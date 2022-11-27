ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO Publishes Digital Waste Sorting 101 Guide

Boulder has published a digital waste sorting guide for community members explaining how to dispose of different types of waste in Boulder County. The Waste Sorting 101 guide provides information about what items to put in compost, recycling and trash bins, as well as information on discarding hard-to-recycle and hazardous items, according to a Boulder news release. It also includes a recycling guide, locations of recycling centers and other resources.
Loveland, CO Solid Waste Announces End to Trash Stamps

Starting Jan. 2, the city’s Solid Waste Division is changing the way it charges for overflow trash collection. Customers will no longer need to attach pre-purchased stamps to bags of trash placed outside of their carts. Instead, drivers will use cameras to count the extras and add the charges to utility bills in real time. “It’s a new offering that we’re able to give our customers,” Solid Waste Superintendent Tyler Bandemer said. “We have onboard computer systems on our trucks for routing, and through that system…we can bill on the fly, versus folks having to go to a grocery store and buy the stamps for the extra trash.”
