Ferris State’s Caleb Murphy Sets NCAA Sack Record

By Danielle King
 3 days ago
BIG RAPIDS – Junior defensive end Caleb Murphy has set an NCAA single-season record of 24.5 sacks after his standout performance over Pittsburg State.

The former record was set by Terrell Suggs of Arizona State with 24 sacks back in 2002.

Murphy is one of the 48 recently nominated contenders for the Harlon Hill Trophy, the NCAA Division II player of the year award. The last time a defensive player came away with the Harlon Hill was in 1995.

