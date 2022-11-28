Avery Weaver signs letter of intent to play at Western Illinois University

The 2021 Division 3 state champion McFarland girls soccer team has five former players playing college soccer.

That number will jump to six once senior Avery Weaver graduates high school. The senior goalkeeper signed her letter of intent to play at Western Illinois University, a Division 1 program located in Macomb. The Leathernecks went 4-10-3 in 2022.

“I chose Western Illinois because it is a big enough campus where it doesn’t feel like high school, but still allows me to have smaller class sizes, and connect with professors,” said Weaver. “Western Illinois also gave me the opportunity to play soccer at a high level on a team that facilitates a great team atmosphere.”

Weaver played on the 2021 state champion team as a field player, training to eventually take over the starting goalkeeper position. Weaver became the starting goalkeeper in 2022, helping the Spartans back to the state tournament.

“My favorite memory playing soccer with McFarland Girls Soccer is going to state both years, which involved fun sign making, team meals, as well as lots of hard work and laughter from our team,” said Weaver.

Weaver scored three goals in the 2021 season. As the starting goalkeeper last season, Weaver recorded 68 saves and only allowed 19 goals in 23 games. Although undecided on a major, Weaver received a scholarship from Western Illinois University.

“I would like to thank Drew Larsen for being a role model as a female goalkeeper, and helping me in my film training,” said Weaver. “A big thank you to all of my current and former coaches at McFarland High School, McFarland Soccer Club, Rush WI, Camp Shutout, Ideal Performance and especially my mom, Angie.”