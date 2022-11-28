ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho8.com

Seattle U defeats CSU Fullerton 69-62

SEATTLE — Led by Riley Grigsby’s 22 points, the Seattle U Redhawks defeated the CSU Fullerton Titans 69-62 on Wednesday. The Redhawks moved to 6-1 with the victory and the Titans dropped to 4-4. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KIFI Local News...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy