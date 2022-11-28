VISALIA – A man from Porterville was hit with a potential life sentence for sexual assault offenses spanning back almost seven years ago. The Tulare County District Attorney’s office announced on Nov. 15, the court from the Visalia Division of the Tulare County Superior Court sentenced Javier Gonzalez, 35, to 40-years-to-life in prison for child molestation. In addition to his sentencing, Gonzalez is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

