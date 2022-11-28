ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Clovis man sentenced to life for murders of wife and mother-in-law

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man convicted of murdering his estranged wife and mother-in-law in 2016 in Clovis was sentenced Wednesday to 52 years to life in state prison. Dave McCann was convicted of killing 37-year-old Tierney Cooper-McCann and her mother, 68-year-old Judith Cooper of Paso Robles. 55-year-old McCann...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Woman wanted following attempted robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released a video of a woman attempting to walk out of a store with a bag of merchandise without paying. It happened Saturday around 6:00 p.m. at Plato's Closet located at 1053 E. Shaw Ave. Employees say the woman filled an...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies in search of gunman who shot man in leg

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is responsible for shooting another man in the leg. Deputies say on Sunday around 2:00 a.m. they responded to a call about someone who had been shot near Jeff Road and Slough Drive in Lemoore. Investigators say the victim […]
LEMOORE, CA
KMPH.com

Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Child molestation conviction yield Porterville man 40-years-to-life in prison

VISALIA – A man from Porterville was hit with a potential life sentence for sexual assault offenses spanning back almost seven years ago. The Tulare County District Attorney’s office announced on Nov. 15, the court from the Visalia Division of the Tulare County Superior Court sentenced Javier Gonzalez, 35, to 40-years-to-life in prison for child molestation. In addition to his sentencing, Gonzalez is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
PORTERVILLE, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Felon Doesn’t Learn His Lesson, Gets Nearly 6 Years in Federal Pen

Despite two domestic violence convictions that prohibited him from owning a gun, a 30-year-old Fresno man carried a .38 revolver with him anyway. Now Marquis Leonard Hawkins is headed to federal prison for five years and 10 months after his sentencing Monday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Driver killed after colliding with big rig in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was killed early Tuesday morning following a collision in Hanford. According to the California Highway Patrol, a woman was driving around 2:16 a.m. when she reached the intersection at SR-43 at Kent Avenue. Officers say she then drove into the intersection and collided...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Deputy and K9 involved in crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno County sheriff's deputy and his K9 partner were involved in a crash Monday morning. The deputy responded to a call and was traveling east on Shields Ave. when he entered the intersection at Clovis Ave. and was hit by another car. The deputy...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Collision near Hanford leads to fatality, CHP say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a truck after driving her car into oncoming traffic at an intersection, according to California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 2:00 P.M. a woman was driving a Honda eastbound on Kent Ave, west of State Route 43 when she drove into the intersection in the […]
HANFORD, CA

