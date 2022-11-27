Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
High School Playbook finals: Scores, highlights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nov. 25 is the final night of the 2022 High School Playbook season. Watch scores and highlights in the video player above.
How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
villagelife.com
El Dorado Hills teen succumbs to head injury
An El Dorado Hills family lost their son and Oak Ridge High School lost another student after senior AJ Brosnan died following a skateboarding accident in mid-November. “AJ had the spirit, ability (and fashion sense) to become almost anything (if) given a chance,” his uncle Dan Brosnan noted on a GoFundMe page set up for the family. “AJ excelled at golf, mountain bike racing and animal rescue on top of high school and a part-time job.”
Daily Californian
Failing at UC Berkeley
Someone once told me, “If you go to UC Berkeley, you must be successful and have it all together.” However, my time here has been less than ideal and, in some ways, you could say I failed at UC Berkeley. My first semester was a disaster and set...
Storm system forecast to bring rain to Bay Area, snow to Lake Tahoe
The storm system that’s about to bring rain to the Bay Area will also be dumping snow in the Sierra. Up to four feet of snow could fall in the Lake Tahoe area by early next week.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Head-On Collision on Altamont Pass Road Near Livermore Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car accident occurred on Altamont Pass Road on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a Toyota Prius and a Honda Civic, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Altamont Pass Road Near...
Historic San Jose Victorian destroyed by fire Tuesday night
(BCN) — San Jose Firefighters are battling a blaze in an abandoned Victorian, the agency said on Tuesday evening. Firefighters were called out at 9:15 p.m. to the two-alarm fire that has engulfed a two-story Victorian on 1100 block of Ranchero Way. There are currently no reports of any injuries and the fire has been […]
'Increasing potential for impactful rain' in the Bay Area this week
"This would be considered a weak atmospheric river coming through."
Police ask for help identifying a foot found at Bay Area beach
Bay Area police are asking anyone with information about a foot found inside a running shoe to get in touch.
Downtown San Jose loses another major retailer
The closing of a neighborhood drugstore means the loss of much needed services for residents and business owners in downtown San Jose. The CVS on The Alameda, which closed about two weeks ago, offered a convenient one-stop shop for groceries, basic goods and pharmaceutical needs, but it also became a “magnet” for homeless residents who... The post Downtown San Jose loses another major retailer appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway in Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA –The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning.The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision.Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene.The Santa Clara Police Department sent out a Traffic Advisory related to the incident Saturday morning at 6:15 a.m.
Oakland nursing assistant charged for defrauding elders in nursing home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with defrauding two elderly residents of the nursing home where she worked. The assistant, described in a City of Berkeley press release as a 44-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Berkeley detectives. The arrest stems from reports of theft […]
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of Northern California
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, California has some of the best comfort food in the country and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Tori's Place in Sacramento. Keep reading to learn more.
Underdog Restaurants in the Bay Area You Need to Experience Now
Many know the mainstream restaurants that you find in common places such as plazas and malls. But every now and then, you find a gem, a hidden golden nugget underneath all the rubble. Here's a few of those gems found in the Bay Area.
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
Significant rainfall, gusty conditions, below-freezing temperatures in the forecast for SF Bay Area
"As for now, it looks like a good rainmaker," a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
One dead after Tesla hurtles off two-lane road south of San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif (KRON) — A Tesla with two occupants struggled with a curve on a windy road south of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, and one man died in the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday around 3:43 p.m., a 2023 Tesla 3 was heading south on San Felipe Road, just […]
Christmas in the Park returns to San Jose, with sentimental meaning for some
"It's an honor to do this tree and to see my parents' memories on this tree," says San Jose native Cecilia Acosta, who decorated one to remember her late parents.
3.0 magnitude earthquake strikes in Seven Trees near San Jose
(KRON) — A preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck on Wednesday in the same area of Santa Clara County where a 5.1 quake struck last month. There have been no reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
