic health of entire regions of California.
Bakersfield Californian
FSIS Public Health Alert - Foreign Materials
FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR FULLY COOKED SUMMER SAUSAGE PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION. WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that fully cooked summer sausage products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.
