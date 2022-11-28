Read full article on original website
MIUI 14: Xiaomi boasts OS update is ‘light as a swallow’ thanks to Project Razor cutbacks
Xiaomi has shared a few details about MIUI 14, an OS update that the company has dubbed ‘Project Razor’. While the name may seem strange at first, Xiaomi claims its focus with MIUI 14 is to reduce or cut system waste, hence the term ‘Project Razor’. As expected, Xiaomi asserts that it will allow people to uninstall more system apps than ever before, with the company going as far as to remark that MIUI 14 will have the ‘fewest non-uninstallable apps’ of any Android-based OS.
Xiaomi postpones Xiaomi 13 series launch event initially scheduled for December 1
Xiaomi originally intended to launch its next-gen flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 13 series, in China tomorrow. The company has revealed major details of the premium devices over the past week but has now announced a change of plans that will see the Xiaomi 13 series launch event postponed. Taking to...
Huawei Watch Buds release teased after several leaks
Huawei has finally confirmed the existence of the Watch Buds, nearly nine months after the company filed a trade mark for the device in Europe. More recently, photos and and a video of apparent retail units leaked, in which the smartwatch’s hidden earbuds were shown. While it remains unclear from where the hands-on photos and video originate, Huawei’s teaser video confirms their authenticity.
Leaked Moto X40 renders highlight design changes for Motorola Edge 40 Pro too
@OnLeaks has shared renders of Motorola’s next flagship smartphone, which the company has already started teasing on Chinese social media. For reference, the smartphone will launch in China as the Moto X40, perhaps in two versions, but the Edge 40 Pro elsewhere. @OnLeaks’ renders are not the first sightings of the Moto X40 or Edge 40 Pro, either. Instead, TENAA released hands-on photos with a Moto X40 unit in October.
Rumor | OPPO Find N2 will debut with dual Samsung E6 displays and Hasselblad cameras
OPPO hit various positive notes with the launch of its inaugural Find N, not the least of which is the pivot away from super-narrow form-factors when closed in its fast-emerging space. Now, the latest word is that its "N2" successor will improve on it in various important ways. The latest...
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro hands-on photos reveal large camera modules and design differences
New hands-on photos of the Xiaomi 13 series have surfaced online, following a spate of photos that leaked last month. While earlier images showcased a few elements of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, these new photos offer side-by-side comparisons. The new images also arrived after Xiaomi confirmed when the Xiaomi 13 series will launch, as well as a few features about the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.
Xiaomi Mi A1 gets Android 13 via SparkOS: Simply amazing customization headroom, excellent reliability and performance
With its wide range of customization options, the Android 13-based SparkOS ROM is probably the best choice for those still using the half-decade old Xiaomi Mi A1. While reliable and fast, this piece of code also comes with a smart (yet unorthodox) surprise for mobile photography fans. Opinion by Codrut...
Chargeasap Zeus 270 W GaN USB-C charger is crowdfunding
The Chargeasap Zeus is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The campaign is off to a roaring start, reaching over 50 times its funding goal. The company claims that the Zeus is the first 270 W GaN USB-C charger and also the most compact in the market. According to the company, the gadget is 45% lighter than its competitors, weighing 320 g (~0.7 lbs) and measuring 90 x 42 x 50 mm (~3.5 x 1.7 x 2.0-in).
Xiaomi Watch S2 and Buds 4 set to launch alongside flagship 13 series
Accessory Android Audio Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Wearable. Xiaomi has now officially revealed that the 13 and 13 Pro will be unleashed as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered, Leica-branded Android smartphones soon. Now, the OEM has also confirmed that it will also unveil some new peripherals to go with the new premium devices on their release.
DJI Mini 3: Official photos leak for forthcoming compact drone
Less than a month has passed since DJI introduced the Mavic 3 Classic, now the cheapest entry in the Mavic 3 series. However, @DealsDrone alleges that DJI is nearly ready to release the Mini 3, a drone that surfaced late last month at the FCC. The leaker has not shared a specific release date yet, instead just teasing that the Mini 3 is ‘coming soon’.
LG may win Apple Car business in 2023 as it starts retooling former phone factory for EV chargers
LG is planning to diversify its electric vehicle component business into integrated charging solutions such as stations, cables, connectors, and control software, reports Korean media. It is now revamping the factory where it used to make its deprecated Android handsets, into an EV charging systems production plant, with the goal to start installing those at supermarkets and shopping malls next year.
iQOO Neo7 SE: Inaugural Dimensity 8200-powered smartphone specs and second colorway allegedly leak ahead of to-be-rescheduled launch
IQOO had planned to launch its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship smartphones 1 day after Xiaomi debuted their 13-series rivals with the same brand-new processor. However, the latter has now followed the former in announcing the postponement of this upcoming major press conference. The Vivo sub-brand also now pledges...
Realme Watch 3 Pro and Buds Air 3S to receive European launch next month
It seems that Realme is planning a bumper European hardware release next month. While the company has already confirmed that the Realme 10 Pro series is heading to Europe on December 8, new reports claim that the Realme Watch 3 Pro and the Realme Buds Air 3S will arrive in the region during the same month. For reference, the Realme 10 Pro series is likely to consist of the Realme 10 5G, the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro Plus, with the Realme 10 4G likely being a Chinese exclusive.
Find N2 Flip: Hands-on video of next-generation Oppo foldable leaks online
A hands-on video of the Find N2 Flip may have leaked, just a day or so after specifications for Oppo’s next foldable smartphone emerged. Surfacing on Chinese social media, the short clip shows the device’s two displays, along with its cameras. As GSMArena notes, the Find N2 Flip is sporting a protective cover, likely to minimise leaks.
OPPO Find N2: Next-gen foldable smartphone's specs and secret of improved portability allegedly revealed in new leaks
Pete Lau holds the positions of Chief Product Officer at OPPO, and is also the co-founder of its well-known off-shoot OnePlus. As such, the executive occasionally likes to enthuse about the innovations to be found in either company's upcoming mobile devices, even ahead of their launch on occasion. The latest...
Google Pixel 7a: First renders leak with familiar design
@OnLeaks has teamed up with SmartPrix to release detailed Pixel 7a renders, roughly six months before Google is expected to announce the device. Like the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a resembles its flagship siblings. Arguably, the Pixel 7a is the spitting image of the Pixel 7, retaining its distinctive camera bar, colour-matching frame and flat display.
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Aerospace Edition launches as a super-premium Android flagship with up to 18GB of RAM and a new ceramic build
ZTE has now followed through on its promise to launch a new Aerospace Edition for its Axon 40 Ultra, a flagship Android smartphone that achieves a screen-to-body ratio of 93% thanks to the under-display camera (UDC) camera technology in which the OEM has chosen to get behind as an early adopter for years now.
Amazfit Falcon: Indian launch teasers for the new top-end titanium smartwatch go live
Accessory Launch Software Smartwatch Touchscreen Wearable. The Falcon is Amazfit's new flagship for its Performance range of smartwatches. It is touted as packing all of its brand's best and newest health- and fitness-tracking features, route-storage and real-time navigation included (possibly dependent on the latest update to its build of Zepp OS).
Apple M2 Max processor with 12 cores pops up on Geekbench, up to 20% faster than M1 Max
Apple’s M2 processor launched this year with modest improvements over the original M1 model, and, from what the latest leaked Geekbench test results suggest, the M2 Max chips launching in 2023 might not impress too much, either. The M2 Max is rumored to up the CPU core count from...
Intel Core i9-13900H appears to perform poorly in valid Geekbench 5 entry
We reported a while ago that Intel may be planning to launch up to four new Raptor Lake mobile SKUs including the Core i9-13900HK, the Core i7-13700H, Core i7-13620H, and the Core i5-13420H. We’ve also had Geekbench 5 results for the Core i7-13700H and the Core i9-13900HK appear some time ago. Now, courtesy of Benchleaks, we have an initial look at the Geekbench 5 performance figures of the Core i9-13900H.
