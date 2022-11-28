Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton shed tears over Jeff Bezos' donation
Dolly Parton "cried on the phone" when she received a $100 million donation from Jeff Bezos. The 58-year-old billionaire - who founded Amazon - recently awarded the eye-watering sum of money to Dolly, who has been told that she can give the cash to charities of her choice. The 'Jolene'...
Stevie Nicks pays tribute to her 'best friend' Christine McVie
Stevie Nicks has paid a heartfelt tribute to Christine McVie. The Fleetwood Mac star passed away peacefully in a hospital on Wednesday morning (11.30.22), aged 79, and Stevie has now revealed that she didn't even know of Christine's poor health until the weekend. Stevie, 74, said on Twitter: "A few...
Virgil Abloh's wife was 'happy' to be 'stable partner' in their marriage
Virgil Abloh's wife Shannon was "happy" to be "the stable partner" in their relationship. The late Louis Vuitton designer's widow - who has daughter Lowe, nine, and son Grey, six, with her husband - has reflected on their life together a year after his tragic death aged 41 in November 2021 after being diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma.
Kate Hudson Said What It's Like Coparenting With Three Different Dads
"The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit."
Amber Riley wins The Masked Singer US
Amber Riley has won ‘The Masked Singer US’. The ex ‘Glee’ star took home victory on the eighth season of the secret star-studded singing competition - which sees celebs disguise themselves and the judging panel of Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy trying to guess their identity underneath their costumes - after the “amazing experience” of performing as the fan-favourite Karp along fellow contestants comedian Nikki Glaser and country group Wilson Phillips on the Fox show.
‘Violent Night’ review: David Harbour a delightful mix of naughty and nice
He curses. He steps in reindeer poop. He pukes on a lady’s head. And he’s just getting started in “Violent Night.”. Bad Santa. Bad, bad Santa. Eh. They already made that movie. And a sequel. But David Harbour’s Santa puts Billy Bob Thornton to shame in “Violent Night.”
Warwick Davis 'hopes to introduce a new generation to Willow'
Warwick Davis is excited to "introduce a whole new generation of fans" to Willow. The 52-year-old actor has reprised the role for a new Disney series, and he hopes that young viewers will be charmed by the character. Warwick - who played the role in 1988's fantasy adventure film 'Willow'...
Emily Ratajkowski felt 'scared' by recent weight loss
Emily Ratajkowski loses "so much weight" when she's unwell. The 31-year-old model has revealed that her weight recently dropped to 100 pounds, and she's described her health woes as "really, really scary". Emily - who has Sylvester, 20 months, with Sebastian Bear-McClard - told the 'High Low' podcast: "I think...
Joe Pesci suffered serious burns filming Home Alone sequel
Joe Pesci sustained "serious burns" to his head while filming 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York'. The 79-year-old star reprised his role as criminal Harry in the 1992 sequel and while he had a body double for the "real heavy stunts", the actor still suffered various injuries as a result of the pranks played on his character, including having his hat set on fire by Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister.
Val Kilmer Was Written Out of Disney+’s ‘Willow’ Series Last Minute
Val Kilmer has been out of the spotlight for some time, following a long battle with throat cancer. But back in the ’80s and ’90s, the actor had a string of leading man roles, one of which was in Willow. Unfortunately, Kilmer is nowhere to be found in Disney+’s new revival — but not because the creators didn’t try to include him.
Paris Hilton celebrates 16th anniversary of Holy Trinity photo with Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears
Paris Hilton has celebrated the 16th anniversary of her 'Holy Trinity' photo. In 2006, the now 41-year-old heiress was caught driving her car on a night out with 'Mean Girls' actress Lindsay Lohan and pop star Britney Spears in the passenger seats and celebrated the image - which went on to become a tabloid sensation depicting what was labeled the "Holy Trinity" of late 2000s pop culture - by reposting it on Twitter on Monday (29.11.22).
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Winner on Castmates Guessing Her: ‘Our Group Chat Went Crazy!’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 finale.]. And so The Masked Singer has a new winner. Harp and The Lambs competed in the Season 8 finale in hopes of being crowned Queen and receiving the Golden Mask Trophy. After two performances each, it was Harp who emerged victorious. All this meant the final two unmaskings: The Lambs were pop group Wilson Phillips, while Harp was actress and singer Amber Riley (Glee).
