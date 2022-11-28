Xiaomi has shared a few details about MIUI 14, an OS update that the company has dubbed ‘Project Razor’. While the name may seem strange at first, Xiaomi claims its focus with MIUI 14 is to reduce or cut system waste, hence the term ‘Project Razor’. As expected, Xiaomi asserts that it will allow people to uninstall more system apps than ever before, with the company going as far as to remark that MIUI 14 will have the ‘fewest non-uninstallable apps’ of any Android-based OS.

1 DAY AGO