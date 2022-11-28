ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Brown Takes Down Central Connecticut For Second Straight Win

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The Brown men’s basketball team defeated Central Connecticut 59-51 Tuesday evening to claim its second straight victory and third in the last four games. “I’m pleased with our win and defensive performance for 40 minutes,” head coach Mike Martin ’04 said. “Our offense at...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

PC Drops Road Game at TCU Wednesday

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Eddie Lampkin scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds TCU pulled away from Providence for a 75-62 win in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Wednesday night. The Horned Frogs (6-1) put six players in double figures, including Damion Baugh, who made his season...
FORT WORTH, TX
ABC6.com

Ed Cooley Admits PC-URI is a Rivalry

Providence College head coach Ed Cooley and University of Rhode Island head coach Archie Miller logged onto Zoom for “An Hour with the Coaches” ahead of the annual PC vs. URI men’s basketball game. The event raised money for both school’s Name, Image, and Likeness Collectives.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Hazmat crews respond to Rhode Island College building in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire and hazmat crews responded to a Rhode Island College building Wednesday night for a contaminated chlorine tank. Fire officials said a chlorine tank at a RIC building on Mount Pleasant Avenue began to expand at about 8 p.m. As a precaution, the building was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
vermontcatholic.org

Dominican order sees surge in vocations from Providence College graduates

In the past several years, an increasing number of Providence College graduates have pursued a vocation with the Dominican order that runs the Rhode Island university. “During the five years I was in Providence, we had at least one student enter the novitiate at the end of each year,” said Dominican Father Michael Weibley, whose first assignment after ordination was as a chaplain and professor at Providence College.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023

Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
NATICK, MA
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston

Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

UMass Dartmouth’s Most Notorious Student Awaits Death Sentence

The University of Massachusetts can boast a universe full of bright stars that have passed through the halls of its campus system. Many notables, including performers, justices, Nobel prize winners, astronauts, athletes and others have cracked the books and engaged in campus life activities throughout the UMass system over the years.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston

Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races

The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

First Rhode Island recreational marijuana sale made in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The first legal sale of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island happened bright and early Thursday morning. Christopher Hampton made that purchase at RISE in Warwick, which opened to customers at 5:45 a.m. after a ribbon cutting. “I am excited. I just feel like it’s something...
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Principal Stabbed by Student at Providence High School

A school official was stabbed by a student at Central High School in Providence on Wednesday morning. According to police, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed after a fight had broken out among students. Police say the injuries are non-life threatening. A student is in custody, say police. This story is...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

2nd man wanted in connection to Fall River shooting arrested

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department said Wednesday the second man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month has been arrested. Police said Nestly Lewis was arrested Tuesday in Randolph, Massachusetts, by state police for his involvement in the America Street...
FALL RIVER, MA

