Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
Related
WLKY.com
25-year-old charged with facilitation to murder has bond raised to $500,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman answered to charges today for a deadly shooting during a drug deal in the Jacobs neighborhood. Rickenya Wilson was arrested on Monday for facilitation to murder charges. Police say the 25-year-old and her boyfriend, Deion Griffey, arranged to buy marijuana from Richard Bell...
Wave 3
21-year-old arrested in connection to Phoenix Hill homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection to a homicide in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Montez Anthony, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of murder, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. On Nov. 20,...
wdrb.com
Teenage boy shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Wednesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard, around 5:45 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old who had been shot.
Wave 3
Father of 19-year-old killed in Parkland mourns her loss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father is mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Andrea Perks was shot several times Wednesday morning on South 32nd Street and Hazel Street. Her father, Antonio Perks, Sr., just wants answers. In a matter of days he goes from planning her...
wdrb.com
Louisville Grows asking for help finding trailer after being hit by thieves more than once this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small Louisville nonprofit was robbed, and organizers say it wasn't the first time. "It's really sad to experience theft," said Lauren Anderson, outgoing board co-chair at Louisville Grows. The nonprofit's Portland location, the Healthy House near 18th Street, has been targeted more than once. Back...
WLKY.com
Coroner: 47-year-old man identified as victim in Russell neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed in a shooting on Thanksgiving Day in the Russell neighborhood has been identified. Jefferson County coroners identified the man as 47-year-old William Miller, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day they responded to reports of a shooting...
WLKY.com
Mother expresses frustration, outrage over violence near apartments off Fegenbush Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After deadly violence near the apartments she and her children call home near Beuchel, one mother said she is fed up and frustrated. Jaymisha Green and her three children have lived at the apartments off of Fegenbush Lane and Norbrook Drive for just over a year and said gun shots, crime scene tape and flickering police lights are an unsettling normal for her family.
WLKY.com
22-year-old man dies in Clarksville 'workplace accident'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after what a coroner called a "workplace accident" in southern Indiana. According to a coroner's report, Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, died Monday after an accident in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue in Clarksville, Indiana. Moran was reportedly in a trench when...
'Moving 35 miles north won't make a difference': Lankford defense requests to move civil case out of Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Lankford Funeral Home owner appeared in court Tuesday in hopes to get his civil case moved out of Clark County. Several families sued owner Randy Lankford after numerous bodies were found decomposing at his funeral home earlier this year. Lankford's defense attorney asked to move...
Wave 3
Louisville mother ‘traumatized’ after finding bullet lying under her Christmas tree
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother is trying to leave her neighborhood, after she found a stray bullet lying under her family’s Christmas tree. The woman, who asked not to be identified, lives on Berry Boulevard in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. She told WAVE News she returned home...
wdrb.com
Police charge Indiana man with dealing meth from home in front of Borden Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with Indiana State Police say they seized three ounces of meth and other controlled substances from a Borden home across the street from two schools. Acting on information about possible drug activity, troopers from the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg served a search warrant...
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville police locate 32-year-old man from Crescent Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 32-year-old man who went missing in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Wednesday has been found. Police issued a missing persons alert for Zachary Winter Wednesday afternoon. The missing persons unit said in an email that "Mr. Winter has been located safely in Louisville and will be reunited with family as of 1:50pm on 11-30-22."
wdrb.com
Former Louisville day care employee indicted, accused of criminally abusing 10 kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville day care employee is now accused of abusing 10 children. Racheal Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons. On Wednesday, a Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted her, charging her with 10 counts of criminal abuse.
wdrb.com
2 men taken to hospital in separate shootings in Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were taken to the hospital after two separate shootings in Louisville around the same time on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Wilson Avenue in the Park DuValle...
'Jackson was so much life': Family of Fairdale homicide victim remember his loving, caring attitude
"Tall, dark and handsome," those are the qualities Ericka Mingus says are the first thing you would notice about her son Jackson Mingus. The "polite, caring, smart and humorous" 19-year-old was shot and killed while in his vehicle Saturday. He was outside a Fairdale apartment complex on West Manslick Road...
wdrb.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the leg in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot late Thursday morning in west Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around 11:40 a.m. to Broadway and 16th Street near the Russell and California neighborhoods. Officers found a man with a gunshot...
k105.com
Hardin Co. man killed in crash in south Louisville
A Hardin County man has been killed in a crash in south Louisville. Timothy G. Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, was traveling in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle, according to The News-Enterprise. He was transported to University of Louisville...
Wave 3
Louisville family grieving loss of daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
Wave 3
Officials searching for missing 45-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said an Operation Return Home has been issued for a missing Louisville man last seen on Nov. 6. Takieo Thomas, 45, was reported missing from the 2700 block of Taylor Blvd, according to LMPD. He is listed as 5′9″, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
WLKY.com
Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
Comments / 1