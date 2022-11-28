ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people have died following an overnight crash in east Charlotte. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road. That’s in the area of Bojangles Coliseum and the Park Expo and Conference Center. Two vehicles were involved...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte man reported missing after leaving home Wednesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen leaving his home Wednesday afternoon. According to the CMPD, 80-year-old Jerry Dean Snider was driving his silver 2016 GMC Acadia, with North Carolina license plate FCE-1974. The vehicle had several...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Security guard shoots another guard at Mecklenburg County building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A security guard working at a Mecklenburg County building shot another guard overnight on Wednesday, county officials confirm to WBTV. Officials say two contract security guards working at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive were involved in an incident overnight and a gun was fired by one of the guards.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

17-year-old injured in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says. First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m. The teen is currently in stable condition. This is a developing situation. Get the latest updates sent to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its third homicide in the city in less than 24 hours. Police are currently at the scene of 4500 Sadler Road where a man was found with a gunshot wound. The shooting took place shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Medic ambulance crashes into east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Medic ambulance crashed into a house on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle can be seen stuck in the side of a house on Camp Stewart Road around 2:30 p.m. The ambulance was en route to a 911 call with two Medic employees and the home...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD identifies Meck County park ranger who was shot while on job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the county park ranger who was shot on the job over the weekend. The department released its incident report from Sunday night’s shooting, identifying 35-year-old Patrick Barringer as the victim. A spokesperson for CMPD told WBTV Barringer was shot once but stable at last check.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the shower curtains the two previous times he went to the gym. “I saw this eye kind of peeping in on me,” the patron said. He never believed he would...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte: CMPD

A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte: …. A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Rowan-Salisbury schools implement clear bag policy. The school district implemented a new policy requiring spectators...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Funeral mass happening Wednesday for WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Family, friends and colleagues will say goodbye to a very special coworker. A funeral mass is being held Wednesday for our good friend and WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings called Tayag a hero as his last act was saving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old student was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte while at a school bus stop, officials said. First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the 17-year-old with injuries, authorities said. According to officials with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two killed in overnight crash just outside uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews continue to work to clear the scene following a deadly overnight crash that happened just outside of uptown Charlotte. The crash happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Trade Street and Wesley Heights Way. Medic confirmed that two people died. A...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy