LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington. However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%. Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still...

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO