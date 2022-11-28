Kacper Skrzypek has leaked what appears to be the full changelog for MIUI 14, Xiaomi’s next major smartphone and tablet OS update. Posted on Twitter, it seems that Skrzypek discovered the changelog on MIUI servers. It is worth stressing that the image below has been translated from Chinese, which means that its full features may only apply to the MIUI 14 China ROM. Xiaomi is likely to bring across the lion share of the changes listed below, though.

7 HOURS AGO