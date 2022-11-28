Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Husker History Highlights - December 1
What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. 64 yards: DuBose avoids doom. The distance: 64 yards. The star: Doug DuBose. The date: Sept. 22,...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's Madi Kubik and Lexi Rodriguez named to all Big Ten first-team
Nebraska had two of the best volleyball players in the Big Ten Conference this season as chosen by a vote of league coaches. The Big Ten announced its all-conference teams on Wednesday morning. Making the 18-player all-Big Ten first-team for Nebraska were senior outside hitter Madi Kubik and sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez.
Keisei Tominaga guides Nebraska to blowout of BC
Keisei Tominaga tied a career high with 23 points off the bench and Nebraska dominated just before and after halftime
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: Fans thoughts on Huskers’ new coach
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. In case you somehow were not aware yet, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hired a new head...
Former Nebraska Interim Football Coach Mickey Joseph Arrested
Joseph was detained by police Wednesday after a domestic disturbance.
GoCreighton.com
#7 Men's Hoops Visits #2 Texas in Marquee Matchup of Big 12 - BIG EAST Battle
Game #8: #7 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) at #2 Texas (5-0) Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 • 6:00 p.m. • Austin, Texas • Moody Center. | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) | TEXAS NOTES (PDF) |. After three strong tests in three...
1011now.com
Three Huskers defenders earn all-conference recognition
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Three Nebraska football defensive standouts received All-Big Ten honors for their outstanding play in 2022. The league office announced the honorees on Tuesday morning, while offensive selections will be recognized on Wednesday. Junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska announces six coaching hires for Matt Rhule's staff
LINCOLN – On the eve when assistants can hit the recruiting road, new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced six hires for his coaching staff. All six were known via various reports, but NU made the hires official on Thursday. The coaches:. >>Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield,...
A Trivia Tidbit to Start the Matt Rhule Era
Where did that ubiquitous fist-pump image of Nebraska’s new football coach originate?
kmaland.com
Nebraska adds Barthel, Peetz to football coaching staff
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has hired two more assistant coaches to his staff. Nebraska hired E.J. Barthel as running backs coach on Tuesday and Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Barthel comes to Lincoln from Connecticut. Barthel previously worked with Rhule with the NFL's Carolina...
Corn Nation
Report: Nebraska to Hire E.J. Barthel as Running Backs Coach
Well if you wanted Bryan Applewhite to come back with the Rhule gang then you are going to be rudely disappointed. It appears that Rhule has gone back to his coaching tree and snagged E.J. Barthel from the University of Connecticut to coach in the same position at Nebraska. If...
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coach
Nebraska helmet before a game.Photo by(Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The Nebraska football program has a new running backs coach, as Matt Rhule begins his first week as head coach. EJ Barthel will come into the program as its next running backs coach, per 247Sports’ Michael Bruntz.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule lands on new RBs coach for Nebraska coaching staff, per report
Matt Rhule has reportedly landed on a new running backs coach for his first Nebraska staff. According to Nate Clouse with Rivals, Rhule’s choice for RBs coach in Lincoln will be EJ Barthel. Barthell most recently served in the same capacity for UConn during the 2022 season. Barthel has...
Kearney Hub
Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
Nebraska Football: Fake Spencer Rattler tweet gets Husker fans fired up
Monday was a big day for Nebraska football. The Scott Frost era was ushered out and the Matt Rhule was ushered in. And along with the new coach, there was quite a bit of excitement, especially since it appears the team also has its new offensive coordinator in Scott Satterfield. For a while, it seemed like the Huskers might be in line for a new quarterback as well.
Kearney Hub
Shatel: Matt Rhule wasn't the only thing introduced Monday — so was Trev Alberts' Nebraska
LINCOLN — Nobody can recall a press conference 60 years ago. Most likely it was Bob Devaney stepping off the plane, meeting a couple of writers and then heading off the Legion Club. Those who were there say that when Tom Osborne was hired in 1973, you simply went...
klkntv.com
What’s next for Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has been imbued with a new sense of excitement after the university announced the hiring of Matt Rhule as head coach. But what happens now with former interim head coach Mickey Joseph?. Earlier this season, his contract was restructured when he took on the...
nebraskanewsservice.net
University of Nebraska’s Performance Nutrition Center Played Crucial Role In Huskers’ Season Opener In Ireland
Traveling overseas is never an easy feat, especially when you’re flying with a team of over one hundred players and staff for an international football game. The University of Nebraska football team did just that when they kicked off the 2022 season of college football by taking on the Northwestern Wildcats in the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin, Ireland. Getting to Ireland was a monumental task with lots of logistics involved in making sure the team was fully prepared to play. How does a team this large prepare for a trip like this?
The Best Place To Live In Nebraska
Sitting at the center of the country, Nebraska is often overshadowed by coastal states, but one Nebraska city consistently ranks among the best places to live.
Kearney Hub
Before cable TV and smartphone apps, Nebraskans got their weather forecast from Linda Beermann
Ken Siemek first encountered Linda Beermann in the fall of 1981, when he started working at Lincoln television station KOLN-KGIN as an intern. Beermann at the time was the station's lead weather forecaster, a rare position for a woman in the early 1980s. In fact, she may have been the first woman in the country to hold such a title.
