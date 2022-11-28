Neptune HX99G: New MINISFORUM mini-PC previewed with Ryzen 9 6900HX and Radeon RX 6600M combination

The NanoPi R5C is FriendlyELEC’s latest single-board computer (SBC), having introduced the NanoPi R5S earlier this year. The NanoPi R5C is, as its name suggests, a compact version of the NanoPi R5S, which was by no means big. However, while the NanoPi R5S measures 90 x 62 mm, the NanoPi R5C comes in at just 58 x 58 mm and 39 g without its case. For reference, the latter measures 62.5 x 62.5 x 29 mm with its case, which also brings it weight to 149 g.

