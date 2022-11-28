ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Lexington hosting citywide ugly Christmas sweater contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Now that Thanksgiving has passed, the city of Lexington is looking to get into the Christmas spirit by hosting a communitywide ugly sweater contest. The Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest is open to all community members and is being run in concurrence with the holiday...
LEXINGTON, KY
smileypete.com

Gather ‘round: Kenwick Table makes space for community

Some owners labor over a business plan and seek out a multitude of advice before opening their businesses. Others, like Rett McGoodwin, who opened the Owsley Avenue coffee, wine and cocktail bar Kenwick Table in September 2021, just start with a good idea and figure it out along the way.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Berea food bank giving meals to last a week

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments. in honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments. Morning weather forecast: 12/1/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Up and down temperatures. “Buy a...
BEREA, KY
fox56news.com

How Berea Food Bank reversed Giving Tuesday

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — For Giving Tuesday, the Berea Food Bank put the giving aspect in reverse, by donating food instead of receiving donations. The food bank has been visiting the Silver Creek Low-Income Housing Apartments biweekly to hand out food donations, but on Tuesday, it made an extra trip, delivering enough food supply for an entire week.
BEREA, KY
fox56news.com

Widowed on Thanksgiving

A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. Nov. 30: Volcano, Amazon, and potatoes. Here are five things to know before you go to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington. However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%. Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Motorcyclist survives terrifying car crash caught on camera in Malibu

A motorcyclist recalls surviving a terrifying car crash that almost killed him in Malibu. KTLA's Sandra Mitchell reports on Nov. 29, 2022. Motorcyclist survives terrifying car crash caught …. A motorcyclist recalls surviving a terrifying car crash that almost killed him in Malibu. KTLA's Sandra Mitchell reports on Nov. 29,...
MALIBU, CA
wdrb.com

Kentucky's infamous 'Cocaine Bear' to get big screen attention

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's most bizarre legends is about to get some attention on the big screen. "Cocaine Bear" is a dead, stuffed bear currently on exhibit in the KY for KY store in Lexington. According to a report by FOX 59, it continues to be a big draw, seven years after its arrival.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2 safe after Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A fire damaged a Lexington home Sunday morning. The Lexington Fire Department said they are investigating a house fire that happened around 12:45 a.m. near the 500 block of Ashley Way. The department said two people were in the home but made it out...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree

When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world. Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree. When you think of all...
FLORIDA STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police hold food drive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police posts across the state are collecting donated nonperishable food items for families in need during the holidays. A statement from police says the “Cram the Cruiser” drive is set for Dec. 2. Troopers will be at grocery and retail stores accepting...
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Family and friends gather to remember Governor John Y. Brown Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friends and family remembered the colorful life of former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown Jr. as the public was invited to witness the former governor lying in state in the capitol rotunda. “I just keep thinking, man he would love this right now,” Pamela Brown, Brown’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Lexington proposal for short-term rentals

The city council is proposing a regulation that would require rental owners to register with the city, set maximum occupancy events. The city council is proposing a regulation that would require rental owners to register with the city, set maximum occupancy events. Morning weather forecast: 12/1/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Up...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Money raised for fallen London officer

Running 4 Heroes raised over $1,200 for the family of fallen officer Medlock. Running 4 Heroes raised over $1,200 for the family of fallen officer Medlock. Matthew Mitchell with Rockin’ Around the Christmas …. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. How significant is Team USA’s Tuesday World Cup match?...
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Burgin Buys Main Street Property

After months of negotiations, the City of Burgin has bought green space property which they plan to use as a park. Burgin purchased the property located at 308 East Main Street in Burgin for $80,000 from members of the White-Dunn family, according to the deed which was filed last week at the county clerk’s office.
BURGIN, KY
wymt.com

Home and car heavily damaged in Rockcastle County fire

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from several departments were called to a fire Tuesday afternoon in Rockcastle County. In a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, officials said the department was called in to help the Brindle Ridge Fire Department with a fire in the northern end of the county.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy