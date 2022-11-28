Read full article on original website
Female Driver ID’d In Fatal T-Bone Crash With Pickup Truck In Highway 138
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Coroner said 35-year-old Meiying Ma was killed, 3 injured in a T-bone crash on Highway 138 Friday morning. The crash happened at about 11:06am Friday November 25, 2022. The location of the collision was at the intersection of Highway 138 and Lone Pine Canyon Road about two miles away from Interstate 15.
Coroner IDs Santa Maria Man Killed After Hit By A Vehicle On I-15 In Barstow
BARSTOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> John Bessoni, 33-year-old male resident of Santa Maria was killed after he jumped in front of a sliver Dodge Challenger in Barstow, officials said. On November 18, 2022 at approximately 9:11pm, California Highway Patrol Dispatch Center received a call of a pedestrian on...
Girl abandoned at Mojave Desert gas station after dad allegedly beat mom to death, sheriff says
The girl walked into the store at about 11:45 p.m. and told employees that she needed help.
Tire Store Employees Chase Suspected DUI Driver After Parking Lot Collision
A woman who is alleged to have crashed her vehicle into two cars at a Yucca Valley tire shop was arrested for suspicion of DUI after being followed by the shop’s employees. Yesterday (November 29) at around 12:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies received call saying that a woman pulled her car into Fred’s Tire’s, located at 55666 Yucca Trail, in Yucca Valley.
Rain Showers For Thursday & Friday Morning In The Cajon Pass And The IE Valley
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pacific storm will move into Southern California Thursday morning into Friday morning. This will produce rain showers could be heavy at times for the Inland Empire Valley and the Cajon Pass. A good chance of fog all day and night in the Cajon Pass. No snow for the Cajon Pass during this storm. For more info click on Southern California Weather Force on Facebook.
Riverside suspect died by suicide after killing 3 people, fleeing with teen, officials say
A Virginia deputy duct-taped a Riverside family, killed them and set their home on fire, then fled with their teen daughter before fatally shooting himself, officials said Wednesday.
Tesla on autopilot sideswiped in 29 Palms, run off road
A Tesla on autopilot was involved in a collision in in Twentynine Palms on Saturday afternoon (November 26). At around 4:20 p.m, the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a call regarding a traffic accident near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mantoya Road. The medic engine arrived to find two damaged vehicles, and they provided medical aid to those involved in the collisions. The driver of the the Tesla told San Bernardino County Fire that the car was on autopilot when it was sideswiped by another car.
2 killed by suspected DUI driver in San Bernardino County
A suspect was arrested after two people were fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in San Bernardino County Saturday. The suspect, Josue E. Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and felon in possession of a firearm. The crash happened along Hawthorne Avenue […]
Upland man is arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death
An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
2 arrested in stolen moving truck in San Bernardino County
Two people were arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies earlier this week after they were found to be driving a stolen U-Haul truck. A sheriff’s deputy stopped the vehicle on Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. as it was leaving a car wash near Phelan and Sheep Creek roads in the town of Phelan. The […]
Barstow replacing historic bridge to support $1.5 billion BNSF Railway project
BARSTOW – Barstow is scheduled to break ground, January 2023, on the replacement of the city's historic steel and wooden bridge. The infrastructure development supports BNSF Railway’s $1.5 billion investment to construct a rail facility that will bring more residents to the city.
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
3 sets of human remains found near Kramer Junction, authorities say
An investigation is underway after three sets of human remains were found in the Mojave Desert earlier this month.
Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies
NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
Fire erupts at Homeless encampment in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Fire Department is working to extinguish a fire that broke out at a homeless encampment. The fire broke out just before 11:20 am, November 25, 2022, in the area the Palmdale Road and Highway 395. According to witnesses in the area, the fire...
Moment of silence planned to mark San Bernardino terrorist attack
All flags at San Bernardino County facilities will be flown at half-staff on Friday, Dec. 2, to honor the 14 people killed in a terrorist attack in 2015, the county announced Monday. Thirteen of the people killed were county employees. A news release stated that the public is also welcome to join county employees in […]
Growing Peach Trees in the Desert
APPLE VALLEY -- Peaches litter the ground of the McDonald Peach Orchard, in Apple Valley, where owner Marge McDonald planted over 500 trees in 1996. Every year McDonald opens her peach orchard to the community to pick their own peaches. During a visit to the orchard, McDonald detailed how she was able to grow her orchard.
