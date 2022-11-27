Clay Travis: “I’ve been on the record for a long time as saying if you’re not in prison, you should be able to play for a pro sports franchise if they want to sign you. I’m not changing my opinion on that, but I do think who gets cancelled and who doesn’t is fascinating. Deshaun Watson settled with over 30 different masseuses who have accused him of sexual assault and yet he’s able to sign the biggest and most lucrative contract in the history of the NFL. There is this idea out there that has taken root the past several years that the NFL is fundamentally 'racist'… I disagree 100 billion percent. The only thing the NFL cares about is your production. Black, White, Asian, Hispanic, green, purple… they don’t care, all they want is to make more money, and the Browns believe that Deshaun Watson is going to win them more games, which will make them more money, which is why they are paying him so much, and why they are willing to support him, even though he has been accused of sexual assault against 30 masseuses. What is interesting, however, is the way that the sports media covers this. They pretend that Deshaun Watson is not as big of a story as it would be… I just want you to think about what would happen if it had been a White quarterback. My argument is that race of a quarterback doesn’t matter, race of the player doesn’t matter at all, but if a White quarterback had been accused of sexually assaulting 30 different women, and if he had gotten the largest contract in the history of the NFL, they would be losing their mind in the sports media. With Deshaun Watson coming back almost none of the usual suspects are going to say a word because he happens to be a Black quarterback.” (Full Segment Above)

2 DAYS AGO