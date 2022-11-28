ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

z1077fm.com

Tire Store Employees Chase Suspected DUI Driver After Parking Lot Collision

A woman who is alleged to have crashed her vehicle into two cars at a Yucca Valley tire shop was arrested for suspicion of DUI after being followed by the shop’s employees. Yesterday (November 29) at around 12:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies received call saying that a woman pulled her car into Fred’s Tire’s, located at 55666 Yucca Trail, in Yucca Valley.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
paininthepass.info

Rain Showers For Thursday & Friday Morning In The Cajon Pass And The IE Valley

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pacific storm will move into Southern California Thursday morning into Friday morning. This will produce rain showers could be heavy at times for the Inland Empire Valley and the Cajon Pass. A good chance of fog all day and night in the Cajon Pass. No snow for the Cajon Pass during this storm. For more info click on Southern California Weather Force on Facebook.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Tesla on autopilot sideswiped in 29 Palms, run off road

A Tesla on autopilot was involved in a collision in in Twentynine Palms on Saturday afternoon (November 26). At around 4:20 p.m, the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a call regarding a traffic accident near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mantoya Road. The medic engine arrived to find two damaged vehicles, and they provided medical aid to those involved in the collisions. The driver of the the Tesla told San Bernardino County Fire that the car was on autopilot when it was sideswiped by another car.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KTLA

2 killed by suspected DUI driver in San Bernardino County

A suspect was arrested after two people were fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in San Bernardino County Saturday. The suspect, Josue E. Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and felon in possession of a firearm. The crash happened along Hawthorne Avenue […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Upland man is arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death

An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
UPLAND, CA
rctc.org

Know Before You Go with SoCal 511

The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies

NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
vvng.com

Fire erupts at Homeless encampment in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Fire Department is working to extinguish a fire that broke out at a homeless encampment. The fire broke out just before 11:20 am, November 25, 2022, in the area the Palmdale Road and Highway 395. According to witnesses in the area, the fire...
VICTORVILLE, CA
The HD Post

Growing Peach Trees in the Desert

APPLE VALLEY -- Peaches litter the ground of the McDonald Peach Orchard, in Apple Valley, where owner Marge McDonald planted over 500 trees in 1996. Every year McDonald opens her peach orchard to the community to pick their own peaches. During a visit to the orchard, McDonald detailed how she was able to grow her orchard.
APPLE VALLEY, CA

