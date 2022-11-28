ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Headlines

Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G, A40 & Tab S7 FE get November update

Samsung has released the November 2022 Android security patch for a few more Galaxy devices. The Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy A40, and Galaxy Tab S7 FE are all picking up the latest security update today. The November SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has already rolled out to Dozens of Galaxy smartphones and tablets.
makeuseof.com

The Galaxy S23 Might Support Satellite Communications Like the iPhone 14

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung's next generation of flagship Android devices could support satellite connectivity similar to that introduced in the iPhone 14, according to new reports. The company is...
ZDNet

Setting up a new Android smartphone? Do these five things first

I'm setting up yet another Android smartphone for testing. Two, actually. One is the amazing Ulefone Power Armor 18T, which comes complete with a built-in Flir thermal camera, and the other is… well, I can't talk about the other one just yet. As the year draws to a close,...
Engadget

OnePlus promises four years of major OS updates for some 2023 phones

The brand is matching Samsung's commitment. OnePlus is joining the ranks of Android vendors committing to longer-term support. The Oppo brand is promising four years of major OxygenOS updates for "selected" phones launching in 2023 and later. They'll also receive five years of security patches. The company hasn't named devices, but it won't be surprising if the company prioritizes higher-end phones like the unofficially expected OnePlus 11 series.
notebookcheck.net

MIUI 14 changelog leaks detailing Xiaomi’s changes for ‘Project Razor’

Kacper Skrzypek has leaked what appears to be the full changelog for MIUI 14, Xiaomi’s next major smartphone and tablet OS update. Posted on Twitter, it seems that Skrzypek discovered the changelog on MIUI servers. It is worth stressing that the image below has been translated from Chinese, which means that its full features may only apply to the MIUI 14 China ROM. Xiaomi is likely to bring across the lion share of the changes listed below, though.
Digital Trends

Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi reveals new Redmi Pad model variant with more RAM

Xiaomi has introduced a new version of the Redmi Pad, repeating a trick it trotted out with the Pad 5 Pro 12.4 in September. As we discussed at the time, Xiaomi released a new memory option roughly a month after announcing the Pad 5 Pro 12.4 in China. While that new option bridged the gap between the tablet's entry and mid-range SKUs, the latest Redmi Pad version is the most expensive SKU in the range.
Digital Trends

How MediaTek became the best-kept secret in smartphones

What kind of chipset is in your phone? If you’re reading this article, chances are you know the answer right off the top of your head. Maybe it’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Google’s Tensor G2, or an A16 Bionic in your brand new iPhone 14 Pro. Or, just maybe, it’s one with a MediaTek logo on it.
Android Headlines

Take a look at the Motorola Edge 40 Pro flagship from all sides

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is the company’s upcoming flagship, and its design has just been revealed in its entirety. That will be the phone’s name in markets outside of China. In China, however, the phone will be called differently. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro design shown from...
notebookcheck.net

Huawei Watch Buds release teased after several leaks

Huawei has finally confirmed the existence of the Watch Buds, nearly nine months after the company filed a trade mark for the device in Europe. More recently, photos and and a video of apparent retail units leaked, in which the smartwatch’s hidden earbuds were shown. While it remains unclear from where the hands-on photos and video originate, Huawei’s teaser video confirms their authenticity.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi postpones Xiaomi 13 series launch event initially scheduled for December 1

Xiaomi originally intended to launch its next-gen flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 13 series, in China tomorrow. The company has revealed major details of the premium devices over the past week but has now announced a change of plans that will see the Xiaomi 13 series launch event postponed. Taking to...
Android Headlines

OPPO Find N2 & Find N2 Flip will be available globally: tipster

OPPO is expected to announce its new foldable offerings in the near future. The OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip are expected to launch in mid-December, and it seems like they’ll both be available globally. The OPPO Find N2 & Find N2 Flip will become available globally, it...

