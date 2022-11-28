Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Lithuania Native Vita Henderson Brings Unique Style Of Knitting To Northern New Mexico
Vita Henderson works on her latest creation as she chats with the Los Alamos Reporter last week. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Vita Henderson discusses the color choices and stitches she used for one of her latest pieces. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. BY MAIRE O’NEILL. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Vita Henderson...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you love tacos, you might want to check out two taco restaurants in New Mexico named in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking these two New Mexico restaurants in the top 100. El Paisa in Albuquerque was...
winespectator.com
Restaurant Spotlight: La Boca in Santa Fe, N.M.
Housed in an adobe building in Santa Fe, N.M., the Wine Specatator Award of Excellence–winning La Boca ties the cuisine of Spain into the culture of the American Southwest. Opened in 2006, the restaurant is owned by regionally celebrated chef James Campbell Caruso, who grew up enjoying the Italian and Basque cooking of his grandmother and mother. Trained as an anthropologist, Caruso traveled throughout Mexico and Spain, researching and cooking the local fare while tying together traditional and contemporary Hispanic gastronomy in Iberia to that of the Americas.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Float over Gallup at the Red Rock Balloon Rally, take flight at the Festival of the Cranes, make merry at holiday markets, sing and dance with holiday performances, and bask in the glow of festive lights. 1 Float over Gallup. Hot-air balloons mosey along dramatic canyons and over sandstone cliffs...
losalamosreporter.com
Northern New Mexico Toy Drive Is In Full Swing
With Thanksgiving over for this year, many people are realizing how much they have to be thankful and are beginning to think about those less fortunate in our Northern New Mexico region. This year’s fires have devastated many in communities very close to Los Alamos and there is of course existing, ongoing poverty in the region.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos WinterFest Kicks Off This Weekend With Holiday Lights Parade At 6 p.m. Saturday
Los Alamos WinterFest takes place this weekend, Dec. 2-4, with a variety of holiday festivities for the entire family. Los Alamos MainStreet is once again hosting the Holiday Lights Parade taking place along Central Ave. beginning at 6 pm, with this year’s theme, “There’s Gnome Place Like Home.” Central Ave., from the roundabout to Oppenheimer, will be closed from 4 pm to 8 pm for the festivities. Judges this year include Mike Holtzclaw, Chancellor of UNM Los Alamos, Jacci Gruninger, owner of High Mountain Wellbeing, County Councilor, Keith Lepsch, and Teianna Mitchell, Marketing Manager for PEEC, with parade announcer, Donavan Price from Enterprise Bank and Trust. HMS Implacable, the local chapter of The Royal Manticoran Navy, is again supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign and asks that the public consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the parade. Uniformed crew members will be collecting the toys alongside their float entry.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Game & Fish Is In Los Alamos And Asks Public’s Help To Locate Buck With Antlers Tangled Up In Hammock!
This buck tangled up in a hammock was spotted last Thursday on Orange Street. Officers from New Mexico Game & Fish are in Los Alamos today asking the public to help locate the buck. Anyone spotting the buck is urged to call 505.412.8796 immediately. Photo by Maria Mojica. COMMUNITY News:
Taos restaurant featured on Food Network show
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A family-owned restaurant in Taos was recently featured in the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. The owner of Ranchos Plaza Grill learned in late September the restaurant would be the first Taos restaurant ever featured on the show. Filming took three days and the owner was able to showcase two […]
2022 Twinkle Light Parade shines in Nob Hill on Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque tradition, the city’s annual Twinkle Light Parade will roll through Nob Hill this Saturday night, December 3, starting at 5:15 p.m. This year (2022) the parade promises to feature more than 100 groups, around 260 cars, more than 4,000 participants, all stretching a mile down Central Avenue through Nob Hill. […]
New tradition for Albuquerque Old Town tree lighting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new tradition begins Friday at the Old Town Christmas tree lighting. Last year, the Aceves family bid farewell to “Henry’s Tree,” a tradition that started in 1994. This year, a 30-foot sequoia will be decorated and lit. Things were going to change with a new owner of the plaza and many […]
ladailypost.com
Buck Spotted Hiding In Plain Sight At Los Alamos Home
A buck (known in certain circles only as ‘Bob’) is spotted hiding in plain sight among yard decorations Sunday in front of a Los Alamos residence at 37th and Villa streets near Aspen Elementary School. Photo by Tina Lynn Platte. ‘Bob’ attempts to blend in with yard decorations...
Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A uniquely designed amphitheater by Italian American architect Paolo Soleri sits decaying behind the Santa Fe Indian School’s sports stadium. Essentially unused for more than a decade now, the venue could see new life thanks to capital outlay funds from the state legislature. Crafted in the mid 1960s, the Paolo Soleri Amphitheater […]
What Happened When I Lost My Son On The Mountain
We were on spring break in Santa Fe and the local ski hill decided to stay open for an extra week because late storms brought an abundance of snow. The locals must have missed the memo, however, since there were only a handful of other skiers and riders up there with us. That was just the way we liked it.
losalamosreporter.com
Clouds Hug The Jemez Mountains Thursday Morning
Clouds hugging the Jemez Mountains Thursday morning after an overnight dusting of snow. See more of Terrance Haanen’s work on Facebook at Terrance Haanen Images. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@TerranceHaanenImages.
santafe.com
New Year’s Eve on the Plaza
Ringing in the New Year is a big deal for many, and why should that be any different for The City Different? Since 2015, Santa Fe has been giving the heave ho to the old year, and welcoming a peaceful and prosperous new one, with a community celebration on Santa Fe Plaza, highlighted by the rising (not dropping) of a Zia symbol, created by a traditional Spanish colonial artisan. Live music, bonfires, food and drink, and more draw hundreds to New Year’s Eve on the Plaza, on the last day of the year, Saturday, December 31, 2022.
losalamosreporter.com
Archbishop Daniel Zelinsky To Pay Annual Visit To St. Job Of Pochaiv Orthodox Church This Weekend
Archbishop Daniel Zelinsky. center, with Fr. Theophan Mackey and his wife Kristie during the Archbishop’s September 2021 visit to St. Job of Pochaiv Orthodox Church. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. St. Job of Pochaiv Orthodox Church. Los Alamos. On Friday Dec. 2, His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL of the Ukrainian...
losalamosreporter.com
Rotarians Hear Presentation On Making Toys Accessible For All Kids By James Wernicke
Rotary Club President Alison Pannell looks on as James Wernicke introduces a troll doll toy that will be modified for easy operation by a child with physical disabilities. Photo by Linda Hull. Vice President. Rotary Club of Los Alamos. James Wernicke, a friend of the Rotary Club of Los Alamos,...
What’s next for the time capsule buried under the Santa Fe obelisk?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a continued mystery on the Santa Fe Plaza. Aside from questions about what will happen to the remaining piece of the Soldiers Monument, better known as the obelisk, there are also questions about a 155-year-old time capsule thought to be underneath it. KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker […]
Rio Grande Sun
Former Santa Clara Apartments Residents Struggle After Complex Condemned
The former tenants at Santa Clara Apartments didn’t know with certainty when they would have to evacuate the building until Española officials showed up on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The apartment complex at 816 Calle Chamisal housed 31 residents at the time of the condemnation, and the New Mexico...
