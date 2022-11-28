Read full article on original website
Related
ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
newscenter1.tv
Nearly 100,000 South Dakotans could face an electric bill increase in January
(The Center Square) – Xcel Energy, an energy provider in South Dakota, is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of its 99,000 customers living in the southeastern part of the state. Average residential electric customers would see an increase of $19.58 per month, the company said.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A former assistant warden at a state correctional facility in Lincoln will be spending time behind bars — as an inmate. Sarah Nelson Torsiello was led away in handcuffs in January. Court records showed she had allegedly purchased a “burner” phone so she could communicate with an inmate who had a contraband cellphone.
KCRG.com
Land to be returned to Iowa Tribe after nearly 200 years
Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the governors from 20 other states are calling on the Biden administration to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for people in the U.S. Armed Forces. Updated: 1 hour ago. Vice President...
These Jobs Are Open Right Now In Minnesota And Pay Over $140K
If you're looking for a new job, these positions with the state of Minnesota are open right now-- and they pay pretty well, too!. The state of Minnesota is the largest employer in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with over 50,000 employees on the payroll hard at work in more than 100 state agencies, boards, commissions, colleges, and universities across the state.
agupdate.com
Young family skillfully sets Five Pine Cattle Co. in motion
WORTHINGTON, Minn. – “Pulling yourself up by your bootstraps” is an old phrase that Matt and Amanda Altman are making new again. The couple, in their early 30s, have purchased a farm site and farmland, built a nice herd of registered Gelbviehs, and developed good careers. This...
KETV.com
Former Nebraska assistant prison warden is sentenced for unauthorized communications with inmate
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — She was the assistant warden at one of the biggest prisons in Nebraska one year ago. Now, she'll spend a year behind bars at the Lancaster County Jail for having unlawful contact with an inmate and providing him with a cellphone. Sarah Torsiello, 46, publicly...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota DFL to reintroduce gun control legislation in January
(KSTP) – When the Minnesota Legislature convenes in January, House Democrats plan to reintroduce a Red Flag bill and a separate bill that would require criminal background checks for all firearm transfers and sales. Rep. Dave Pinto, (DFL) St. Paul, told our sister station, KSTP in St. Paul that...
KEYC
Minnesota expands medical marijuana qualifying conditions
ST. PAUL, MN -- Minnesota has added two more conditions to its list of conditions that qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program. Starting August 1, 2023, people dealing with irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will be eligible. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a disorder characterized by abdominal...
Walz vows law would be changed to allow Minnesota to become an early primary state
WASHINGTON — Gov. Tim Walz has made a last-minute pitch for Minnesota to become an early primary state as a key panel of the Democratic National Committee is set to make recommendations on a new presidential primary calendar later this week. In a letter sent Monday to the to...
MN Gov Orders Flags At Half-Staff
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all flags flown at half-staff until midnight Tuesday at all state buildings in honor of U.S. Representative Donald McEachin of Virginia. Family and staff reported McEachin died Monday from aftereffects of colorectal cancer, after serving in the U.S. House...
redlakenationnews.com
'Secret, not a secret': Southwestern Minnesota meatpacking towns react to child labor allegations
WORTHINGTON, MINN. - In a basement office, across the street from the Casey's convenience store and just a block from the high school football field, a sign on the window for PSSI, a meatpacking janitorial service, announces nearly $20 an hour pay. Inside, three women sit around a laptop and...
News Channel Nebraska
Rural Arizona county delays certifying midterm results as election disputes persist
Officials in a rural Arizona county Monday delayed the certification of November's midterm elections, missing the legal deadline and leading the Arizona secretary of state's office to sue over the county's failure to sign off on the results. By a 2-1 vote Monday morning, the Republican majority on the Cochise...
South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier
Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote. She’s one of very few election deniers to win statewide office during the mid-term […] The post South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI
Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
Nebraska study hopes to explain wild turkey population decline
OMAHA — Hunters and conservationists hope a new study of Nebraska’s declining number of wild turkeys will help determine how to help the roaming gobblers rebound. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is funding the study with $1.8 million in fees from gun, ammo and hunting permit sales, said Luke Meduna, who heads the agency’s big game program.
mprnews.org
Court orders state to reconsider teaching license for ex-cop who killed Castile
The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday ordered a state board to reconsider issuing a substitute teaching license to the former police officer who killed Philando Castile. A jury in 2017 acquitted Jeronimo Yanez of second-degree manslaughter and a firearms charge in the shooting death the previous year of Philando Castile, a St. Paul school cafeteria supervisor, along Larpenteur Avenue.
fox9.com
Minnesota DFL manages expectations as Capitol power raises stakes
(FOX 9) - When Minnesota Democrats won full control of the state Capitol this month - surprising even DFL lawmakers - the floodgates opened to a list of progressive priorities that stood no chance in a divided Legislature over the past four years. Democratic leaders are promising productivity during the...
Are Studded Snow Tires Even Legal In Minnesota, Iowa, and SD?
Some folks prefer putting Studded Snow Tires on their car or truck for the winter season. But are they even legal in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota?. When winter hits in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota icy, slippery roads are always a concern. Some states feel the metal spikes that...
KELOLAND TV
Roberts County fentanyl arrest largest in South Dakota history, sheriff says
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Roberts County deputy and a Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Officer have made the largest fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history, according to a Facebook post by the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). According to the post, the officers seized around 16.462 pounds...
Comments / 3