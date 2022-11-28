ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

Nebraska WBB vs #9 Virginia Tech Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-2) at 9/9 Virginia Tech Hokies (6-0) Thursday, December 1, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Live TV: ACC Network Sam Ravech (PBP), Brooke Weisbrod (Analyst) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (105.3 FM), Omaha (105.9 FM) Huskers.com, Huskers App. The clash...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball: ACC/Big Ten Challenge Boston College Eagles Game Thread

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska. Announcers: David Saltzman (play-by-play), Mark Adams (analyst) Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst) Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington. Also available...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Wrestling: NU Heading to Vegas for Possible Three-Peat at Season's Toughest Tourney

Nebraska hasn’t taken the mat since a very successful weekend at the Navy Classic and the Younes Hospitality Open. The Huskers seem to be improving and hitting their stride as they approach the premier in-season tournament of the year. The Cliff Keen Invitational includes 32 teams, 12 of them ranked in the Top 25. Another, the University of Nebraska-Kearney, is ranked No. 1 in Division II.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Report: Nebraska to Hire E.J. Barthel as Running Backs Coach

Well if you wanted Bryan Applewhite to come back with the Rhule gang then you are going to be rudely disappointed. It appears that Rhule has gone back to his coaching tree and snagged E.J. Barthel from the University of Connecticut to coach in the same position at Nebraska. If...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Reacts Survey: Fans thoughts on Huskers' new coach

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. In case you somehow were not aware yet, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hired a new head...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Husker Football Coaching Staff Tracker

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have the new head man in place as Matt Rhule was formally introduced as the new head coach on Monday, Nov. 28. However, now comes the hard work of filling out the staff list. Be sure to check back frequently as we keep a running update with...
Corn Nation

Huskers Earn All-Big Ten Defensive Honors

On Tuesday, November 29th the Big Ten Conference announced it’s All-Big Ten Defensive and Special Team Honors. Even though Nebraska had a four win season, they did pick up some honors here to take into the next year. Three Huskers performed well enough to impress their peers across the conference.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska hires Matt Rhule, his staff slowly filling out

As you are well aware by now, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have hired Matt Rhule as the new head coach in Lincoln. Rhule was officially introduced earlier today at a press conference and the work to rebuild the Huskers under Rhule thus begins. Rhule has wasted no time in getting offers...
LINCOLN, NE

