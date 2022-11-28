Little Debbie snacks, like the top-selling oatmeal creme pies, swiss cake rolls and nutty buddy wafer bars, have been popular grocery store items since the 1960s. Recent online searches show that many people are wondering if Little Debbie is going out of business. Several VERIFY viewers, including Roosevelt, Bridget and Jennifer, have asked our team to confirm whether the snack cakes are really being discontinued in the U.S.

IDAHO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO