ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcfarland, WI

Avery Weaver signs letter of intent to play at Western Illinois University

By By Calahan Steed
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqmwg_0jPRzYFb00

The 2021 Division 3 state champion McFarland girls soccer team has five former players playing college soccer.

That number will jump to six once senior Avery Weaver graduates high school. The senior goalkeeper signed her letter of intent to play at Western Illinois University, a Division 1 program located in Macomb. The Leathernecks went 4-10-3 in 2022.

“I chose Western Illinois because it is a big enough campus where it doesn’t feel like high school, but still allows me to have smaller class sizes, and connect with professors,” said Weaver. “Western Illinois also gave me the opportunity to play soccer at a high level on a team that facilitates a great team atmosphere.”

Weaver played on the 2021 state champion team as a field player, training to eventually take over the starting goalkeeper position. Weaver became the starting goalkeeper in 2022, helping the Spartans back to the state tournament.

“My favorite memory playing soccer with McFarland Girls Soccer is going to state both years, which involved fun sign making, team meals, as well as lots of hard work and laughter from our team,” said Weaver.

Weaver scored three goals in the 2021 season. As the starting goalkeeper last season, Weaver recorded 68 saves and only allowed 19 goals in 23 games. Although undecided on a major, Weaver received a scholarship from Western Illinois University.

“I would like to thank Drew Larsen for being a role model as a female goalkeeper, and helping me in my film training,” said Weaver. “A big thank you to all of my current and former coaches at McFarland High School, McFarland Soccer Club, Rush WI, Camp Shutout, Ideal Performance and especially my mom, Angie.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theproxyreport.com

Western Illinois students express opinions on construction

On Sept. 18, 2022, students parked in the lot next to Corbin Hall woke up to pink slips on their cars stating that they were illegally parked and that the two designated C-lots were now unavailable to them until further notice. Soon, the word got out that Western Illinois University (WIU) will be building a new Performing Arts Center next to Corbin/Olson Hall, and construction is set to take 710 days.
KICK AM 1530

300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois

Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
CARBONDALE, IL
advantagenews.com

Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois

Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois. It's a popular but complicated season, with a limited number of permits available, some areas of the state off limits and harvest restricted to one bobcat. The good news, says Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer, is that many hunters are successful.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl

This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
AURORA, IL
KROC News

18 Super Annoying Things that People in Minnesota and Iowa Do A LOT!

You've been there... you go to the grocery store to "grab a few things" and you get to the one aisle where two old friends that haven't talked in years seem to have found each other? They park their carts right there in the middle of the aisle and everyone else might as well cease their shopping for the day. Yeah, super annoying. That's not the only thing that is happening in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin that is super annoying!
MINNESOTA STATE
tspr.org

Candidates file for positions in Macomb city government

Macomb Mayor Mike Inman will run unopposed in next spring’s elections. But there will be contests for other positions at city hall. One of those positions is city clerk, a job Melanie Falk has held since May of 1999. She is retiring, and two people are vying to replace her: Renee Lotz and Kate Michael-Mattsey.
MACOMB, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Casinos Broke Their Promise To Illinois

In 1992, William Weidner, the president of Hollywood Casino of Aurora Inc. at the time, traveled to Springfield to thwart the plans of the Chicago mayor Richard M. Daley for a $2 billion “mega-casino” in the city’s financial district. Weidner and other members of the so-called “riverboat...
CHICAGO, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty

Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
CANTON, IL
WGN News

Governor JB Pritzker announces agreement to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement to pay off the state of Illinois’ remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance Tuesday. The bipartisan agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. Representatives from business, labor, bipartisan members of the general assembly and the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

Two Illinois cities among 2022’s Best for Singles

CHICAGO — If you’re looking for someone special to kiss under the mistletoe this holiday season, your success may depend on where you live, according to WalletHub’s new report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles released on Monday. Researchers with the personal finance website...
CHICAGO, IL
William Davis

Researchers at the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Examining the Use of Cannabis for Ovarian Cancer

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, Dr. Dale Buchanan has been interested in the potential of cannabis to cure cancer. He is a founding member of the Cannabis Science Center at SIU researcher and also a professor of physiology at the institution.
99.5 WKDQ

Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws

These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
ILLINOIS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds could become president

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds insists a life in Washington is not for her. I believed her when she told me this near the shores of Black Hawk Lake in Lake View last year before the governor announced what became a successful reelection bid for Terrace Hill. At the time, speculation emerged, prior to Sen. Charles […] The post How Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds could become president appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Real News Network

Striking Case New Holland workers prepare to spend the holidays on the picket line

This time last year, 10,000 workers and UAW members at John Deere waged a massive strike that became a national news story. This year, workers at another industrial manufacturer are spending Thanksgiving carrying on a strike that has lasted for seven months, but has received significantly less national attention. As Mel Buer reports, “CNH Industrial, a multinational corporation, is an agricultural machinery and construction equipment manufacturer with 13 locations across the United States producing its Case and New Holland brands of equipment. Workers at the Burlington and Racine locations are unionized with the United Auto Workers (UAW)—UAW Local 807 and Local 180, respectively—and have been embroiled in contentious contract negotiations with the company since earlier this year. Their previous six-year contract with Case New Holland officially expired on April 30. After weeks of stalled negotiations failed to produce an acceptable contract, over 1,000 workers in Burlington and Racine walked off the job on May 2.” As the holidays approach and the weather gets colder, we need to remember the brave workers holding the line and fighting for a better life for themselves and their families. In this mini-cast, we speak with Marcques Derby of UAW Local 807, who has worked at CNH Industrial for 11 years.
BURLINGTON, IA
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

McFarland, WI
39
Followers
317
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle has been serving Dane county communities since 1889. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at herald-independent.com and online at mcfarlandthistle.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/mcfarland_thistle/

Comments / 0

Community Policy