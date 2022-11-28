ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

Shelby County man arrested for barn fire that killed horse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Shelby County man is in jail after police say he started a barn fire that killed a horse. Pedro Cruz Castellano, 33, is charged with arson, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Police say that surveillance video shows that 33-year-old leaving after setting fire to hay...
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Lights Under Louisville 2022 Giveaway

Each year the LOUISVILLE MEGA CAVERN is transformed into an underground holiday light spectacular for the Christmas season. Drive your own vehicle through the MEGA Cavern to experience the ONLY underground holiday light show in the world!. Enter here daily for your chance to win a free ticket to see...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Gallant Fox prepares to open Bullitt County's 1st brewery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing announced earlier this month that it planned to open a new location in Bullitt County. This is a first for the county, which did not previously have any breweries. The location is scheduled to gradually open starting Dec. 20-31. During this time, customers...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the leg in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot late Thursday morning in west Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around 11:40 a.m. to Broadway and 16th Street near the Russell and California neighborhoods. Officers found a man with a gunshot...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Teenage boy shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Wednesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard, around 5:45 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police charge Indiana man with dealing meth from home in front of Borden Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with Indiana State Police say they seized three ounces of meth and other controlled substances from a Borden home across the street from two schools. Acting on information about possible drug activity, troopers from the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg served a search warrant...
BORDEN, IN
WLKY.com

22-year-old man dies in Clarksville 'workplace accident'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after what a coroner called a "workplace accident" in southern Indiana. According to a coroner's report, Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, died Monday after an accident in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue in Clarksville, Indiana. Moran was reportedly in a trench when...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Victim of workplace accident identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Mother expresses frustration, outrage over violence near apartments off Fegenbush Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After deadly violence near the apartments she and her children call home near Beuchel, one mother said she is fed up and frustrated. Jaymisha Green and her three children have lived at the apartments off of Fegenbush Lane and Norbrook Drive for just over a year and said gun shots, crime scene tape and flickering police lights are an unsettling normal for her family.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS employee struck by school bus mirror

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools employee was struck by a school bus mirror near Eastern High School. This happened Monday morning in Middletown. JCPS confirmed the employee was taken to a hospital with shoulder and leg pain. This is all the information available at this time.
MIDDLETOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy