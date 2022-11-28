A Tesla on autopilot was involved in a collision in in Twentynine Palms on Saturday afternoon (November 26). At around 4:20 p.m, the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a call regarding a traffic accident near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mantoya Road. The medic engine arrived to find two damaged vehicles, and they provided medical aid to those involved in the collisions. The driver of the the Tesla told San Bernardino County Fire that the car was on autopilot when it was sideswiped by another car.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO