Los Alamos, NM

losalamosreporter.com

Lithuania Native Vita Henderson Brings Unique Style Of Knitting To Northern New Mexico

Vita Henderson works on her latest creation as she chats with the Los Alamos Reporter last week. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Vita Henderson discusses the color choices and stitches she used for one of her latest pieces. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. BY MAIRE O’NEILL. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Vita Henderson...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
winespectator.com

Restaurant Spotlight: La Boca in Santa Fe, N.M.

Housed in an adobe building in Santa Fe, N.M., the Wine Specatator Award of Excellence–winning La Boca ties the cuisine of Spain into the culture of the American Southwest. Opened in 2006, the restaurant is owned by regionally celebrated chef James Campbell Caruso, who grew up enjoying the Italian and Basque cooking of his grandmother and mother. Trained as an anthropologist, Caruso traveled throughout Mexico and Spain, researching and cooking the local fare while tying together traditional and contemporary Hispanic gastronomy in Iberia to that of the Americas.
SANTA FE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Float over Gallup at the Red Rock Balloon Rally, take flight at the Festival of the Cranes, make merry at holiday markets, sing and dance with holiday performances, and bask in the glow of festive lights. 1 Float over Gallup. Hot-air balloons mosey along dramatic canyons and over sandstone cliffs...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Northern New Mexico Toy Drive Is In Full Swing

With Thanksgiving over for this year, many people are realizing how much they have to be thankful and are beginning to think about those less fortunate in our Northern New Mexico region. This year’s fires have devastated many in communities very close to Los Alamos and there is of course existing, ongoing poverty in the region.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos WinterFest Kicks Off This Weekend With Holiday Lights Parade At 6 p.m. Saturday

Los Alamos WinterFest takes place this weekend, Dec. 2-4, with a variety of holiday festivities for the entire family. Los Alamos MainStreet is once again hosting the Holiday Lights Parade taking place along Central Ave. beginning at 6 pm, with this year’s theme, “There’s Gnome Place Like Home.” Central Ave., from the roundabout to Oppenheimer, will be closed from 4 pm to 8 pm for the festivities. Judges this year include Mike Holtzclaw, Chancellor of UNM Los Alamos, Jacci Gruninger, owner of High Mountain Wellbeing, County Councilor, Keith Lepsch, and Teianna Mitchell, Marketing Manager for PEEC, with parade announcer, Donavan Price from Enterprise Bank and Trust. HMS Implacable, the local chapter of The Royal Manticoran Navy, is again supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign and asks that the public consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the parade. Uniformed crew members will be collecting the toys alongside their float entry.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces

The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Taos restaurant featured on Food Network show

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A family-owned restaurant in Taos was recently featured in the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. The owner of Ranchos Plaza Grill learned in late September the restaurant would be the first Taos restaurant ever featured on the show. Filming took three days and the owner was able to showcase two […]
TAOS, NM
KRQE News 13

2022 Twinkle Light Parade shines in Nob Hill on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque tradition, the city’s annual Twinkle Light Parade will roll through Nob Hill this Saturday night, December 3, starting at 5:15 p.m. This year (2022) the parade promises to feature more than 100 groups, around 260 cars, more than 4,000 participants, all stretching a mile down Central Avenue through Nob Hill. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New tradition for Albuquerque Old Town tree lighting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new tradition begins Friday at the Old Town Christmas tree lighting. Last year, the Aceves family bid farewell to “Henry’s Tree,” a tradition that started in 1994. This year, a 30-foot sequoia will be decorated and lit. Things were going to change with a new owner of the plaza and many […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Buck Spotted Hiding In Plain Sight At Los Alamos Home

A buck (known in certain circles only as ‘Bob’) is spotted hiding in plain sight among yard decorations Sunday in front of a Los Alamos residence at 37th and Villa streets near Aspen Elementary School. Photo by Tina Lynn Platte. ‘Bob’ attempts to blend in with yard decorations...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Fatherly

What Happened When I Lost My Son On The Mountain

We were on spring break in Santa Fe and the local ski hill decided to stay open for an extra week because late storms brought an abundance of snow. The locals must have missed the memo, however, since there were only a handful of other skiers and riders up there with us. That was just the way we liked it.
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Clouds Hug The Jemez Mountains Thursday Morning

Clouds hugging the Jemez Mountains Thursday morning after an overnight dusting of snow. See more of Terrance Haanen’s work on Facebook at Terrance Haanen Images. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@TerranceHaanenImages.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
santafe.com

New Year’s Eve on the Plaza

Ringing in the New Year is a big deal for many, and why should that be any different for The City Different? Since 2015, Santa Fe has been giving the heave ho to the old year, and welcoming a peaceful and prosperous new one, with a community celebration on Santa Fe Plaza, highlighted by the rising (not dropping) of a Zia symbol, created by a traditional Spanish colonial artisan. Live music, bonfires, food and drink, and more draw hundreds to New Year’s Eve on the Plaza, on the last day of the year, Saturday, December 31, 2022.
SANTA FE, NM

