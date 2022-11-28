ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MIUI 14: Xiaomi boasts OS update is ‘light as a swallow’ thanks to Project Razor cutbacks

Xiaomi has shared a few details about MIUI 14, an OS update that the company has dubbed ‘Project Razor’. While the name may seem strange at first, Xiaomi claims its focus with MIUI 14 is to reduce or cut system waste, hence the term ‘Project Razor’. As expected, Xiaomi asserts that it will allow people to uninstall more system apps than ever before, with the company going as far as to remark that MIUI 14 will have the ‘fewest non-uninstallable apps’ of any Android-based OS.
Xiaomi postpones Xiaomi 13 series launch event initially scheduled for December 1

Xiaomi originally intended to launch its next-gen flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 13 series, in China tomorrow. The company has revealed major details of the premium devices over the past week but has now announced a change of plans that will see the Xiaomi 13 series launch event postponed. Taking to...
Huawei Watch Buds release teased after several leaks

Huawei has finally confirmed the existence of the Watch Buds, nearly nine months after the company filed a trade mark for the device in Europe. More recently, photos and and a video of apparent retail units leaked, in which the smartwatch’s hidden earbuds were shown. While it remains unclear from where the hands-on photos and video originate, Huawei’s teaser video confirms their authenticity.
Leaked Moto X40 renders highlight design changes for Motorola Edge 40 Pro too

@OnLeaks has shared renders of Motorola’s next flagship smartphone, which the company has already started teasing on Chinese social media. For reference, the smartphone will launch in China as the Moto X40, perhaps in two versions, but the Edge 40 Pro elsewhere. @OnLeaks’ renders are not the first sightings of the Moto X40 or Edge 40 Pro, either. Instead, TENAA released hands-on photos with a Moto X40 unit in October.
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro hands-on photos reveal large camera modules and design differences

New hands-on photos of the Xiaomi 13 series have surfaced online, following a spate of photos that leaked last month. While earlier images showcased a few elements of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, these new photos offer side-by-side comparisons. The new images also arrived after Xiaomi confirmed when the Xiaomi 13 series will launch, as well as a few features about the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.
Chargeasap Zeus 270 W GaN USB-C charger is crowdfunding

The Chargeasap Zeus is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The campaign is off to a roaring start, reaching over 50 times its funding goal. The company claims that the Zeus is the first 270 W GaN USB-C charger and also the most compact in the market. According to the company, the gadget is 45% lighter than its competitors, weighing 320 g (~0.7 lbs) and measuring 90 x 42 x 50 mm (~3.5 x 1.7 x 2.0-in).
Xiaomi Watch S2 and Buds 4 set to launch alongside flagship 13 series

Accessory Android Audio Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Wearable. Xiaomi has now officially revealed that the 13 and 13 Pro will be unleashed as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered, Leica-branded Android smartphones soon. Now, the OEM has also confirmed that it will also unveil some new peripherals to go with the new premium devices on their release.
DJI Mini 3: Official photos leak for forthcoming compact drone

Less than a month has passed since DJI introduced the Mavic 3 Classic, now the cheapest entry in the Mavic 3 series. However, @DealsDrone alleges that DJI is nearly ready to release the Mini 3, a drone that surfaced late last month at the FCC. The leaker has not shared a specific release date yet, instead just teasing that the Mini 3 is ‘coming soon’.
LG may win Apple Car business in 2023 as it starts retooling former phone factory for EV chargers

LG is planning to diversify its electric vehicle component business into integrated charging solutions such as stations, cables, connectors, and control software, reports Korean media. It is now revamping the factory where it used to make its deprecated Android handsets, into an EV charging systems production plant, with the goal to start installing those at supermarkets and shopping malls next year.
Realme Watch 3 Pro and Buds Air 3S to receive European launch next month

It seems that Realme is planning a bumper European hardware release next month. While the company has already confirmed that the Realme 10 Pro series is heading to Europe on December 8, new reports claim that the Realme Watch 3 Pro and the Realme Buds Air 3S will arrive in the region during the same month. For reference, the Realme 10 Pro series is likely to consist of the Realme 10 5G, the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro Plus, with the Realme 10 4G likely being a Chinese exclusive.
Find N2 Flip: Hands-on video of next-generation Oppo foldable leaks online

A hands-on video of the Find N2 Flip may have leaked, just a day or so after specifications for Oppo’s next foldable smartphone emerged. Surfacing on Chinese social media, the short clip shows the device’s two displays, along with its cameras. As GSMArena notes, the Find N2 Flip is sporting a protective cover, likely to minimise leaks.
Google Pixel 7a: First renders leak with familiar design

@OnLeaks has teamed up with SmartPrix to release detailed Pixel 7a renders, roughly six months before Google is expected to announce the device. Like the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a resembles its flagship siblings. Arguably, the Pixel 7a is the spitting image of the Pixel 7, retaining its distinctive camera bar, colour-matching frame and flat display.
Amazfit Falcon: Indian launch teasers for the new top-end titanium smartwatch go live

Accessory Launch Software Smartwatch Touchscreen Wearable. The Falcon is Amazfit's new flagship for its Performance range of smartwatches. It is touted as packing all of its brand's best and newest health- and fitness-tracking features, route-storage and real-time navigation included (possibly dependent on the latest update to its build of Zepp OS).
Intel Core i9-13900H appears to perform poorly in valid Geekbench 5 entry

We reported a while ago that Intel may be planning to launch up to four new Raptor Lake mobile SKUs including the Core i9-13900HK, the Core i7-13700H, Core i7-13620H, and the Core i5-13420H. We’ve also had Geekbench 5 results for the Core i7-13700H and the Core i9-13900HK appear some time ago. Now, courtesy of Benchleaks, we have an initial look at the Geekbench 5 performance figures of the Core i9-13900H.

