PFW set for conference opener with Detroit Mercy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball welcomes Detroit Mercy to Fort Wayne on Thursday to open league play. Who: Detroit Mercy Titans (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne (4-3, 0-0 Horizon League) When: Thursday, December 1 | 7 p.m. Where: Fort Wayne, Ind. |...
Warriors move to 5-0 in conference play
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The No. 14 ranked Indiana Tech men's basketball team hosted the Cornerstone University Golden Eagles in the Schaefer Center Wednesday night for a Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference matchup. The Warriors pulled away from the Golden Eagles to earn an 81-60 victory to remain perfect in conference play at 5-0 and improve to 8-1 overall.
Boys High School Basketball: Wayne tops Leo in season opener
LEO, Ind. (WFFT) - The Wayne Generals took down the Leo Lions 65-53 in their season opener. The Lions fall to 1-2 on the season.
Blackmon Sr., Butt, Chapman among Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame selections
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) – James Blackmon Sr., Richard Butt, and Henry Chapman were among those selected to the 2023 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. The class will be honored Wednesday, March 22, 2023. James Blackmon Sr. Marion 1983 Richard Butt Huntington 1954 Henry Chapman * Ft. Wayne Northside 1955 John DeVoe * […]
Star-filled group to be inducted into Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023 men's class
A star-studded group will go into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in the men’s induction class in March. Former Marion star James Blackmon Sr., Terre Haute South and Indiana standout Brian Evans, Lawrence North and North Carolina star Eric Montross and Zionsville standout and former Butler and Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens were among the names announced Tuesday for the 61st induction class.
Blackhawk unveils Marc Davidson Court
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Blackhawk Christian unveiled Marc Davidson Court on Tuesday in honor of the late Marc Davidson. Davidson died on May 9, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Davidson coached the Braves from 2014 - 2022 and is the program's all-time winningest coach. He led Blackhawk...
Snider and North Side freshman get real-world experiences
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Snider and North Side High School freshmen had the opportunity to gain real world experience through problem solving. With the help of Junior Achievement and Parkview Health, FWCS was able to give students a real-world problem and allow its students to use critical thinking skills to come to a solution. They also got to present their ideas to Parkview executives.
2 Kosciusko Co. companies reach finals of ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ competition
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - After starting with 54 companies, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is down to two finalists in its second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition… and it’s a battle between two companies in Kosciusko County!. Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg and...
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
Fort Wayne attorney gives insight into Delphi developments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne defense attorney Robert Scremin sat down with WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson Tuesday after two big developments in the Delphi killings case. On Tuesday, a redacted probable cause was released and the defense for Robert Allen filed a change of venue motion.
Indianapolis-based burger company expands operations by opening a third store in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, Indiana – Fort Wayne residents will be getting a new place to enjoy delicious food as soon as next year. An Indianapolis-based burger company will launch its operations in the building that once housed a Fazoli’s restaurant on the southwest side of Fort Wayne next year.
Lindenwood Cemetery AIDS Memorial rededication to take place Thursday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The AIDS Memorial at Lindenwood Cemetery, 2324 West Main Street, will be rededicated in a ceremony at 1 p.m. Thursday. The ceremony is in observance of World AIDS Day. The memorial, a black granite monument featuring a red AIDS ribbon on the front and inscribed...
ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they have arrested a Fort Wayne man on several charges following a shooting Wednesday evening in Auburn. ISP says Auburn officers were called around 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 about shots fired at a vehicle in the 200 block of Cleveland Street. ISP detectives were called to assist in the investigation, which they say led them to the arrest of 39-year-old Joseph Alan Fisher of Fort Wayne.
Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures
COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?
Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
Upgrades Coming Across Area From I&M
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power plans to upgrade substation equipment and rebuild about 29 miles of electric transmission lines in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio starting in 2024. A statement from I&M says the project strengthens the electric transmission system by replacing deteriorating wooden poles from the 1960s with modern steel poles. Three poles will be replaced to meet current clearance standards at a power line crossing, the utility said. Construction is planned for spring 2024 and is expected to conclude in summer 2027.
Cold weather will not last
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It did not take long to go from mild conditions to windy and cold conditions. A cold front has brought more than a 20° temperature drop to our region. Temperatures tonight will drop back to the 20s and the first day of December will bring highs only near freezing. By Friday into the weekend, temperatures will jump back into the 40s for highs and the potential to get a 50° day into early next week.
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on Fox Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting near downtown. Dispatchers say the shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Fox Avenue, which is near Huestis Avenue. They say the injuries are not life-threatening. This is at least the sixth shooting in Fort...
How Fort Wayne Police are responding to five shootings in three days
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Sunday killing on Rockhill Street and the Monday killing on Monroe Street mark the 23rd and 24th homicides in Allen County this year. That’s still a relatively low number compared to the more than 40 homicides in 2021, but the frequency of this weekend’s shootings is a bit unusual.
Bluffton man sentenced for illegal possession of a gun
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Bluffton man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Yancie Hunter, 34, had a gun in May 2020, after being convicted of three felony offenses for robbery in Kentucky and Indiana. The felony convictions made it illegal for Hunter to own a gun.
