Nebraska hasn’t taken the mat since a very successful weekend at the Navy Classic and the Younes Hospitality Open. The Huskers seem to be improving and hitting their stride as they approach the premier in-season tournament of the year. The Cliff Keen Invitational includes 32 teams, 12 of them ranked in the Top 25. Another, the University of Nebraska-Kearney, is ranked No. 1 in Division II.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO