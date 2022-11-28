ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho8.com

Titans rookie doesn’t listen to talk comparing him to Brown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Treylon Burks has been compared to former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown from the moment Tennessee drafted him using the selection gained in the trade that sent Brown to the Eagles. It’s a heavier topic of conversation as the Titans prepare to visit Brown and his new team in Philadelphia on Sunday. It’s simply not an issue for Burks. The rookie says he just doesn’t listen to all the talk. Burks likely will be compared to Brown for the rest of their careers, tied together by the stunning draft night trade in April that sent a Pro Bowl wide receiver to Philadelphia for draft picks including the 18th selection overall.
NASHVILLE, TN
Idaho8.com

Jets increasing tickets an average of 12% for next season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ postseason hopes are rising and so are their ticket prices for next season. The Jets are 7-4 and in the middle of the AFC playoff hunt. They will be increasing prices of tickets an average of 12% next year. It’s the second season in a row the team is raising ticket prices after not doing so since 2016. After raising parking costs for the first time at MetLife Stadium this season, there will be no increase next year. Season ticket holders will save between 25% and 40% more on season-long parking than those who purchase for individual games.
NEW YORK STATE
Idaho8.com

Under pressure: Chargers, Herbert look to minimize sacks

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert has gone from being one of the league’s best-protected quarterbacks to the most-sacked in the span of two weeks. The Chargers signal-caller was sacked only 12 times in Los Angeles’ first nine games, but he went down nine times against Kansas City and Arizona. Herbert is tied with New England’s Mac Jones for most sacks taken the past two weeks. Coach Brandon Staley says sometimes Herbert is right to take a sack instead of forcing the ball down the field. Some of the Chargers’ trouble protecting Herbert can be blamed on injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Allen, Bucks hang on after Giannis fouls out to edge Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, then Grayson Allen made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 30 seconds left after his superstar teammate fouled out to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-103 victory over the New York Knicks. Allen made only one 3-pointer — a game after going 7 for 7 behind the arc in the first half of a victory over Dallas. But it was the only one the Bucks needed after Antetokounmpo had carried them for so long. He fouled out with a minute left and the Bucks leading by two.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Idaho8.com

Devin Booker scores 51 points in 3 quarters, Suns rout Bulls

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored a season-high 51 points in just three quarters, Deandre Ayton had 30 points and 14 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns stretched their winning streak to six games with a 132-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Booker scored 25 points in the first half and had 26 more in a sublime third quarter. After a contested 3-pointer splashed through the net, “MVP! MVP!” chants broke out across Footprint Arena, and the 26-year-old is certainly making an early season case. The three-time All-Star had a steal late in the third before sprinting downcourt and flushing home a dunk for his 50th and 51st points. He added six assists and four rebounds. DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 29 points.
PHOENIX, AZ
Idaho8.com

LeBron gets 31 in Lakers’ 128-109 rout of Dame-less Blazers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Austin Reaves added a season-high 22 points and the Los Angeles Lakers rebounded from a heartbreaking loss with a 128-109 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds in the Lakers’ sixth victory in eight games. Los Angeles shook off a gut-wrenching loss to Indiana in which it blew a late 17-point lead by maintaining a big late lead this time. Damian Lillard missed his sixth straight game with a strained calf muscle for the Blazers, who have lost seven of eight. Jerami Grant scored 27 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Tatum scores 49, Celtics hold off hot-shooting Heat 134-121

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had eight 3-pointers and scored a season-high 49 points, and the Boston Celtics held off the hot-shooting Miami Heat for a 134-121 victory. It was the All-Star’s third 40-point game this season as he continues to pace the league’s top-rated offense and make an early case for MVP consideration in his sixth NBA season. Boston has won five straight and 14 of its last 15. Jaylen Brown finished with 26 points following a one-game absence due to neck stiffness. Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points, connecting on five of Boston’s 22 3-pointers in the game. Max Strus finished with five 3-pointers and 23 points for Miami. Bam Adebayo also added 23 points before being ejected. Miami, which shot 52% overall, was 18 of 40 from beyond the arc.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy