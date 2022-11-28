Read full article on original website
Clovis double murderer punished, blamed for a third death
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash Monday morning. The accident involves the Deputy Sheriff of Fresno County with his K9 companion. The other car did not notice the deputy even though he was using the lights and sirens at the time.
Clovis man sentenced to life for murders of wife and mother-in-law
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man convicted of murdering his estranged wife and mother-in-law in 2016 in Clovis was sentenced Wednesday to 52 years to life in state prison. Dave McCann was convicted of killing 37-year-old Tierney Cooper-McCann and her mother, 68-year-old Judith Cooper of Paso Robles. 55-year-old McCann...
Woman wanted following attempted robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released a video of a woman attempting to walk out of a store with a bag of merchandise without paying. It happened Saturday around 6:00 p.m. at Plato's Closet located at 1053 E. Shaw Ave. Employees say the woman filled an...
Man suspected of stealing truck killed by Tulare Police and Sheriff's deputies after pointing gun
Deputies and police officers tried to get the 38-year-old man inside to come out of the truck and surrender.
Arrest made in connection to shooting of 13-year-old at Reedley apartment complex
An arrest has been made after a 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Reedley on Tuesday.
IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Madera officer-involved shooting
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department released a video and the identity of the man that was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night. Police say around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the shopping area located on the northeast corner of Ellis […]
Road Rage Incident Leads to Shooting in Merced, 21-Year-Old Suspect Arrested
November 29, 2022 – On November 27, 2022, at 3:38 P.M., Merced Police responded to a shooting in the area of W. Yosemite Ave. and M St. in Merced. Responding officers located the. suspect's vehicle at a North Merced residence and took the suspect into custody. The suspect was...
Deputies in search of gunman who shot man in leg
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is responsible for shooting another man in the leg. Deputies say on Sunday around 2:00 a.m. they responded to a call about someone who had been shot near Jeff Road and Slough Drive in Lemoore. Investigators say the victim […]
Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Ten Defendants Associated with Nuestra Familia Plead Guilty to Drug Trafficking Offenses in Kings and Tulare Counties
December 1, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Ten defendants arrested as part of Operation Red Reaper have pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drug trafficking offenses, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. In 2019, Operation Red Reaper was a federal, state, and local law enforcement operation that targeted the criminal...
Child molestation conviction yield Porterville man 40-years-to-life in prison
VISALIA – A man from Porterville was hit with a potential life sentence for sexual assault offenses spanning back almost seven years ago. The Tulare County District Attorney’s office announced on Nov. 15, the court from the Visalia Division of the Tulare County Superior Court sentenced Javier Gonzalez, 35, to 40-years-to-life in prison for child molestation. In addition to his sentencing, Gonzalez is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
GV Wire
Fresno Felon Doesn’t Learn His Lesson, Gets Nearly 6 Years in Federal Pen
Despite two domestic violence convictions that prohibited him from owning a gun, a 30-year-old Fresno man carried a .38 revolver with him anyway. Now Marquis Leonard Hawkins is headed to federal prison for five years and 10 months after his sentencing Monday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release.
Lemoore woman fights to keep the man who killed her great grandfather in prison
For the third time in eleven years, a Lemoore woman will ask a state board to deny parole for the man who brutally killed her great-grandfather. Cindy Craddock-Biletnikoff holds on to wonderful memories of her great-grandfather Lawrence Harrison. He was revered by many people in Hanford. "My great-grandfather was a...
Deputy and K9 involved in crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno County sheriff's deputy and his K9 partner were involved in a crash Monday morning. The deputy responded to a call and was traveling east on Shields Ave. when he entered the intersection at Clovis Ave. and was hit by another car. The deputy...
13-year-old shot at apartment complex in Reedley, police say
A 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Reedley on Tuesday.
