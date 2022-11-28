Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
ABC6.com
Brown Takes Down Central Connecticut For Second Straight Win
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The Brown men’s basketball team defeated Central Connecticut 59-51 Tuesday evening to claim its second straight victory and third in the last four games. “I’m pleased with our win and defensive performance for 40 minutes,” head coach Mike Martin ’04 said. “Our offense at...
ABC6.com
Bryant Builds On Identity, Prepares For In-State Showdown With Brown
The Bryant men’s basketball team is getting ready to host Brown in a rivalry showdown Friday at 6:00 P.M. The Bulldogs are off to a 7-1 start and feel like they’ve established an identity early on this season.
ABC6.com
PC Drops Road Game at TCU Wednesday
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Eddie Lampkin scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds TCU pulled away from Providence for a 75-62 win in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Wednesday night. The Horned Frogs (6-1) put six players in double figures, including Damion Baugh, who made his season...
ABC6.com
Bryant Takes Care of Framingham State, Grasso Quenches “Outside Noise”
Antwan Walker and Earl Timberlake combined for 36 points and 15 rebounds as the Bryant University men’s basketball team won its fourth-straight game, 98-44, on Monday night at the Chace Athletic Center. Bryant is off to a 6-1 start this season, it’s best seven-game start in DI program history....
ABC6.com
Ed Cooley Admits PC-URI is a Rivalry
Providence College head coach Ed Cooley and University of Rhode Island head coach Archie Miller logged onto Zoom for “An Hour with the Coaches” ahead of the annual PC vs. URI men’s basketball game. The event raised money for both school’s Name, Image, and Likeness Collectives.
ABC6.com
Hazmat crews respond to Rhode Island College building in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire and hazmat crews responded to a Rhode Island College building Wednesday night for a contaminated chlorine tank. Fire officials said a chlorine tank at a RIC building on Mount Pleasant Avenue began to expand at about 8 p.m. As a precaution, the building was...
vermontcatholic.org
Dominican order sees surge in vocations from Providence College graduates
In the past several years, an increasing number of Providence College graduates have pursued a vocation with the Dominican order that runs the Rhode Island university. “During the five years I was in Providence, we had at least one student enter the novitiate at the end of each year,” said Dominican Father Michael Weibley, whose first assignment after ordination was as a chaplain and professor at Providence College.
ABC6.com
Bishop Tobin kicks off ‘Keep the Heat On’ at St. Cecilia’s School in Pawtucket
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin kicked off the annual “Keep the Heat On” campaign Tuesday morning. Tobin was at St. Cecilia’s School in Pawtucket, where students presented him with a check of $1,250 from donations collected at the school. “Keep the Heat On”...
Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023
Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston
Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
Dartmouth Man Has ‘Really Cool’ Brush With Royalty in Boston [VIDEO]
Dartmouth native Dylan Santos was feet away from royalty in Boston Wednesday and we had to find out what it felt like for him. Earlier this week we shared the news that Prince William and Princess Kate were Boston-bound for a three-day visit. Well, they're here. Interesting fact: The couple...
UMass Dartmouth’s Most Notorious Student Awaits Death Sentence
The University of Massachusetts can boast a universe full of bright stars that have passed through the halls of its campus system. Many notables, including performers, justices, Nobel prize winners, astronauts, athletes and others have cracked the books and engaged in campus life activities throughout the UMass system over the years.
Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races
The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
ABC6.com
First Rhode Island recreational marijuana sale made in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The first legal sale of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island happened bright and early Thursday morning. Christopher Hampton made that purchase at RISE in Warwick, which opened to customers at 5:45 a.m. after a ribbon cutting. “I am excited. I just feel like it’s something...
GoLocalProv
Principal Stabbed by Student at Providence High School
A school official was stabbed by a student at Central High School in Providence on Wednesday morning. According to police, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed after a fight had broken out among students. Police say the injuries are non-life threatening. A student is in custody, say police. This story is...
ABC6.com
Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
ABC6.com
Feel the spirit of the season at WaterFire Providence’s three days of lightings
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The holidays are right around the corner and people are starting to feel the spirit of the season. WaterFire Providence will celebrate three days of partial holiday lightings for “Three Nights of Lights.”. The events will run from December 1 to December 3 at...
ABC6.com
2nd man wanted in connection to Fall River shooting arrested
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department said Wednesday the second man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month has been arrested. Police said Nestly Lewis was arrested Tuesday in Randolph, Massachusetts, by state police for his involvement in the America Street...
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
