Bengals' Hayden Hurst responds to dis by Chiefs' Justin Reid
Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst on Thursday responded to Chiefs safety Justin Reid saying he was going to shut him down even though he didn't know Hurst's name.
Albany Herald
Rusty or not, Deshaun Watson makes Browns debut vs. Texans
For all the hubbub over the return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the individual with the least to say about the unusual circumstance is Watson himself. Watson, reinstated on Monday after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, will make his Browns debut when Cleveland (4-7) visits the Houston Texans (1-9-1) on Sunday.
Albany Herald
After letting victory slip away, Falcons hungry to play Steelers
There's no sugarcoating what happened last week. The Atlanta Falcons let one get away that they could have won, and it might come back to haunt them big-time come season's end.
Arizona, football coach Jedd Fisch agree to extension through 2027
Arizona and football coach Jedd Fisch agreed to a contract extension through 2027 as the Wildcats' rebuild under Fisch continues to show promise.
Albany Herald
Trae Young dominates as Hawks put away Magic
Trae Young had a double-double by halftime and finished with 30 points and 14 assists to help the visiting Atlanta Hawks end a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Young had 15 points and 10 rebounds at the half and scored another 15...
Albany Herald
Falcons 'Confident and Positive' About TE Kyle Pitts After 'Very Different Years'
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts had a much different follow-up campaign after a Pro Bowl rookie season ... but his overall play actually took a big step forward, per coach Arthur Smith. Oh, what a difference a year makes.
Albany Herald
Atlanta Falcons, 5-7 like last season, are much better team statistically in 2022
While the Atlanta Falcons are 5-7 through 12 games for the second consecutive year, they are clearly a much better team, even if their record doesn’t show it. Atlanta was 31st in rushing offense last season, averaging just 86.4 yards per game; this year, the Falcons are fourth, averaging 160 yards per game.
