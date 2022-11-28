Read full article on original website
WBTV
2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight east Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people have died following an overnight crash in east Charlotte. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road. That’s in the area of Bojangles Coliseum and the Park Expo and Conference Center. Two vehicles were involved...
WBTV
Charlotte man reported missing after leaving home Wednesday afternoon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen leaving his home Wednesday afternoon. According to the CMPD, 80-year-old Jerry Dean Snider was driving his silver 2016 GMC Acadia, with North Carolina license plate FCE-1974. The vehicle had several...
WBTV
Security guard shoots another guard at Mecklenburg County building
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A security guard working at a Mecklenburg County building shot another guard overnight on Wednesday, county officials confirm to WBTV. Officials say two contract security guards working at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive were involved in an incident overnight and a gun was fired by one of the guards.
WBTV
17-year-old injured in east Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says. First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m. The teen is currently in stable condition. This is a developing situation. Get the latest updates sent to...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its third homicide in the city in less than 24 hours. Police are currently at the scene of 4500 Sadler Road where a man was found with a gunshot wound. The shooting took place shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday...
WBTV
Deputies: Man barricades himself inside camper, sets it on fire in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man with an active warrant was arrested after barricading himself inside a camper before setting it on fire. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says around 10 p.m. on Nov. 29, deputies responded to a possible burglary at a camper parked on the property of Bess Chapel Road.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify individual that robbed bank in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify the person who robbed a bank in south Charlotte earlier this month. The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Bank OZK on Park Road.
Residents say semitrucks parked in north Charlotte neighborhood cause driving hazards
CHARLOTTE — Residents along Carolina Lily Lane in north Charlotte told Channel 9 that their daily commutes are getting dangerous due to semitrucks. The trucks are parked in a residential area, which residents said makes it difficult for drivers to see as they pull out onto the roadway. Neighbors...
WBTV
‘Violence is never the answer:’ City of Charlotte reaches over 100 homicides in 2022, including 4 in past 5 days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a string of four homicides in five days, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Co. area has now surpassed its 2021 homicide mark. A spokesperson for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department reported to WBTV that there were 87 homicide victims at this point in 2021. So far in...
Exclusive: 1-on-1 with security guard shot by co-worker
Families are around during the day for services like the Department of Social Services and other county employees.
WBTV
Medic ambulance crashes into east Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Medic ambulance crashed into a house on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle can be seen stuck in the side of a house on Camp Stewart Road around 2:30 p.m. The ambulance was en route to a 911 call with two Medic employees and the home...
WBTV
CMPD identifies Meck County park ranger who was shot while on job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the county park ranger who was shot on the job over the weekend. The department released its incident report from Sunday night’s shooting, identifying 35-year-old Patrick Barringer as the victim. A spokesperson for CMPD told WBTV Barringer was shot once but stable at last check.
WBTV
Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the shower curtains the two previous times he went to the gym. “I saw this eye kind of peeping in on me,” the patron said. He never believed he would...
qcnews.com
Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte: CMPD
A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte: …. A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Rowan-Salisbury schools implement clear bag policy. The school district implemented a new policy requiring spectators...
WBTV
Funeral mass happening Wednesday for WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Family, friends and colleagues will say goodbye to a very special coworker. A funeral mass is being held Wednesday for our good friend and WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings called Tayag a hero as his last act was saving...
North Carolina sportsplex remains closed after park ranger was shot
The park ranger was closing up Friendship Sportsplex for the night and then called 911.
45-year-old man arrested in west Charlotte homicide, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 20-year-old man found shot in west Charlotte Tuesday night was taken to a hospital where he died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police stated. Officers were called to the 4500 block of Sadler Road west of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport shortly after 6 p.m. Darrius Brooks was taken to...
WBTV
Person killed in shooting at south Charlotte McDonald’s identified
A man wanted in connection with the death of a woman in east Charlotte last month was arrested in Guilford County, authorities said. Rock Hill teens charged with murder appear before judge. Updated: 7 hours ago. Police say they're responsible for the death of a 38 year old Rock Hill...
WBTV
17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old student was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte while at a school bus stop, officials said. First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the 17-year-old with injuries, authorities said. According to officials with...
WBTV
Two killed in overnight crash just outside uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews continue to work to clear the scene following a deadly overnight crash that happened just outside of uptown Charlotte. The crash happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Trade Street and Wesley Heights Way. Medic confirmed that two people died. A...
