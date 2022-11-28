Neptune HX99G: New MINISFORUM mini-PC previewed with Ryzen 9 6900HX and Radeon RX 6600M combination

Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
MINISFORUM NEPTUNE NAG6: Mini-PC showcased with Intel Core i9-12900H and AMD Radeon RX 6600M
Last week, MINISFORUM started selling the NAD9 globally, a mini-PC that sits within the company’s Neptune series. As we described at the time, the NAD9 contains the Core i9-12900H with 6 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores and an Iris Xe GPU that features 96 Execution Units (EUs). While the latter was powerful when it debuted with Intel’s Tiger Lake platform, it is no match for discrete solutions, let alone the Radeon 680M iGPU baked into many Ryzen 6000 APUs.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi reveals new Redmi Pad model variant with more RAM
Xiaomi has introduced a new version of the Redmi Pad, repeating a trick it trotted out with the Pad 5 Pro 12.4 in September. As we discussed at the time, Xiaomi released a new memory option roughly a month after announcing the Pad 5 Pro 12.4 in China. While that new option bridged the gap between the tablet's entry and mid-range SKUs, the latest Redmi Pad version is the most expensive SKU in the range.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation: Retailer pricing points to imminent release for AD102-based workstation GPU
VideoCardz has discovered US retailer prices for the RTX 6000, an Ada Generation graphics card that NVIDIA announced in September alongside the RTX 40 series. While pricing varies, all outstrip the RTX A6000, which carried a hefty US$4,650 MSRP. NVIDIA has yet to confirm an MSRP for the RTX 6000, but VideoCardz asserts that the card will officially launch for US$7,349.
notebookcheck.net
Apple M2 Max processor with 12 cores pops up on Geekbench, up to 20% faster than M1 Max
Apple’s M2 processor launched this year with modest improvements over the original M1 model, and, from what the latest leaked Geekbench test results suggest, the M2 Max chips launching in 2023 might not impress too much, either. The M2 Max is rumored to up the CPU core count from...
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i9-13900H appears to perform poorly in valid Geekbench 5 entry
We reported a while ago that Intel may be planning to launch up to four new Raptor Lake mobile SKUs including the Core i9-13900HK, the Core i7-13700H, Core i7-13620H, and the Core i5-13420H. We’ve also had Geekbench 5 results for the Core i7-13700H and the Core i9-13900HK appear some time ago. Now, courtesy of Benchleaks, we have an initial look at the Geekbench 5 performance figures of the Core i9-13900H.
laptopmag.com
Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349
One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | AMD Ryzen 5 5600 price drops 41% on Amazon
The AMD Ryzen 5 5600 arrived as a cheaper and less potent alternative to the Ryzen 5 5600X more than a year after its introduction. Released alongside the Ryzen 5 5500, the Ryzen 5 5600 has 6 cores, 12 threads, and a base clock speed of 3.5 GHz that goes up to a 4.4 GHz boost speed. Like its siblings, this processor is unlocked and ships with a Wraith Stealth air cooler.
notebookcheck.net
Revised Navi 31-based RX 7990 XTX, RX 7950 XTX, and RX 7950 XT with up to 3.6 GHz clock speeds and 3D V-Cache could be in the works
AMD took the wraps off its RDNA 3 graphics architecture by announcing the RX 7900 XT and the RX 7900 XTX on November 3. The GPUs are scheduled to go on sale starting December 13 at US$899 and US$999 respectively. While many were hoping that Team Red would bring the fight to Nvidia’s top-of-the-line RTX 4090 at a substantially lower price, the company’s flagship RX 7900 XTX appears to be a competitor to the RTX 4080.
notebookcheck.net
Beelink SER6 and SER6 Pro showcased ahead of December shipments
Beelink has introduced the SER6 and SER6 Pro, a pair of mini-PCs that arrive a few days after the company unveiled the SEi12 Pro and six weeks after previewing the GTR6. Like the latter, the SER6 series is AMD Ryzen-based, although neither model is as powerful as the Ryzen 9 6900HX-backed GTR6. Still, the SER6 and SER6 Pro rely on the Ryzen 6000H series, which also features Zen 3+ CPU cores, RDNA 2-based iGPUs and 45 W TDPs.
Nvidia RTX 6000 48GB Ada Professional GPU Listed at Suggested Retail of $9,999
Nvidia's Ada Lovelace RTX 6000 professional GPU is now listed online with a suggested retail price of $9,999 — more than twice the suggested retail price of its predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: 2023 model leaks with AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS APU
Leaker @harukaze5719 has discovered another ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop due for release next year. Having already tweeted about the ROG Zephyrus M16 2023, the leaker has now shared details concerning the ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 (GA402N). While ASUS appears to have updated some of the 2023 model’s internal hardware, the laptop’s design is unchanged from this year’s ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402R.
notebookcheck.net
Intel PR manager showcases new NUC mini-PC prototype design
An Intel PR manager has provided a look at what could be to come from the company’s NUC mini-PC range. While Intel continuously updates the internals of its NUC mini-PCs, their designs have remained stagnant, excluding the NUC 13 Extreme. The latter stretches the idea of a mini-PC to the extreme though, with the machine resembling a desktop PC more than the rest of the NUC mini-PC range.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i9-13900KS specifications and price appear in early listings alongside locked Raptor Lake SKUs
It is expected that Intel will release new 13th gen “Raptor Lake” SKUs in the upcoming months. First spotted by @momomo_us on Twitter, early product listings from PC-Canada seem to confirm that Intel is getting ready to launch cheaper Raptor Lake chips as well as a powerful Core i9-13900KS. Although the listings don’t provide detailed hardware information, we can see pricing, core counts, cache sizes, and boost clocks of the CPUs.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | OPPO Find N2 will debut with dual Samsung E6 displays and Hasselblad cameras
OPPO hit various positive notes with the launch of its inaugural Find N, not the least of which is the pivot away from super-narrow form-factors when closed in its fast-emerging space. Now, the latest word is that its "N2" successor will improve on it in various important ways. The latest...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi describes performance upgrades for Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro
We do not have to wait long for Xiaomi to deliver the Xiaomi 13 or the Xiaomi 13 Pro, with the company confirming the pair’s outing for December 1. In the meantime, Xiaomi has sought to tease various details about the Xiaomi 13 series, some of which we covered yesterday. The company has now outlined other details though, shown below in various screenshots.
notebookcheck.net
NanoPi R5C: FriendlyELEC starts selling new compact single-board computer for US$49 and up
The NanoPi R5C is FriendlyELEC’s latest single-board computer (SBC), having introduced the NanoPi R5S earlier this year. The NanoPi R5C is, as its name suggests, a compact version of the NanoPi R5S, which was by no means big. However, while the NanoPi R5S measures 90 x 62 mm, the NanoPi R5C comes in at just 58 x 58 mm and 39 g without its case. For reference, the latter measures 62.5 x 62.5 x 29 mm with its case, which also brings it weight to 149 g.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7 SE: Inaugural Dimensity 8200-powered smartphone specs and second colorway allegedly leak ahead of to-be-rescheduled launch
IQOO had planned to launch its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship smartphones 1 day after Xiaomi debuted their 13-series rivals with the same brand-new processor. However, the latter has now followed the former in announcing the postponement of this upcoming major press conference. The Vivo sub-brand also now pledges...
Gigabyte EEC Filing Suggests Future RTX 4070 Ti and RX 7900 XTX/XT GPUs
Gigabyte has released a new EEC filing showcasing several aftermarket Aorus and Gigabyte branded graphics card names for AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT GPUs, as well as names for Nvidia's potential RTX 4070 Ti.
notebookcheck.net
GKD Mini Plus Classic arrives on Kickstarter for US$139
The GKD Mini Plus Classic is now available to back on Kickstarter, a week after the company revealed more details about the gaming handheld. To recap, the GKD Mini Plus Classic combines a 3.5-inch display, a Rockchip RK3566 chipset and 1 GB of RAM. Additionally, the device has expandable storage and modern connectivity standards for pairing a wireless controller or local multiplayer with another unit.
notebookcheck.net
MIUI 14: Xiaomi boasts OS update is ‘light as a swallow’ thanks to Project Razor cutbacks
Xiaomi has shared a few details about MIUI 14, an OS update that the company has dubbed ‘Project Razor’. While the name may seem strange at first, Xiaomi claims its focus with MIUI 14 is to reduce or cut system waste, hence the term ‘Project Razor’. As expected, Xiaomi asserts that it will allow people to uninstall more system apps than ever before, with the company going as far as to remark that MIUI 14 will have the ‘fewest non-uninstallable apps’ of any Android-based OS.
