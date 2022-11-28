Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Shelby County man arrested for barn fire that killed horse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Shelby County man is in jail after police say he started a barn fire that killed a horse. Pedro Cruz Castellano, 33, is charged with arson, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Police say that surveillance video shows that 33-year-old leaving after setting fire to hay...
wdrb.com
Louisville Grows asking for help finding trailer after being hit by thieves more than once this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small Louisville nonprofit was robbed, and organizers say it wasn't the first time. "It's really sad to experience theft," said Lauren Anderson, outgoing board co-chair at Louisville Grows. The nonprofit's Portland location, the Healthy House near 18th Street, has been targeted more than once. Back...
wdrb.com
Louisville's annual SantaCon returns Dec. 10 promising surprises, random gift-giving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You better watch out: Santa Claus is coming to town. SantaCon will return for its 11th annual gathering in Louisville on Dec 10. The charitable light-hearted event features people all around the city gathering together in Santa costumes to party and celebrate. According to the SantaCon...
wdrb.com
Local artist known for friendliness, smiles on Bardstown Road dies at 59
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An artist who was a fixture on Bardstown Road for years has died. Mark Anthony Mulligan was often seen in the Highlands sitting on a bench, dancing on the sidewalk or on board a TARC bus. He always had a sense of humor and a signature smile.
wdrb.com
Lights Under Louisville 2022 Giveaway
Each year the LOUISVILLE MEGA CAVERN is transformed into an underground holiday light spectacular for the Christmas season. Drive your own vehicle through the MEGA Cavern to experience the ONLY underground holiday light show in the world!. Enter here daily for your chance to win a free ticket to see...
wdrb.com
4-year-old with 'life-threatening' injuries after crash in Washington County, ISP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 4-year-old child is in the hospital with "life-threatening injuries" after a crash in Washington County, according to Indiana State Police. ISP and Washington County Sheriff's Department responded to a head-on crash on East Bill Miller Road, near New Pekin, around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. ISP...
wdrb.com
Gallant Fox prepares to open Bullitt County's 1st brewery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing announced earlier this month that it planned to open a new location in Bullitt County. This is a first for the county, which did not previously have any breweries. The location is scheduled to gradually open starting Dec. 20-31. During this time, customers...
wdrb.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the leg in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot late Thursday morning in west Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around 11:40 a.m. to Broadway and 16th Street near the Russell and California neighborhoods. Officers found a man with a gunshot...
wdrb.com
Teenage boy shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Wednesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard, around 5:45 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old who had been shot.
wdrb.com
Police charge Indiana man with dealing meth from home in front of Borden Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with Indiana State Police say they seized three ounces of meth and other controlled substances from a Borden home across the street from two schools. Acting on information about possible drug activity, troopers from the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg served a search warrant...
Jack Harlow's mom helps Kosair Charities volunteers become 'wrap stars'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jack Harlow, Grammy-nominated rapper and Louisville-native, isn't the only talented one in his family. His mom, Maggie Harlow, shows off her own wrapping skills and helps others get ready for the holidays along the way. Maggie Harlow taught Kosair Charities volunteers how to wrap ahead of...
wdrb.com
Popular barbecue restaurant in Oldham County planning to reopen Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular barbecue restaurant in Oldham County is planning to reopen Friday. Bully Barbeque is located on Highway 393 in La Grange, sitting across the street from Oldham County High School. It closed around three months ago but is now reopening. "We're dedicated to the community....
wdrb.com
21-year-old charged with murder in Phoenix Hill neighborhood killing, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old Louisville man was charged with murder after a man was shot and killed Nov. 20 in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Montez L. Anthony, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
WLKY.com
2 people on the run after police chase, crash and drug bust in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Phyllis Wicker was driving to the grocery store on Saturday night when she got roped into a crazy situation. She was getting ready to turn right on Lewis and Clark Parkway when a car came out of nowhere and slammed into her Ford and another vehicle on Greentree Boulevard.
wdrb.com
Former Louisville day care employee indicted, accused of criminally abusing 10 kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville day care employee is now accused of abusing 10 children. Racheal Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons. On Wednesday, a Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted her, charging her with 10 counts of criminal abuse.
WLKY.com
22-year-old man dies in Clarksville 'workplace accident'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after what a coroner called a "workplace accident" in southern Indiana. According to a coroner's report, Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, died Monday after an accident in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue in Clarksville, Indiana. Moran was reportedly in a trench when...
Wave 3
Victim of workplace accident identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
WLKY.com
Mother expresses frustration, outrage over violence near apartments off Fegenbush Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After deadly violence near the apartments she and her children call home near Beuchel, one mother said she is fed up and frustrated. Jaymisha Green and her three children have lived at the apartments off of Fegenbush Lane and Norbrook Drive for just over a year and said gun shots, crime scene tape and flickering police lights are an unsettling normal for her family.
wdrb.com
2 men taken to hospital in separate shootings in Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were taken to the hospital after two separate shootings in Louisville around the same time on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Wilson Avenue in the Park DuValle...
Wave 3
JCPS employee struck by school bus mirror
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools employee was struck by a school bus mirror near Eastern High School. This happened Monday morning in Middletown. JCPS confirmed the employee was taken to a hospital with shoulder and leg pain. This is all the information available at this time.
