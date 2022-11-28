Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23 tipped to feature satellite connectivity
Samsung looks to be bringing satellite connectivity to the upcoming Galaxy S23 launch. The Korean OEM has been working with Iridium to utilize its satellites for the new phone release as it supports sending texts and images.
Don't buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, buy the Oppo Find X5 Pro instead
It's a question of price: the X5 Pro is now cheaper than Samsung's S22 Ultra for Black Friday sales
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G, A40 & Tab S7 FE get November update
Samsung has released the November 2022 Android security patch for a few more Galaxy devices. The Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy A40, and Galaxy Tab S7 FE are all picking up the latest security update today. The November SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has already rolled out to Dozens of Galaxy smartphones and tablets.
Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed for much-wanted hardware upgrade
Another day, another Galaxy S23 leak – and this one is an official document from Samsung
makeuseof.com
The Galaxy S23 Might Support Satellite Communications Like the iPhone 14
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung's next generation of flagship Android devices could support satellite connectivity similar to that introduced in the iPhone 14, according to new reports. The company is...
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
ZDNet
Setting up a new Android smartphone? Do these five things first
I'm setting up yet another Android smartphone for testing. Two, actually. One is the amazing Ulefone Power Armor 18T, which comes complete with a built-in Flir thermal camera, and the other is… well, I can't talk about the other one just yet. As the year draws to a close,...
Engadget
OnePlus promises four years of major OS updates for some 2023 phones
The brand is matching Samsung's commitment. OnePlus is joining the ranks of Android vendors committing to longer-term support. The Oppo brand is promising four years of major OxygenOS updates for "selected" phones launching in 2023 and later. They'll also receive five years of security patches. The company hasn't named devices, but it won't be surprising if the company prioritizes higher-end phones like the unofficially expected OnePlus 11 series.
Is Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra going to be outclassed by this new Android flagship?
The Android phone throne is up for grabs
notebookcheck.net
MIUI 14 changelog leaks detailing Xiaomi’s changes for ‘Project Razor’
Kacper Skrzypek has leaked what appears to be the full changelog for MIUI 14, Xiaomi’s next major smartphone and tablet OS update. Posted on Twitter, it seems that Skrzypek discovered the changelog on MIUI servers. It is worth stressing that the image below has been translated from Chinese, which means that its full features may only apply to the MIUI 14 China ROM. Xiaomi is likely to bring across the lion share of the changes listed below, though.
Digital Trends
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi reveals new Redmi Pad model variant with more RAM
Xiaomi has introduced a new version of the Redmi Pad, repeating a trick it trotted out with the Pad 5 Pro 12.4 in September. As we discussed at the time, Xiaomi released a new memory option roughly a month after announcing the Pad 5 Pro 12.4 in China. While that new option bridged the gap between the tablet's entry and mid-range SKUs, the latest Redmi Pad version is the most expensive SKU in the range.
Xiaomi's Flagship 13 Series Phones Slated For Launch This Week
Xiaomi is expected to launch its latest series of flagship phones this week. We expect the phones to ship in 2023, first in China, then in other markets.
Digital Trends
How MediaTek became the best-kept secret in smartphones
What kind of chipset is in your phone? If you’re reading this article, chances are you know the answer right off the top of your head. Maybe it’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Google’s Tensor G2, or an A16 Bionic in your brand new iPhone 14 Pro. Or, just maybe, it’s one with a MediaTek logo on it.
Android Headlines
Take a look at the Motorola Edge 40 Pro flagship from all sides
The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is the company’s upcoming flagship, and its design has just been revealed in its entirety. That will be the phone’s name in markets outside of China. In China, however, the phone will be called differently. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro design shown from...
Nothing CEO Carl Pei gives his honest thoughts on the iPhone 14 Pro
Nothing CEO Carl Pei reviews the iPhone 14 Pro and gives his honest thoughts about the device. When compared to the Nothing Phone (1), Pei would hope consumers would purchase it considering it is much cheaper and offers a unique and different phone experience.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch Buds release teased after several leaks
Huawei has finally confirmed the existence of the Watch Buds, nearly nine months after the company filed a trade mark for the device in Europe. More recently, photos and and a video of apparent retail units leaked, in which the smartwatch’s hidden earbuds were shown. While it remains unclear from where the hands-on photos and video originate, Huawei’s teaser video confirms their authenticity.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7 SE: Inaugural Dimensity 8200-powered smartphone specs and second colorway allegedly leak ahead of to-be-rescheduled launch
IQOO had planned to launch its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship smartphones 1 day after Xiaomi debuted their 13-series rivals with the same brand-new processor. However, the latter has now followed the former in announcing the postponement of this upcoming major press conference. The Vivo sub-brand also now pledges...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi postpones Xiaomi 13 series launch event initially scheduled for December 1
Xiaomi originally intended to launch its next-gen flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 13 series, in China tomorrow. The company has revealed major details of the premium devices over the past week but has now announced a change of plans that will see the Xiaomi 13 series launch event postponed. Taking to...
Android Headlines
OPPO Find N2 & Find N2 Flip will be available globally: tipster
OPPO is expected to announce its new foldable offerings in the near future. The OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip are expected to launch in mid-December, and it seems like they’ll both be available globally. The OPPO Find N2 & Find N2 Flip will become available globally, it...
