WTHI
Finding Family: Meet Abbeygail
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many Hoosier kids are asking for loving homes this holiday season. News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to the state's waiting kids. This Finding Family segment features 14-year-old Abbeygail. To learn more about her, click...
WTHI
Deming Park set to host its 36th Christmas in the Park - here's how you can get in on the fun
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual holiday tradition is scheduled to start Thursday in Terre Haute. Christmas in the Park is set to start at Deming Park. All throughout the holiday season, you can check out the holiday light displays, play holiday games, and ride the train through the park.
Overcrowding becoming an issue at TH Humane Society
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local animal shelter says its building is experiencing overcrowding. Jennifer Ewing, the Assistant Director of the Terre Haute Humane Society says the building is full of both dogs and cats. Ewing added that the rate these pets have been arriving at the shelter is unlikely to slow down anytime […]
Vincennes PD reports its phone lines are back up
VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – As of 9:50 a.m., Vincennes Police Department has announced phone lines are back up and running ORIGINAL The Vincennes Police Department (VPD) has announced its phone lines are down temporarily. Officials say due to technical difficulties, the phone lines at the police department are down for the time being. VPD says if […]
wamwamfm.com
Deborah Sue Cutter
Deborah Sue Cutter, 64, passed away in her sleep November 28, 2022 in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on June 14, 1958 to Bill Madison and Linda Sue (Doty) Cutter. James William Cutter, Jr. married her mother in 1971 and adopted her and her brother Kenneth. Jim always was their real Dad.
WTHI
Vermillion County Section Corner Monuments 6 pm
"That was like the 4th of July for us" Vermillion County finds first of many section corner monuments. Here's what that means for local taxpayers. The Vermillion County surveyor's office is helping start a project that could save taxpayers money.
WTHI
Pancakes at the park are back for the first time since the pandemic started
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County park is bringing back a tasty tradition. The Vigo County Parks and recreation's pancake breakfast is making a return. This is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Visitors will be able to enjoy pancakes with locally made maple syrup.
WTHI
Undercover FBI agent to share his story with the Wabash Valley
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the opportunity to hear the story and journey of an undercover FBI agent next week. Project Never Broken is welcoming Giovanni Rocco to the Vigo County Historical Center next Wednesday. Rocco was the FBI undercover agent at the center of several federal operations....
WTHI
One airlifted in southern Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted after a crash in southern Vigo County. It happened on U.S. 41 near Harlan Drive. Officials told News 10 the driver of a gas truck made a required stop at a set of train tracks. That's when the driver of a semi crashed into the back of the gas truck.
WTHI
New program to encourage more diverse leaders in Wabash Valley
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley has launched a new program to promote diverse leaders in the area. The African-American Board of Leadership Institute is launching in February 2023. It hopes to encourage African-American members of the community to take on leadership roles. United...
WTHI
Locals enjoying the holiday season with non-alcoholic beverages
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During the holiday season, many people enjoy having cocktails, but not everyone wants alcohol included. One local recovery group plans on staying in for the holidays. "Club Soda" is a local recovery center in Terre Haute. They have a program that helps recovering alcoholics. The...
vincennespbs.org
Christmas at Grouseland is Friday
A yearly tradition returns a historical home in Vincennes. On Friday, Christmas At Grouseland is jam packed with special exhibits, presidential re-enactors, and much more. First City News spoke with City Council President Tim Salters about the holiday event. He’s an avid supporter of all things Grouseland, and is excited...
WTHI
WTHI
ISU students get connected with downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University can eat for a low cost at restaurants downtown on Saturday. ISU's PR Writing Class is working to better connect the school with local businesses and events. Grace Quinlan is a student in that class. Her group is working in...
WTHI
Fork in the Road: The coney dogs at Harlow's Diner
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - For a while now, the Fork in the Road crew has been hearing about a spot in the Land of Lincoln with some great coney dogs. Not just great, some say this place has the best. You know the drill!. The Fork in the Road crew...
Greene County ‘tiny home’ set to help children in need
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sunday marked the end of a long road for several community members around Greene County. Several organizations, led by Erin’s Purpose, collaborated on the construction of a “tiny home” for the County’s Department of Child Services. They hosted a ribbon cutting over the weekend for the facility, one that Terri Neighbors, the […]
Underground fire continues to smolder in Northern Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An area the size of a basketball court is expected to continue burning for days according to fire officials. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said residents may have noticed smoke coming from an area of private property belonging to Dennis Trucking. Berry says numerous logs, stumps and compost, buried […]
WTHI
Putnam County judge to preside over contested Vigo Co. race
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A special judge will preside over the case of a contested result of a seat on the Vigo County school board. You may remember Eric Graves defeated Carey Labella in the general election. Labella claims Graves does not live in the district and therefore was...
WTHI
Police search for Vigo Co. Public Library thief
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you seen this person?. The Terre Haute Police Department says they were involved in a theft at the Vigo County Public Library. It's not clear what the suspected thief walked away with. If you have information on this, call the detective heading the case...
WTHI
Upcoming Christmas event to support Crohn's and Colitis Foundation
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Christmas event at a local business will benefit the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Ski’s Truck & RV Sales is hosting a Lighting Ceremony on December 10 at 7 p.m. as part of the Ho, Ho, Holiday Lights for IBD Kids Fundraiser. It is taking place at Ski’s Truck & RV Sales, 9272 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Rockville.
