Worthington, MN

Iowa Capital Dispatch

ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OMAHA, NE
newscenter1.tv

Nearly 100,000 South Dakotans could face an electric bill increase in January

(The Center Square) – Xcel Energy, an energy provider in South Dakota, is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of its 99,000 customers living in the southeastern part of the state. Average residential electric customers would see an increase of $19.58 per month, the company said.
COLORADO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A former assistant warden at a state correctional facility in Lincoln will be spending time behind bars — as an inmate. Sarah Nelson Torsiello was led away in handcuffs in January. Court records showed she had allegedly purchased a “burner” phone so she could communicate with an inmate who had a contraband cellphone.
LINCOLN, NE
KCRG.com

Land to be returned to Iowa Tribe after nearly 200 years

Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the governors from 20 other states are calling on the Biden administration to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for people in the U.S. Armed Forces. Updated: 1 hour ago. Vice President...
IOWA STATE
KROC News

These Jobs Are Open Right Now In Minnesota And Pay Over $140K

If you're looking for a new job, these positions with the state of Minnesota are open right now-- and they pay pretty well, too!. The state of Minnesota is the largest employer in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with over 50,000 employees on the payroll hard at work in more than 100 state agencies, boards, commissions, colleges, and universities across the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
agupdate.com

Young family skillfully sets Five Pine Cattle Co. in motion

WORTHINGTON, Minn. – “Pulling yourself up by your bootstraps” is an old phrase that Matt and Amanda Altman are making new again. The couple, in their early 30s, have purchased a farm site and farmland, built a nice herd of registered Gelbviehs, and developed good careers. This...
WORTHINGTON, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota DFL to reintroduce gun control legislation in January

(KSTP) – When the Minnesota Legislature convenes in January, House Democrats plan to reintroduce a Red Flag bill and a separate bill that would require criminal background checks for all firearm transfers and sales. Rep. Dave Pinto, (DFL) St. Paul, told our sister station, KSTP in St. Paul that...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota expands medical marijuana qualifying conditions

ST. PAUL, MN -- Minnesota has added two more conditions to its list of conditions that qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program. Starting August 1, 2023, people dealing with irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will be eligible. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a disorder characterized by abdominal...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

MN Gov Orders Flags At Half-Staff

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all flags flown at half-staff until midnight Tuesday at all state buildings in honor of U.S. Representative Donald McEachin of Virginia. Family and staff reported McEachin died Monday from aftereffects of colorectal cancer, after serving in the U.S. House...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier

Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote. She’s one of very few election deniers to win statewide office during the mid-term […] The post South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI

Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
MINNESOTA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska study hopes to explain wild turkey population decline

OMAHA — Hunters and conservationists hope a new study of Nebraska’s declining number of wild turkeys will help determine how to help the roaming gobblers rebound. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is funding the study with $1.8 million in fees from gun, ammo and hunting permit sales, said Luke Meduna, who heads the agency’s big game program.
NEBRASKA STATE
mprnews.org

Court orders state to reconsider teaching license for ex-cop who killed Castile

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday ordered a state board to reconsider issuing a substitute teaching license to the former police officer who killed Philando Castile. A jury in 2017 acquitted Jeronimo Yanez of second-degree manslaughter and a firearms charge in the shooting death the previous year of Philando Castile, a St. Paul school cafeteria supervisor, along Larpenteur Avenue.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota DFL manages expectations as Capitol power raises stakes

(FOX 9) - When Minnesota Democrats won full control of the state Capitol this month - surprising even DFL lawmakers - the floodgates opened to a list of progressive priorities that stood no chance in a divided Legislature over the past four years. Democratic leaders are promising productivity during the...
MINNESOTA STATE

