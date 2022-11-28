Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Lexington hosting citywide ugly Christmas sweater contest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Now that Thanksgiving has passed, the city of Lexington is looking to get into the Christmas spirit by hosting a communitywide ugly sweater contest. The Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest is open to all community members and is being run in concurrence with the holiday...
smileypete.com
Gather ‘round: Kenwick Table makes space for community
Some owners labor over a business plan and seek out a multitude of advice before opening their businesses. Others, like Rett McGoodwin, who opened the Owsley Avenue coffee, wine and cocktail bar Kenwick Table in September 2021, just start with a good idea and figure it out along the way.
wymt.com
Ky. man lives outside for a week to raise awareness for homelessness
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Starting today and for the next seven days, a Jessamine County man will intentionally live in an uninsulated dilapidated shack. He’ll stick it out with a thin mattress and little food. Johnny Templin is living in this uninsulated dilapidated shack that has been moved...
fox56news.com
Berea food bank giving meals to last a week
In honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments. in honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments. Morning weather forecast: 12/1/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Up and down temperatures. “Buy a...
harrodsburgherald.com
Historical Society Asks For Help With Repairs At Old Mud Meeting House
The Harrodsburg Historical Society is asking for help in repairing one of Mercer County’s defining landmarks. A section of mud wall at the Old Mud Meeting House on Dry Branch Road has collapsed. According to Nancy Hill, the president of the historical society, the section of the wall measures...
fox56news.com
How Berea Food Bank reversed Giving Tuesday
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — For Giving Tuesday, the Berea Food Bank put the giving aspect in reverse, by donating food instead of receiving donations. The food bank has been visiting the Silver Creek Low-Income Housing Apartments biweekly to hand out food donations, but on Tuesday, it made an extra trip, delivering enough food supply for an entire week.
fox56news.com
Widowed on Thanksgiving
A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. Nov. 30: Volcano, Amazon, and potatoes. Here are five things to know before you go to...
Movie made about legendary ‘Cocaine Bear’ who calls Lexington home
The story of the legendary "Cocaine Bear" will soon make its way to the big screen.
fox56news.com
Handicapped woman stranded in bed until airline returns lost custom wheelchair
WGN's Alyssa Donovan reports on a story where a physically handicapped woman is bed-ridden after travelling back from a family vacation where her customized wheelchair was lost during the return back to Chicago. Handicapped woman stranded in bed until airline returns …. WGN's Alyssa Donovan reports on a story where...
WKYT 27
Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington. However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%. Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still...
fox56news.com
Motorcyclist survives terrifying car crash caught on camera in Malibu
A motorcyclist recalls surviving a terrifying car crash that almost killed him in Malibu. KTLA's Sandra Mitchell reports on Nov. 29, 2022. Motorcyclist survives terrifying car crash caught …. A motorcyclist recalls surviving a terrifying car crash that almost killed him in Malibu. KTLA's Sandra Mitchell reports on Nov. 29,...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's infamous 'Cocaine Bear' to get big screen attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's most bizarre legends is about to get some attention on the big screen. "Cocaine Bear" is a dead, stuffed bear currently on exhibit in the KY for KY store in Lexington. According to a report by FOX 59, it continues to be a big draw, seven years after its arrival.
fox56news.com
2 safe after Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A fire damaged a Lexington home Sunday morning. The Lexington Fire Department said they are investigating a house fire that happened around 12:45 a.m. near the 500 block of Ashley Way. The department said two people were in the home but made it out...
fox56news.com
Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree
When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world. Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree. When you think of all...
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police hold food drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police posts across the state are collecting donated nonperishable food items for families in need during the holidays. A statement from police says the “Cram the Cruiser” drive is set for Dec. 2. Troopers will be at grocery and retail stores accepting...
wymt.com
Family and friends gather to remember Governor John Y. Brown Jr.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friends and family remembered the colorful life of former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown Jr. as the public was invited to witness the former governor lying in state in the capitol rotunda. “I just keep thinking, man he would love this right now,” Pamela Brown, Brown’s...
fox56news.com
Lexington proposal for short-term rentals
The city council is proposing a regulation that would require rental owners to register with the city, set maximum occupancy events. The city council is proposing a regulation that would require rental owners to register with the city, set maximum occupancy events. Morning weather forecast: 12/1/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Up...
fox56news.com
Money raised for fallen London officer
Running 4 Heroes raised over $1,200 for the family of fallen officer Medlock. Running 4 Heroes raised over $1,200 for the family of fallen officer Medlock. Matthew Mitchell with Rockin’ Around the Christmas …. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. How significant is Team USA’s Tuesday World Cup match?...
harrodsburgherald.com
Burgin Buys Main Street Property
After months of negotiations, the City of Burgin has bought green space property which they plan to use as a park. Burgin purchased the property located at 308 East Main Street in Burgin for $80,000 from members of the White-Dunn family, according to the deed which was filed last week at the county clerk’s office.
wymt.com
Home and car heavily damaged in Rockcastle County fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from several departments were called to a fire Tuesday afternoon in Rockcastle County. In a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, officials said the department was called in to help the Brindle Ridge Fire Department with a fire in the northern end of the county.
